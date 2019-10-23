Stella Artois Brings Midnight Lager to the Masses

Stella Artois’ reputation as a brewery is built on its namesake lager. A crisp, clean beer, Stella Artois leans on a Belgian yeast profile for a bit more bite than its American counterparts and has won the adoration of drinkers in more than 80 countries. The brewery claims 600 years of tradition and its current standing in the pantheon of Anheuser-Busch brands is untouchable. People love their Stella Artois.

But even the most stalwart of legacy brands needs to change and grow. In recent years, Stella Artois has released an apple cider and an alcoholic spritzer. That portfolio expands again this month with the release of Midnight Lager.

Midnight Lager is designed for the cooler months of the year when beer drinkers tend to reach for heartier fare. This is the season for porters and stouts — traditionally thicker beers with higher alcohol content. Stella Artois isn’t going that far afield from its flagship quaffable recipe. Midnight Lager is a black lager that retains a mild 5.4% alcohol by volume. Notes of chocolate and coffee are foreshadowed by the beer’s dark coloration. The intended effect is one of warming and comfort without being weighed down by the full mouthfeel or slow carbonation found in thicker brews.

The concept of a seasonal brew is actually a return to Stella Artois’ roots. Originally called the Artois Brewery, “Stella” (Latin for “star”) was added to brand the brewery’s first seasonal beer. A Christmas-time brew designed for the citizens of Leuven, this eventually morphed into the Stella Artois lager of modern times.

For the launch of Midnight Lager, the town of Sleepy Hollow, New York will have five hand-picked taverns pouring the new brew on Halloween. After that spooky send-off, Midnight Lager will be available at stores and bars nationwide starting on November 4, 2019.

