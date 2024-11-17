Fans of sherry finished Scotch whisky will love this American take

If you’re a fan of Scotch from distilleries like The Macallan, Glenfarclas, and GlenDronach, you know all about the appeal of sherry-finished single malt whiskies. Well, we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to go all the way to the Scottish Highlands to find great sherry-finished single malt whisky.

There are expressions made right here in the US. A great example is Colorado’s award-winning Spirit Hound Distillers and its upcoming release of its Sherry Cask-Finished American Single Malt Whisky.

Spirit Hound Sherry Cask-Finished American Single Malt Whisky

Paying tribute to whiskies that came before it across the pond, the folks at Spirit Hound prefer to drop the ‘e’ commonly found in the American whiskey world. This homage to the whiskies of Scotland begins as an American single malt whisky that’s matured for four and half years before being finished in Sanchez Winery Palo Cortado Sherry casks for four more months.

Thanks to the additional time spent in sherry casks, the result is a complex sippable whisky with classic single malt flavors, along with raisins, sweet sherry, and dark dried fruits.

“I had always wanted to create my own take on a Sherry cask-finished whisky,” Craig Engelhorn, Head Distiller at Spirit Hound Distillers, said in a press release. “So, when the opportunity arose to source an incredibly special barrel, I knew I had to have it.”

Where can I buy it?

This unique expression isn’t for sale yet, and you won’t be able to stroll out to your local liquor boutique to grab a bottle. Spirit Hound’s Sherry Cask Finished American Single Malt Whisky will only be available at Spirit Hound Distillers’ two Colorado tasting rooms beginning December 4 for a suggested retail price of $125.