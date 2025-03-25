Lux Row announces Blood Oath Pact 11 Bourbon will be released in April

Table of Contents Table of Contents Blood Oath Pact 11 Where can I buy it?

The time has come. And no, we’re not talking about the beginning of spring. Lux Row Distillers is once again releasing its popular annual release, Blood Oath Pact. The newest iteration of this limited-edition bourbon is the 11th in the yearly series.

Lux Row Master Distiller and Master Blender John Rempe is once again releasing Blood Oath Pact. This year’s expression is a blend of secret whiskeys, including a 14-year-old high-rye bourbon and a 10-year-old wheated bourbon mixed together with a 7-year-old high-rye bourbon. The whiskey is finished in barrels that previously held añejo tequila.

According to the brand, the result is a 98.6-proof whiskey loaded with flavors like vanilla, black pepper, spice, oak, cherry, citrus, and dark chocolate.

“It’s a gorgeous expression that’s sure to surprise and please bourbon and tequila drinkers alike,” says Rempe.

“Añejo tequila has delicious and rich notes due to its aging in bourbon barrels,” added Rempe. “By utilizing the añejo barrels for this year’s Pact 11, we brought our bourbon full circle while picking up all of the best attributes and flavor notes along the way.”

Where can I buy it?

Blood Oath Pact 11 will be available at 9:30 a.m. on April 26 at Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown, Kentucky, for the suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750ml bottle. This year, the release features a mahogany-colored label with gold highlights and comes in a commemorative fire-branded wooden display box. This is a limited-edition expression with only 17,000 cases available. Get your bottle while you still can.