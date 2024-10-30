Wrexham enters the beer realm

You can’t stop a good thing. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the celebrities behind Wrexham FC and the Welcome to Wrexham series, have taken the brand into the realm of beer.

It’s perhaps a logical step in a freight train of growth that’s seen the small Welsh soccer club promoted to higher leagues and buoyed by deep-pocketed owners with a genuine interest in the team’s community (not to mention spreading the gospel of soccer here in the states). Reynolds and McElhenney are now the co-owners of Wreham Lager Co., with beers expected to drop here in the states very soon.

The brand bills itself as the oldest lager brewery in the UK, founded back in 1882. Featured beers in include a lager, export lager, and pilsner, with distribution in Europe and Asia. Beer and soccer have long gone together, of course, and the brewery has been an official sponsor of Wrexham FC since 2012.

Reynolds in particular is no stranger to beverage brand ownership, having owned a sizable portion of Aviation Gin not too long ago. The new stake in the brewery will shed even more light on the Wrexham community and the football club, looking to continue its fairytale run of promotions and perhaps, one day, make the Championship or even English Premiere League.

Still thirsty? check out our guides on how to watch soccer and the best fall beers. The European soccer season is in full swing and there's a lot to toast to, from Champions League matches to domestic games involving titans like Real Madrid and Barcelona.