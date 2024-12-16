 Skip to main content
Tesla Mezcal re-releases its collaboration with Nosotros Mezcal

Tesla Mezcal is back for the holiday season

By
Tesla
Tesla

Tesla is more than just a car company making that wacky-looking truck you randomly see at your local grocery store. It also releases limited-edition alcohol expressions. The Elon Musk-owned company also makes mezcal. The newest release of the aptly named Tesla Mezcal is a collaboration between Tesla, Nosotros Mezcal, and the Flaviar brand Speakeasy Co.

Tesla Mezcal

Tesla
Tesla

Made with Espadín and Bicuishe agaves, it’s produed in the traditional Tahona-milled style using alembic distillation. The result (according to the brand) is a mezcal that begins with a nose of spices, citrus peels, and green apples. The palate is smoky, herbal, and memorable. The finish is filled with “tuberose, jasmine, and chamomile that soften into a balanced, velvety mouthfeel.”

“Working with Javier and the Tesla team on this project has been an incredible experience,” Carlos Soto, Founder of Nosotros, said in a press release. “Tesla Mezcal is more than a beverage; it’s a piece of art and a testament to shared values of sustainability.”

“At Flaviar, we’re inspired by the ecosystem Tesla has created through its groundbreaking innovations and are proud to be the trusted technology and fulfillment partner for Tesla Mezcal, delivering a customer experience that matches the exceptional quality of the product,” Josh Jacobs, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Flaviar, said in a press release. “As with Tesla Tequila and Beer before, we have seen the first batch of Tesla Mezcal fly off the shelves in June and we are positive this holiday restock will be no exception.”

Where can I buy it?

Tequila in glass
istock/cesar fernandez dominguez

If this seems like the type of mezcal you’d like to add to your collection, you can purchase the limited-edition Tesla Mezcal at Tesla.com for the suggested retail price of $450.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
