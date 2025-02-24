 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Starbucks announces first of simplified menu changes, starting March 4

Enjoy these menu items while you can

By
Starbucks Coffee
twalmedia / Pixabay

A few weeks ago, Starbucks announced plans to cut several menu items to streamline the cafe experience. Today, Starbucks has announced more details, sharing which menu items will be removed from stores. Starting March 4th, less popular beverages will be removed from the menu, including those that are not commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are too similar to other drinks on the menu.

These changes are part of Starbucks’ effort to simplify its menus, focus on fewer, more popular items, and allow items to be executed with excellence. Starbucks believes these changes will promote innovation, help reduce store wait times, and improve quality consistently across the board. Additionally, Starbucks will shift focus to premium beverages rooted in customer trends and preferences, such as the popular Starbucks Cortado.

Recommended Videos

Starbucks guests can still enjoy these beverages until they are removed from the menu on March 5, 2025; menu items that will be removed include:

  • Iced Matcha Lemonade (Try the Green Tea Lemonade instead)
  •  Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino (Try the Coffee Frappuccino as an alternative) 
  • Java Chip Frappuccino, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino (Mocha Frappuccino still available)  
  • Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino 
  • White Hot Chocolate (Try customizing regular hot chocolate with white chocolate mocha sauce or mocha sauce)  
  • Royal English Breakfast Latte (The London Fog Latte shares similar sweet floral notes)  
  • Honey Almondmilk Flat White (The Flat White can be customized with any non-dairy milk and sweetener of choice) 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
Wacaco’s first compact, electric portable espresso maker is almost here
Stay tuned for the release of the Pixapresso
Wacaco Pixapresso

Do you love to make espresso on the go? No matter where life takes you, true espresso lovers know the value of traveling with a portable espresso maker. Fans of Wacaco's premium espresso tech are patiently awaiting the final release date of the upcoming Pixapresso, the brand's first compact, electric portable espresso maker. With its sleek, intuitive display, the Pixapresso allows you to effortlessly control key brewing settings like hot water temperature and pre-infusion, putting the power of barista-level customization right at your fingertips. The Pixapresso joins Wacaco's other top-rated products, such as the Nanospresso and Picospresso portable espresso makers.

Whether you’re brewing with fresh ground coffee using the adjustable basket or enjoying the convenience of coffee capsules (compatible with original Nespresso pods), the Pixapresso tailors every cup to your preferences. Perfect for home, office, or outdoor adventures, it delivers an exceptional experience anytime, anywhere- catering to casual drinkers and discerning coffee connoisseurs alike. The multi-use compatibility for ground coffee or Nespresso pods offers an easy-to-brew espresso regardless of your brewing preference.

Read more
Americano vs. espresso: How water changes your coffee experience
Which drink to order and when
Americano coffee

There's a time and a place for a straight espresso shot, but if you ask me, it's not an "everyday" coffee. I love espresso and its ultra-strong taste, but sometimes I seek a beverage with more volume to savor it. Even if you order a double shot of espresso, your cup will only contain two ounces -- just slightly larger than a liquor shot glass. The Americano solves this problem by delivering the same delicious espresso taste I love with more liquid to drink, thanks to the added water. Below, we'll break down the true differences between an Americano vs espresso to help you decide which order is best suited for your current mood.
What is espresso?

Since you can't make an Americano without espresso, we should first start by defining espresso. As James Beard, award-winning culinary master from ChefSteps, explains it, espresso, in its simplest definition, is a "coffee brewing method where a small amount of near-boiling water is forced through finely ground coffee under pressure." Unlike traditional coffee brewing methods, such as with a drip coffee maker, espresso is uniquely characterized by the pressurized brewing method. The combination of finely ground coffee, less liquid, and a pressurized brewing method produces a "shot," which is much more potent and concentrated than your average cup of coffee.

Read more
Klatch Coffee introduces first-ever coffee made with Milkadamia macadamia milk
Will macadamia nut milk become a 2025 trend?
Klatch Coffee Milkadamia

Southern California coffee roaster Klatch Coffee has launched a new seasonal menu to kick off the new year. Titled "Good for the Body + Soul," their new cafe menu features a selection of freshly-crafted drinks and seasonal eats. On the limited-time menu (available only at locations within Sprouts market) is the brand's first-ever coffee made with Milkadamia macadamia milk: the Macadamia Cookie Latte. Made with Milkadamia non-dairy nut milk, this decadent drink features espresso, white chocolate, and Milkadamia non-dairy milk.

This announcement follows many other coffee shops nationwide that have begun to offer more coffees that use dairy-free and plant-based milk. Milkadamia's "barista" blend is perfect for use in coffee drinks, with a subtle, creamy flavor and ready-to-foam texture. The macadamia nut milk market has rapidly grown recently and is expected to become more  popular, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030.

Read more