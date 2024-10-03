Who wouldn't want a hot chocolate bourbon?

Fall is here and it’s only a matter of time before the weather turns colder. This means that hot chocolate season is right around the corner. But if you love this warming, chocolate-centric drink, but you wish it had a little boozy kick, you’re in luck. This is because the famed hot chocolate brand Swiss Miss folks are partnering with Hotel Tango Distillery to make your whiskey, marshmallow, and sweet chocolate dreams come true.

Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow

It’s called Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow and there just might not be a better whiskey to drink as you head into the holiday season. It starts as a flavorful, balanced bourbon which is then flavored with toasted marshmallow and cocoa. The result is complex, indulgent bourbon whiskey with notes of toffee, toasted marshmallows, and just hint of smoke. It’s the equivalent of a warming, seasonal sweater in whiskey form.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Swiss Miss, a brand known for its dedication to making the best hot cocoa,” Travis Barnes, Founder and CEO of Hotel Tango Distillery said in a press release. “Together, we’ve created a bourbon that not only reflects our shared commitment to excellence but also promises to elevate every drinking experience.”

Where can I buy it?

If the idea of a toasted marshmallow and sweet chocolate-infused bourbon has you feeling all warm and cozy inside, you can grab a bottle of Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow this month at select retailers and at Cask Cartel for a suggested retail price of $27.99. We suggest grabbing a bottle and adding it to a cup of hot cocoa. Now that’s some boozy hot chocolate.

