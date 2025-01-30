 Skip to main content
Lux Row is launching a bourbon finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks

Lux Row is taking a cue from Scotland for its newest bourbon release

Fans of single malt Scotch know all about the appeal of finishing whisky in ex-sherry casks. Along with the classic single malt Scotch whisky flavors, the sherry adds notes of cherries, candied nuts, vanilla, and more. Clearly, the folks at Lux Row Distillers know the prowess of sherry cask because they’re taking a cue from their Scottish counterparts. Their newest bourbon was matured in Spanish-sourced Pedro Ximénez sherry casks.

Lux Row Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish

Whiskey glass
Robin Canfield/Unsplash

Lux Row Distillers is adding to its Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with the national release of Lux Row Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish. It begins with small batches of four-year-old high-rye straight Kentucky bourbon. After maturation, it’s finished in PX sherry barrels for an additional six months.

The result is a 112-proof sipping whiskey that (according to Lux Row) begins with a nose of figs and dates. The palate is a symphony of grape syrup, gentle spices, candied fruit, roasted coffee, and dark chocolate. Fans of sherry-finished single malt Scotch whiskies should be excited about this release.

“We wanted to meld the intensely sweet flavors of PX Sherry with the spicy, peppery flavor notes of our ryed bourbon,” Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe said in a press release.

“The outcome is a delicious combination of two opposing yet complementary flavors that results in a truly unique expression.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
itakdalee / Shutterstock

Beginning in February, Lux Row Small Batch PX Sherry Cask Finish will be available at select retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750ml bottle.

