Wrexham enters the beer realm

Wrexham beer lineup.
Wrexham Lager / Wrexham Lager

You can’t stop a good thing. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the celebrities behind Wrexham FC and the Welcome to Wrexham series, have taken the brand into the realm of beer.

It’s perhaps a logical step in a freight train of growth that’s seen the small Welsh soccer club promoted to higher leagues and buoyed by deep-pocketed owners with a genuine interest in the team’s community (not to mention spreading the gospel of soccer here in the states). Reynolds and McElhenney are now the co-owners of Wreham Lager Co., with beers expected to drop here in the states very soon.

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney introducing themselves to Wrexham at the home stadium.
YouTube / YouTube

The brand bills itself as the oldest lager brewery in the UK, founded back in 1882. Featured beers in include a lager, export lager, and pilsner, with distribution in Europe and Asia. Beer and soccer have long gone together, of course, and the brewery has been an official sponsor of Wrexham FC since 2012.

Reynolds in particular is no stranger to beverage brand ownership, having owned a sizable portion of Aviation Gin not too long ago. The new stake in the brewery will shed even more light on the Wrexham community and the football club, looking to continue its fairytale run of promotions and perhaps, one day, make the Championship or even English Premiere League.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
