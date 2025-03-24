 Skip to main content
Fireball Whisky announced the most ridiculous senior citizen discount

Fireball Whisky wants your 90-year-old grandma to enjoy its whisky for life

By
Fireball Whisky
From March 24 to March 31, Fireball fans aged 90 and older can submit themselves — or be submitted — for a chance to win a lifetime supply of Fireball Whisky by visiting LifetimeSupplyofFireball.com Fireball Whisky

In the world of flavored whisk(e)y, there aren’t many brands more well-known than Fireball. This cinnamon-flavored whisky (there’s no ‘e’ because its base is a Canadian whisky) is a staple at tailgates, bachelor parties, and any time you want to warm yourself from inside and out with a sweet, spicy, cinnamon-driven whisky.

The biggest problem is that you have to keep buying new bottles when you run out. If you’re a nonagenarian, you might not have to worry about that anymore.

Fireball Whisky Senior Citizen discount

Fireball Whisky
Fireball Whisky

You’ve probably heard about senior citizen discounts like lower AAA prices, food deals, and more. The folks at Fireball Whisky are set to launch the most ridiculous senior citizen discount ever. The brand hopes to add a little spice to your twilight years as it offers free lifetime supplies of cinnamon whisky for someone born on or before 1935. If math isn’t your thing, your 90-year-old granparant mght soon toast a glass or two of Fireball from now until the end of their days for free.

“We’ve seen them all over social, we’ve heard directly from the source, and we can confirm one undeniable truth: senior citizens love Fireball. And who are we to argue with their years of wisdom? After all, they were born right as Prohibition was ending and have been breaking barriers and bringing the heat ever since,” Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball, said in a press release. “It’s time to celebrate the 90+ crowd, the party royalty who never stopped turning up.”

How it works

whiskey glass
istock/timnewman

Until March 31, anyone ninety years or older can prove their age and enter to win a lifetime supply of Fireball. All they need to do is go to LifetimeSupplyofFireball.com and enter their information along with a recent photo.

