Celebrate the Big Game with this punch for a crowd

Whenever you’re hosting a big crowd, that’s the ideal time to make a giant bowl of punch. That lets you provide your guests with something more exciting than beer, but keeps your work down so you won’t be running around trying to make cocktails all night. That’s especially true if you’re planning to host some friends for the Big Game this year, as you won’t want to miss any of the action.

To help your hosting go smoothly, we’ve got a punch recipe that’s colorful, attractive, not too boozy, and an easy crowd pleaser with its flavors of mint, fruit, and coconut. And if you’re feeling more ambitious, there are a couple of bonus options for individual drinks too.

End Zone Elixir

Ingredients:

2 parts Gray Whale Gin

2 parts Cranberry juice

2 parts Coconut water

2 parts Apple juice

2 parts Water

1 part Pear juice

Garnish: Sliced apples, sliced pears and mint springs

Method:

Combine all ingredients in punch bowl with several large ice cubes. Garnish with sliced apples, sliced pears, and mint sprigs. Serve in individual glasses. Scale up for larger parties.

Winning Marg

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila

0.5 part Fresh lime juice

0.5 part Fresh blood orange juice

0.5 part Agave syrup

0.75 tsp Vanilla extract

Winter spice rim ingredients:

0.5 tsp Salt

0.5 tsp sugar

0.25 tsp cinnamon

0.25 tsp chili powder

Method:

Rim a rocks glass with winter spice mix. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into prepped rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Winning Touchdown

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Bib & Tucker The Classic Six Bourbon

0.5 part Campari

0.5 part Dry Vermouth

1 barspoon Walnut Liqueur

Garnish: Expressed Orange Peel

Method:

Stir all ingredients together in a mixing glass filled with ice. Strain into a Rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an expressed orange peel.