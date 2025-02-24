Starbucks announces first of simplified menu changes, starting March 4

A few weeks ago, Starbucks announced plans to cut several menu items to streamline the cafe experience. Today, Starbucks has announced more details, sharing which menu items will be removed from stores. Starting March 4th, less popular beverages will be removed from the menu, including those that are not commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are too similar to other drinks on the menu.

These changes are part of Starbucks’ effort to simplify its menus, focus on fewer, more popular items, and allow items to be executed with excellence. Starbucks believes these changes will promote innovation, help reduce store wait times, and improve quality consistently across the board. Additionally, Starbucks will shift focus to premium beverages rooted in customer trends and preferences, such as the popular Starbucks Cortado.

Starbucks guests can still enjoy these beverages until they are removed from the menu on March 5, 2025; menu items that will be removed include: