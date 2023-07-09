 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The 5 states with the most wineries (besides California)

Sure, California's great, but these states are giving the Golden State a run for her money when it comes to great wineries

Lindsay Parrill
By
Vineyard
Lukáš Kulla/Unsplash

There are many places that are known for wine. Places where, when vacationing, it’s just expected that you would do the proper round of tours and wine tastings, sampling your fair share (or more) of world-famous Pinots and Chardonnays. Places like Napa and Sonoma come to mind, of course. And for good reason. California does have a luxuriance of incredible wines all across the board, and some of the most beautiful and prestigious wineries in the world. With 6,148 wineries in California, sampling their many offerings is an obvious favorite pastime in the Golden State. But what about the less-than-obvious states? What of their expertise and contributions to the wine world?

You may be surprised to learn that many other states boast superb wines and wineries comparable to any in California. These are a few states to check out if you prefer the wine trail less traveled.

White wine
Big Dodzy/Unsplash

Washington

Number of wineries: 1,384

With the second-highest number of bonded wineries in the country, Washington is very well known for her beautifully crisp, well-balanced, and fruity Rieslings. Washington’s climate is ideal for these grapes in particular, but also makes some beautiful Merlots and Syrahs.

Related

While there are many wineries peppered throughout the state, a large portion of them are located east of the Cascade Mountains.

Wine grapes
Thomas Schaefer/Unsplash

Texas

Number of wineries: 959

While beer or whiskey may be the beverages that come to mind when one thinks of Texas, they don’t shy away from their wine in the Lone Star state. Grape varietals here include delicious Bordeaux blends, Malbec, Viognier, and Sangiovese, to name just a few. And with so much land to cover, one could plan an entire vacation road-tripping the state’s many wineries.

Vineyard
Dan Meyers/Unpslash

Oregon

Number of wineries: 939

If you’re a Pinot Noir fan, chances are you’re already familiar with Oregon wines. Oregon’s wet and rainy climate is perfect for Pinot and produces many of the world’s favorites. Though Oregon is far from a one-trick pony in the wine world. Its Chardonnays and Cabernet Sauvignons are especially wonderful as well.

Recommended Videos

If you’re planning an Oregon wine tour (and you should), you’ll want to spend some time in the Willamette Valley, which is where two-thirds of the state’s wineries and vineyards are located.

Wine grapes on the vine
Max Harlynking/Unsplash

New York

Number of wineries: 788

New York is right up there on the list of cool kid states, but wine isn’t necessarily what makes New York so popular. And that’s a real shame, because New York state is producing some beautiful wines, including rich and complex Merlots and Cabernet Francs.

New York’s wineries are spread out quite a bit, with four major wine-growing regions: The Niagara and Lake Erie region, the Finger Lakes region, the Hudson River region, as well as the eastern end of Long Island.

Two wine bottles on barrel
Rodrigo Abreu/Unsplash

Michigan

Number of wineries: 688

Michigan’s wine region produces some lovely red varietals that include rich Cabernets and peppery Merlots. For those who prefer whites, the Lower Peninsula region of the Wolverine State is known within the area for its decadently crisp and light Pino Blancs and Pino Grigios. And while there are many wineries throughout the state, the vast majority are on Lake Michigan near Traverse City.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
These unusual Airbnbs are straight out of a Wes Anderson movie
Pack up and feel like you're on the set of a Wes Anderson film in one of these airbnbs
wes anderson asteroid city inspired airbnbs processed with vsco c1 preset

 

Kind of Blue 1959 Airstream in Joshua Tree, CA Airbnb

Read more
Summer is here — head to one of the 14 most underrated beaches in the U.S.
You can visit many of the best beaches in the world right here in the United States — no passport required!
Lumahai Beach

To find the perfect beach to have fun in the sun, it’s easy to assume that you need to head to some brand-name international tourist destination, like Fiji, Bora Bora, and the Maldives. Sure, you can’t go wrong with any of these, but some of the best beaches in the world are right here in the U.S. — no passport required. Pack up your favorite beach gear and head to one of these underrated beaches while practicing the necessary safety measures this summer.

Montaña de Oro State Park
San Luis Obispo, California
California’s Central Coast offers some of the most pristine coastlines in the entire state. For tourists, it’s an often overlooked area which, for those in the know, is a very, very good thing. Head to Montaña de Oro State Park in San Luis Obispo — seven miles of breathtaking Pacific coastline dotted with dramatic coves, panoramic bluff views, and a never-ending surf. Don’t miss the opportunity to head to the southern edge of the park, where a lesser-known path leads to beautiful Coon Creek Beach.

Read more
5 ways to reheat chicken wings without losing their flavor and texture
These bar food bad boys can be every bit as delicious the next day
Hot wings

All hail Teressa Bellissimo! If you truly consider yourself a chicken wing junkie, you'd know who that is. If not, you've probably guessed by now. Bellissimo was the inventor of the Buffalo wing, back in 1964. Wings have evolved a lot since then. Chefs have concocted creative sauces to coat them in and use other cooking methods like baking and air frying. You can get them naked or with batter, dry-rubbed or sauced, all drums or all flaps. Despite all the changes over the years, two things remain the same. First, they're delicious! Second, they should always be crispy on the outside and have a juicy, moist inside.

The one problem with this classic finger food is that it can be tricky to replicate the fresh-out-of-the-fryer taste with your leftovers. Although there's nothing wrong with eating a chicken wing cold and straight out of the fridge, it's best to enjoy them how Bellissimo intended them — out of respect. Luckily, there are a few ways to reheat chicken wings, even if you’ve only got a kitchenette to work with. Here’s our insider guide on how to reheat your leftover chicken wings without losing any flavor or desirable texture.

Read more