Just in time for the Holidays, The Dalmore is releasing two new limited edition whiskies

The Dalmore is launching the fourth release of its popular Select Edition Collection

By
The Dalmore
The Dalmore

Few names are more renowned than The Dalmore in the pantheon of single malt whiskies. Well-known for its flagship expressions and limited-edition releases, the iconic distillery is announcing new limited-release single malt whiskies just in time for the Holidays.

The two limited-edition releases consist of the fourth release from the distillery’s popular Select Edition Collection.

The whiskies

Pouring Scotch
urbazon / iStock

The two new releases are The Dalmore Select Edition 2009 and The Dalmore Select Edition 2006. The first is a 48.9% ABV complex sipper known for its nose of Manuka honey, dark plum, cracked black pepper, and clove. The palate is a symphony of cherries, dates, candied Seville orange, fresh figs, and light cacao. The second release is a 47.2% ABV nuanced whisky with a nose of sherry-soaked raisins, figs, cedarwood, and honey. Sipping it reveals dark fruit, licorice, cacao, bergamot, and blood orange notes. Both are non-chill filtered.

“For 2024, we are pleased to present two whiskies which, at different ages, showcase nuances of The Dalmore’s signature notes – rich desserts. Select Edition 2009 is a decadent Dalmore which began its journey in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels, where the sweet malt, soft fruit, and citrus flavor characteristics of The Dalmore were enhanced by the influences of sweet vanilla, creamy caramel, and gentle gingerbread,” Gregg Glass, Master Whisky Maker, at The Dalmore said in a press release.

“Select Edition 2006 has deep vanilla, sweet caramel, and honey notes, contributed by the ex-Bourbon barrels, interweave with the antique notes of these old and rare finishing casks.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
Dylan de Jonge/Unsplash

Suppose you’re a fan of The Dalmore and interested in purchasing these limited-release expressions. In that case, The Dalmore 2009 Select Edition is available for the suggested retail price of $224.99, and The Dalmore 2006 Select Edition is available for the suggested retail price of $499.99. Both are available at select retailers in the US.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
