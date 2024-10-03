 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Swiss Miss, Hotel Tango Distillery made a hot chocolate whiskey, your new favorite drink

Who wouldn't want a hot chocolate bourbon?

By
Hotel Tango
Hotel Tango

Fall is here and it’s only a matter of time before the weather turns colder. This means that hot chocolate season is right around the corner. But if you love this warming, chocolate-centric drink, but you wish it had a little boozy kick, you’re in luck. This is because the famed hot chocolate brand Swiss Miss folks are partnering with Hotel Tango Distillery to make your whiskey, marshmallow, and sweet chocolate dreams come true.

Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow

Hotel Tango
Hotel Tango

It’s called Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow and there just might not be a better whiskey to drink as you head into the holiday season. It starts as a flavorful, balanced bourbon which is then flavored with toasted marshmallow and cocoa. The result is complex, indulgent bourbon whiskey with notes of toffee, toasted marshmallows, and just hint of smoke. It’s the equivalent of a warming, seasonal sweater in whiskey form.

Recommended Videos

“We’re thrilled to partner with Swiss Miss, a brand known for its dedication to making the best hot cocoa,” Travis Barnes, Founder and CEO of Hotel Tango Distillery said in a press release. “Together, we’ve created a bourbon that not only reflects our shared commitment to excellence but also promises to elevate every drinking experience.”

Related

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass on a wooden table
Phil Cruz / Unsplash

If the idea of a toasted marshmallow and sweet chocolate-infused bourbon has you feeling all warm and cozy inside, you can grab a bottle of Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow this month at select retailers and at Cask Cartel for a suggested retail price of $27.99. We suggest grabbing a bottle and adding it to a cup of hot cocoa. Now that’s some boozy hot chocolate.

buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Wyoming Whiskey released 2 new can’t-miss expressions
Wyoming Whiskey launched two limited-edition expressions
Wyoming Whiskey

If you’ve never tried any expressions from Wyoming Whiskey, what exactly are you waiting for? This popular distillery (Wyoming’s first legal distillery) has been crafting award-winning whiskeys since 2012.

If you haven’t yet tried any of its expressions, we suggest starting with its Small Batch Bourbon. But, once you’ve tried that, you’ll be ready for the brand’s two new releases. That’s right. Not one, but two new expressions. Recently, the distillery announced the launch of National Parks No. 4 and Old Faithful Straight Bourbon Whiskeys.
National Parks No. 4

Read more
These are our favorite Irish whiskey cocktails
You don't have to wait until March to make these cocktails
Tipperary

When St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, many drinkers grab for bottles of Tullamore D.E.W., Bushmills, and Jameson for shots, slow-sipping, and cocktails. And while that’s all well and good. You're missing out if you neglect these and other Irish whiskeys for the rest of the year. News flash: just like your favorite bourbon, rye, or single malt Scotch whisky, you can enjoy Irish whiskey (it’s spelled with the ‘e’ just like American whiskeys) all year long.

Before we get started, here's a little refresher on what makes an Irish whiskey. It might seem fairly straightforward, but just like with bourbon in the US, there are specific rules governing the spirit. According to the Irish Whiskey Act of 1980, there are a few basic requirements for a whiskey to be labeled as an “Irish whiskey”.

Read more
Widow Jane announces a new whiskey, finished in Amburana casks
Keep your eyes peeled for this new whiskey from Widow Jane
Widow Jane The Vaults 2024

If you’re a fan of artisanal whiskey, you’re probably well aware of the prowess of Red Hook, Brooklyn’s Widow Jane. You can’t go wrong with the brand’s 10-year-old blended bourbon whiskey and any of its limited-edition bottles. But when it comes to the best bourbons, we await no expression more eagerly than Widow Jane The Vaults.

While this expression is limited in quantities and made in “hyper” small batches, we’re stoked to learn that the most recent batch is being released soon. First released back in 2019, The Vaults has been a highly sought-after expression from the New York-based distillery.

Read more