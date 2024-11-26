 Skip to main content
Shock top brings back the Twisted Pretzel

A wheat ale with some cracker notes

Shock Top Twisted Pretzel.
Beer and pretzels go great together so it’s not entirely surprising that a big brewer has made an ale modeled partly after the snack. Shock Top is back with its limited-edition fall release, a Belgian-style beer that takes on some pretzel notes.

This release comes from a brewery famous for its Belgian wheat beer, brewed with coriander and citrus. Originally created as a seasonal in 2006, it’s gone on to become a staple Anheuser-Busch ale. The pretzel beer first dropped in 2014, released to celebration National Pretzel Day.

Oktoberfest cheers with beer steins
golero / iStock

It’s a beer that’s got us thinking about Oktoberfest and giant baked goods alongside refreshing beers. The brand calls the beer an experience, ideal for sipping in front of the fire around the holidays. Whatever it is, it has quite a following, with social media groups assembling as part of a larger movement to bring the beer back. If you can’t get to Bavaria, perhaps this beer will offer a little taste of the famous German region.

Shock Top is an Anheuser-Busch product and available pretty much anywhere. That’ll be the case with the pretzel wheat, while supplies last. The beer pours a nice brown hue and shows biscuit-like aromas. It’s made with a blend of hop varieties and a few malts. Seems like the kind of thing that would sell very well around, say, the Super Bowl.

Keep up to date on beer news in general with some of our other recent stories, covering topics like NA beer and sports and award-winning fresh hop beers from 2024. Prost!

