Well-known for its mezcals, The Lost Explorer is releasing a blanco tequila

If you’re a mezcal fan, you already know about Lost Explorer. This award-winning brand makes a handful of well-known small batch mezcals. Thanks to a partnership with Maestro Tequilero Enrique de Colsa, it’s set to release its first-ever tequila.

The Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco

The first tequila expression from The Lost Explorer is (unsurprisingly) a blanco tequila. This small-batch, 100% Blue Weber agave tequila was made at the El Magnífico distillery in the Valles region near El Arenal, Jalisco. It’s double-distilled and made with regenerative harvesting practices to ensure sustainability.

According to the brand, this expression has notable agave-forward flavors like citrus, herbs, cinnamon, and a gentle minerality.

“We are thrilled to unveil our tequila, a natural evolution of our agave spirits brand which seeks to inspire people to celebrate the earth and live curiously,” Tanya Clarke, CEO of The Lost Explorer said in a press release. “With Enrique at the helm, and the Valley of Tequila as our canvas, each bottle tells a story of craftsmanship, terroir, and a dedication to producing a superb tequila made with the rhythm of nature.”

Where can I buy it?

Suppose you want to add The Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco to your table this Holiday season. In that case, it’s available in select retailers in Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States for the suggested retail price of $49.99. Purchase a bottle and use it as the base for Palomas, Margaritas, and your favorite tequila-based cocktails this season. Or sip it net or on the rocks.

