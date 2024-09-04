The Time : Space series includes an ultra exclusive pair but also a more widely available single release

High-end whisky brand The Macallan, known for its spectacular rare releases, is coming out with more hard-to-acquire treasures as part of a new series called Time : Space. The pair of new releases includes a vintage from 1940, bottled at a highly unusual 84 years old.

The series celebrates The Macallan’s 200th anniversary, and so as well as the 1940 vintage the set will include the first release from The Macallan’s new distillery from 2018. The pair are presented in a gorgeous dual chamber bottle, with the older vintage in the outer.

“It was an absolute privilege to be able to reach back in time and select stock from the 1940’s to honor and celebrate our 200 year anniversary,” said Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker at The Macallan. “As a Whisky Mastery Team, our roles are unique in the sense that we get to time travel – selecting whisky from the past crafted by our predecessors, whilst simultaneously laying down casks for future generations of whisky makers and consumers. To nose, taste and select whisky created over eight decades ago is an exceptionally rare occasion in the life of a whisky maker and one which I will treasure.”

While this Time : Space release will surely be enormously expensive — the brand says that the set is available to purchase only through invitation, with price on application — and out of reach for most, you will still be able to buy the 2018 release alone. Presented as Time: Space Mastery, this spirit aims to celebrate the 200 years of Macallan by featuring 14 different cask types, and will be available to purchase online.

“For the 2018 vintage, the prospect of selecting a younger cask created a lot of excitement in the sample room – it is an opportunity to give others an insight into The Macallan’s future,” said Campbell. “This marked the first year of production in our new Distillery, which is truly a significant moment to be cherished. Through a fusion of art and science we have ensured the continuity of the character of our whisky.”