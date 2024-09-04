 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Macallan celebrates 200 years with the release of an 84 year old whisky

The Time : Space series includes an ultra exclusive pair but also a more widely available single release

By
the macallan time space mastery still shot
The Macallan

High-end whisky brand The Macallan, known for its spectacular rare releases, is coming out with more hard-to-acquire treasures as part of a new series called Time : Space. The pair of new releases includes a vintage from 1940, bottled at a highly unusual 84 years old.

The series celebrates The Macallan’s 200th anniversary, and so as well as the 1940 vintage the set will include the first release from The Macallan’s new distillery from 2018. The pair are presented in a gorgeous dual chamber bottle, with the older vintage in the outer.

The Macallan

“It was an absolute privilege to be able to reach back in time and select stock from the 1940’s to honor and celebrate our 200 year anniversary,” said Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker at The Macallan. “As a Whisky Mastery Team, our roles are unique in the sense that we get to time travel – selecting whisky from the past crafted by our predecessors, whilst simultaneously laying down casks for future generations of whisky makers and consumers. To nose, taste and select whisky created over eight decades ago is an exceptionally rare occasion in the life of a whisky maker and one which I will treasure.”

Recommended Videos

While this Time : Space release will surely be enormously expensive — the brand says that the set is available to purchase only through invitation, with price on application — and out of reach for most, you will still be able to buy the 2018 release alone. Presented as Time: Space Mastery, this spirit aims to celebrate the 200 years of Macallan by featuring 14 different cask types, and will be available to purchase online.

“For the 2018 vintage, the prospect of selecting a younger cask created a lot of excitement in the sample room – it is an opportunity to give others an insight into The Macallan’s future,” said Campbell. “This marked the first year of production in our new Distillery, which is truly a significant moment to be cherished. Through a fusion of art and science we have ensured the continuity of the character of our whisky.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Slovenian brand Broken Bones has three new cask strength whiskies
The trio offer the signature peated whisky but in a more intense form
Broken Bones

Slovenian brand Broken Bones have been putting eastern European whiskys on the map, and now the brand is releasing three new cask strength expressions of its whisky.

As reported by The Spirits Business, Broken Bones now has a trio of its barley malt whisky aged in Slovenian and American oak barrels, each of which has been aged in a single cask and is not diluted before bottling. With an abv of around 57% and aged for 3, 4, or 6 years, the trio take the signature peated nature of the brand's whisky and show it off in a more intense and concentrated form.

Read more
Get your hands on three rare bourbons with new Blood Oath Trilogy release
The trilogy collects three of the Pact releases that the distiller has collected and bottled
Blood Oath Trilogy

Lux Row Distillers are known as one of Kentucky's iconic bourbon distilleries, and for their rare bourbon special edition releases. These limited editions are small in number and typically sell out fast, making them hard to get hold of -- but every few years, the distillery does an extra release of a its rare bottles as a collection. Next month, Lux Row will release the latest trilogy collection, bringing together three of its desirable releases.

The individual releases are rare historical bourbons that have been collected and bottled by Lux Row, and are named Pacts after the vow of the distillers not to reveal where they were acquired from. Pacts 7, 8, and 9 were released in 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively, and are now brought together as the third edition of the Blood Oath Trilogy.

Read more
Old Forester sweepstakes offer the chance to buy the rare Birthday Bourbon 2024
The 24th annual release in this beloved bourbon series
old forester birthday bourbon 2024 us dsc9435

Beloved bourbon brand Old Forester is known for its highly coveted limited releases, and as the end of summer approaches the brand will be debuting this year's entry in its much desired Birthday Bourbon series. A tradition that now stretches back 24 years, the birthday expression will be released on September 2 to honor the brand's creator George Garvin Brown.

This year's release promises bright fruits on the nose with spice cake and buttercream icing, then flavors of juicy fruits and toasted oak with a hint of spice, and a long caramel apple finish with sweet tobacco.

Read more