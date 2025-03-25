 Skip to main content
Lux Row announces Blood Oath Pact 11 Bourbon will be released in April

The time has come for the annual release of Blood Oath Pact

The time has come. And no, we’re not talking about the beginning of spring. Lux Row Distillers is once again releasing its popular annual release, Blood Oath Pact. The newest iteration of this limited-edition bourbon is the 11th in the yearly series.

Blood Oath Pact 11

Whiskey in a glass by a fire
Thomas Park / Unsplash

Lux Row Master Distiller and Master Blender John Rempe is once again releasing Blood Oath Pact. This year’s expression is a blend of secret whiskeys, including a 14-year-old high-rye bourbon and a 10-year-old wheated bourbon mixed together with a 7-year-old high-rye bourbon. The whiskey is finished in barrels that previously held añejo tequila.

According to the brand, the result is a 98.6-proof whiskey loaded with flavors like vanilla, black pepper, spice, oak, cherry, citrus, and dark chocolate.

“It’s a gorgeous expression that’s sure to surprise and please bourbon and tequila drinkers alike,” says Rempe.

“Añejo tequila has delicious and rich notes due to its aging in bourbon barrels,” added Rempe. “By utilizing the añejo barrels for this year’s Pact 11, we brought our bourbon full circle while picking up all of the best attributes and flavor notes along the way.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass next a person
YesMore Content / Unsplash

Blood Oath Pact 11 will be available at 9:30 a.m. on April 26 at Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown, Kentucky, for the suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750ml bottle. This year, the release features a mahogany-colored label with gold highlights and comes in a commemorative fire-branded wooden display box. This is a limited-edition expression with only 17,000 cases available. Get your bottle while you still can.

Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Old Potrero is launching a limited release bottled in bond rye whiskey to commemorate the 1906 San Francisco earthquake
Hotaling's new whiskey is made to commemorate the 1906 Earthquake in San Francisco
Hotaling & Co.

San Francisco is well-known for its ability to rebuild and reinvent itself after natural disasters like earthquakes. Hotaling & Co., based in the city, knows all about this. That’s why it decided to commemorate the 119th anniversary of the 1906 Earthquake by re-launching a popular limited-edition whiskey.
Old Potrero Hotaling’s Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey

The 1906 Earthquake had a lasting impact on the city, even damaging A.P. Hotaling’s whiskey warehouse. This connection is the main reason why the brand decided to make Old Potrero Hotaling’s Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey to remember the event. It’s re-released every year in limited quantities to mark the occasion.

Read more
Isle of Harris Distillery launched limited release of The Hearach of Château Biac whisky
Isle of Harris Distillery is launching a new whisky made in partnership with a French winemaker
Isle of Harris

Opened in 2015, the Isle of Harris Distillery is located in Tarbert, Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides off the coast of mainland Scotland. If you’re a single malt whisky drinker looking for something new to add to your home bar cart, look no further than this popular distillery. Recently, Isle of Harris released a limited-edition release called The Hearach of Château Biac.
Isle of Harris The Hearach of Château Biac

This isn’t your average single malt whisky. The Hearach of Château Biac is a limited release made in partnership with winemakers from Château Biac in Bordeaux. Entirely matured in French oak barrels, this expression is a memorable non-chilled filtered,100-proof whisky that (according to the brand) begins with a lightly peated backbone as well as sweet wine, green leaves, tomatoes, ripe pears, dark plums, cherries, lemons, lime, jasmine, spice, vanilla, ripe fruit, and new leather.

Read more
Yellowstone Bourbon is launching Small Batch 107
Yellowstone Small Batch 107 is the newest permanent expression
Yellowstone Bourbon

Yellowstone Bourbon is a historical brand with over 150 years of distilling tradition. To pay tribute to this long whiskey-making heritage, Master Distiller Stephen Beam and his team launched the newest permanent addition to its line of award-winning whiskeys.
Yellowstone Bourbon Small Batch 107

The only whiskey in the portfolio with an age statement, Small Batch 107 was matured for six years. As the name suggests, it carries a 107-proof. It’s also a non-chill-filtered whiskey, creating a more nuanced, balanced expression.

Read more