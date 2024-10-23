 Skip to main content
Should you put olive oil in coffee? About this unconventional, yet tasty combination

It sounds odd, at first

Adding olive oil to your cup of coffee sounds a bit far-fetched when you first think of the concept. After all, isn’t olive oil for cooking or drizzling atop vegetables for dinner? The answer is yes, but olive oil can also be a mix-in for your morning cup of coffee. In replace of milk or coffee creamer, olive oil serves a similar purpose: adding creaminess and flavor to your favorite brew. Here’s what you need to know about putting olive oil in coffee and why it’s not as unthinkable as it sounds.

Where did olive oil in coffee originate?

Using olive oil in coffee has recently become mainstream after Starbucks launched its Oleato line of coffee menu items infused with olive oil. Starbucks founder Howard Schultz is responsible for this creation, inspired by the Mediterranean custom of eating a spoonful of olive oil with coffee. As he enjoyed his cup of coffee every morning, Howard was mesmerized by the tradition of consuming a spoonful of olive oil for its exceptional health benefits. This observation inspired him to experiment with adding olive oil to coffee. Thus, the Oleato coffees were born soon after.

Benefits of olive oil in coffee

Many of us know that olive oil is a healthy cooking oil, but you can also take advantage of its benefits by adding it to your coffee. For coffee drinkers who rely heavily on store-bought creamers, switching to olive oil may be a healthier option. Many of today’s coffee creamers contain unhealthy additives, such as carrageenan and calcium carbonate. On the other hand, olive oil contains only one ingredient to add to your coffee. Adding olive oil helps balance the bitterness of black coffee, just as adding a touch of milk cream would.

Full of nutrients and heart-healthy

Adding olive oil to your coffee means adding extra nutrients to your cup! Olive oil contains healthy levels of Vitamin E (a powerful antioxidant), which can help boost your immune system and fight against inflammation. Also, olive oil contains heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower cholesterol levels and fight against heart disease.

Additionally, if you drink coffee with a meal, consuming olive oil can help your body absorb other fat-soluble vitamins in your food, such as Vitamins A, D, and K. These vitamins require fat to be absorbed and utilized correctly.

Keeps you full

Like bulletproof coffee, olive oil adds a fat source to your coffee to be used for energy. Consuming fats keeps you fuller, offers sustained energy, and helps promote more stabilized blood sugars. For example, consuming coffee with olive oil may be a great option to consider while intermittent fasting or for those on a low-carb or keto diet.

Taste

Adding olive oil to your coffee can enhance its taste, masking its bitterness. Use high-quality extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for a rich, slightly nutty coffee flavor for best results. Low-quality olive oil could make your coffee taste bad, especially since many store-bought olive oils go rancid quickly. EVOO is less processed than other forms of olive oil and has a lighter, earthy

Should you put olive oil in coffee?

Starbucks’ Oleato products are a great place to start if you want to try olive oil in coffee. Infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, Starbucks offers a few options worth noting. For example, you can switch out your regular latte order made with milk for an Oleato Caffe Latte with Oatmilk. This latte is fan-favorite and velvety-smooth, made with Blonde Espresso roast and infused with olive oil.

Of course, you can also try olive oil in coffee brewed at home. To do so, add olive oil to any freshly brewed cup of coffee. Here are our tips to yield the best cup of olive oil coffee.

  • Slow down: Adding large amounts of fat to coffee without giving your body time to adjust could cause stomach upset. To avoid this, start slow with just one teaspoon of olive oil. Over time, you can adjust based on dietary and taste preferences. Using too much olive will cause your coffee to taste odd and consume quite a few calories in just one cup of coffee.
  • Blend, blend, blend: The key to enjoying a great cup of olive oil coffee is to blend. Just mixing olive oil into coffee with a spoon may cause some separation. Instead, use a milk frother or blender to emulsify the oil into the coffee and create a creamy, delicious texture.
  • Experiment with flavors: Adding olive oil to coffee doesn’t mean you can’t add other flavors too. Adding flavored coffee syrups, cinnamon, honey, or other sweeteners can help elevate your olive oil brew.

