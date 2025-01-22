Celebrate the Big Game with this punch for a crowd

Whenever you’re hosting a big crowd, that’s the ideal time to make a giant bowl of punch. That lets you provide your guests with something more exciting than beer, but keeps your work down so you won’t be running around trying to make cocktails all night. That’s especially true if you’re planning to host some friends for the Big Game this year, as you won’t want to miss any of the action.
To help your hosting go smoothly, we’ve got a punch recipe that’s colorful, attractive, not too boozy, and an easy crowd pleaser with its flavors of mint, fruit, and coconut. And if you’re feeling more ambitious, there are a couple of bonus options for individual drinks too.
End Zone Elixir
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Gray Whale Gin
- 2 parts Cranberry juice
- 2 parts Coconut water
- 2 parts Apple juice
- 2 parts Water
- 1 part Pear juice
- Garnish: Sliced apples, sliced pears and mint springs
Method:
Combine all ingredients in punch bowl with several large ice cubes. Garnish with sliced apples, sliced pears, and mint sprigs. Serve in individual glasses. Scale up for larger parties.
Winning Marg
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila
- 0.5 part Fresh lime juice
- 0.5 part Fresh blood orange juice
- 0.5 part Agave syrup
- 0.75 tsp Vanilla extract
Winter spice rim ingredients:
- 0.5 tsp Salt
- 0.5 tsp sugar
- 0.25 tsp cinnamon
- 0.25 tsp chili powder
Method:
Rim a rocks glass with winter spice mix. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into prepped rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Winning Touchdown
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Bib & Tucker The Classic Six Bourbon
- 0.5 part Campari
- 0.5 part Dry Vermouth
- 1 barspoon Walnut Liqueur
- Garnish: Expressed Orange Peel
Method:
Stir all ingredients together in a mixing glass filled with ice. Strain into a Rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an expressed orange peel.