These olive-oil infused coffees weren't around long

Not even a year after launching nationwide in Starbucks stores, the company has announced the end of the Oleato olive oil lineup on its menu. First launched earlier this year on January 30th, these menu offerings featured Starbucks coffee infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, creating a unique and velvety smooth coffee experience. Some popular Oleato beverage offerings include the Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk and the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso. To many customers’ surprise, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol recently announced that the company will discontinue Oleato beverages, with a slow phase-out starting in early November.

Discontinuing Oleato beverages is part of Starbucks’ new menu simplification strategy. The company’s uncomplicated operations allow it to focus more on the quality of its coffee and put more effort into its classic offerings. Starbucks also noted that its new strategy will focus on improving the store experience for employees and customers at peak times. Furthermore, the coffee chain seeks to re-establish Starbucks as a community meeting spot.

While Starbucks’ CEO announced the discontinuation of Oleato beverages for this reason, other rumors suggest these products had mixed customer reviews. While some loved the drinks, others say the high amount of fat from olive oil in the coffee caused major digestive issues. Some said these drinks weren’t worth the splurge, especially when consumed in larger beverage sizes such as grande or venti sizes. However, for those who were big fans of the Oleato coffees, this news comes as a big surprise as they haven’t even been around for one year.