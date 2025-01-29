Starbucks to cut about 30% of menu options by late 2025

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has recently announced many changes coming to the coffee chain and has just announced yet another. By late 2025, Starbucks plans to remove roughly 30% of its menu offerings, including food and beverage items. The change is expected to help simplify the coffee shop experience, reduce wait times, and contribute to an overall improved customer experience.
CEO Niccol did not indicate which menu items will be removed, but the announcement has Starbucks’ patrons worrying their favorites may soon become unavailable. Recently, Starbucks has discontinued its Oleato olive oil and iced energy drinks. Other recent changes have included the end of the open-door policy, the return of the condiment bar, and the offering of guests the option to choose non-dairy milk with no substitution charge. While it’s unclear what and when items will begin to leave the menu, it’s more than likely the popular favorite food and beverages will remain.
“We’ve been focused on simplifying our menu to position partners for success, improve consistency, drive customer satisfaction, and enhance our economics,” Niccol said.”