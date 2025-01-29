 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Starbucks to cut about 30% of menu options by late 2025

Your favorite order could be gone from the menu soon

By
A Starbucks cup sitting on a counter inside of a store
Harun Ozmen / Shutterstock

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has recently announced many changes coming to the coffee chain and has just announced yet another. By late 2025, Starbucks plans to remove roughly 30% of its menu offerings, including food and beverage items. The change is expected to help simplify the coffee shop experience, reduce wait times, and contribute to an overall improved customer experience.

CEO Niccol did not indicate which menu items will be removed, but the announcement has Starbucks’ patrons worrying their favorites may soon become unavailable.  Recently, Starbucks has discontinued its Oleato olive oil and iced energy drinks. Other recent changes have included the end of the open-door policy, the return of the condiment bar, and the offering of guests the option to choose non-dairy milk with no substitution charge. While it’s unclear what and when items will begin to leave the menu, it’s more than likely the popular favorite food and beverages will remain.

Recommended Videos
The complex menu at Starbucks and the customization abilities have their perks, but it also means many customers are left waiting too long for their orders. CEO Niccol hopes the menu cut-backs will reduce wait times and improve customer satisfaction. Not only will menu cuts help streamline the coffee shop experience, but the brand also hopes to have more room on its menu to add drinks in line with cultural trends, such as the Dubai Matcha drink.

“We’ve been focused on simplifying our menu to position partners for success, improve consistency, drive customer satisfaction, and enhance our economics,” Niccol said.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Discover new holiday flavors at Starbucks’ Reserve locations
Exclusively in Chicago, Seattle, and NYC
Starbucks Reserve

Starbucks' Reserve roasteries are known for their immersive coffee experiences and specialized menus. If you're lucky enough to live near a Reserve roastery or visit NYC, Chicago, or Seattle, don't miss the chance to enter a world of delicious seasonal flavors. Starbucks' Reserve locations just announced their new holiday menu, with indulgent coffee concoctions such as the Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte. Specialty beverages like this join the menu featuring beloved classics like the Peppermint Mocha drinks.

Visitors can also try the new Eggnog Espresso Martini for something a bit stronger than a traditional latte. This fun seasonal latte is made with Zacapa 23 Aged Rum, cream, vanilla syrup, Scrappy's Chocolate Bitters, eggnog, and is topped with cold foam and a dusting of nutmeg.

Read more
Starbucks’ holiday menu is back starting tomorrow
Time to get in the holiday spirit
Starbucks Holiday 2024

Rolling out nationwide tomorrow, November 7th, Starbucks fans can expect new beverage options on the menu. The fan-favorite (for 22 years) and classic Peppermint Mocha are returning this year. Available hot, iced, or blended, this winter classic coffee features Starbucks Signature Espresso, combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup. Topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls, this holiday staple is ideal for fueling those cold mornings or long holiday shopping runs. In addition to the traditional Peppermint Mocha, fans can also order the Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha for a slightly sweeter beverage.
Other returning favorites on Starbucks' 2024 holiday menu include:

Caramel Brulee Latte: Caramel sauce mixed with espresso and hot milk (also available iced)
Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte: This latte combines sugar coffee syrup with a shot of espresso and almond milk and is topped with red and green sprinkles. It can be enjoyed iced or hot.
Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai: A non-dairy drink made from warming spices, gingerbread syrup, and cold foam.
Chestnut Praline Latte: Features notes of chestnut combined with sweet praline

Read more
Can you microwave coffee? What you should know about proper reheating
Don't dump cold coffee just yet
Man drinking a cup of coffee

Imagine this: You've managed to make it out of bed, head downstairs, and patiently await a freshly brewed cup of coffee as you turn on your coffee maker. You take the first deliciously warm sip and place your mug down. Soon, your attention is quickly on the next thing on your to-do list, whether getting ready for work or unloading the dishwasher. Before you know it, an hour has passed, and you realize your warm cup of coffee is still sitting there, mostly full and cold. This common occurrence may leave you wondering: "Can you microwave coffee?"
Can you microwave coffee?

Instead of wasting a cup of cold coffee, you can reheat your room-temperature coffee in the microwave. However, if you've ever done this, you may notice that the coffee tastes different once reheated. Microwaving your coffee causes it to become more bitter, thanks to the natural acids within coffee. Chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, and quinic acid are all present when you initially brew your coffee. Yet, these compounds are released even more when you reheat your cup. In turn, you may be left with more bitter coffee than the original cup. If you can get past the slight changes in taste, your coffee is still safe to consume even after reheating.
How to reheat coffee in the microwave

Read more