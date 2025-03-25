 Skip to main content
Welcome the warmer weather with these whiskey cocktails for spring

From brambles to spritzes, these fun and light options celebrate the season

Baa Baa Bramble
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Spring is here, the weather is warming up, and there’s no better excuse for mixing up a spring cocktail. These fun, fruity recipes combine fresh and refreshing ingredients with whiskey to create a relaxed, celebratory atmosphere for welcoming the new season.

Hoppy Camper

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Gold Rum
  • 1 oz Mash & Mallow
  • .5 oz Gardenia Mix (Honey, Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract)
  • .5 oz Lime Juice
  • .5 oz Orange Juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake. Strain into glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple frond and flower.

Baa Baa Bramble

Ingredients:

Method:

Muddle blackberries and then add remaining ingredients. Shake and pour into a collins glass and top with soda. Garnish with mint and blackberries.

The Sunny Rabbit

Ingredients:

Method:

In a tall glass, add Angostura bitters and Heigold. Fill glass with crushed ice and top with lemonade. Garnish with an orange slice.

Breadfruit Turmeric Spritz

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz ROOTS Infused Mutiny Island Vodka
  • ½ oz lemon juice
  • ½ oz pineapple syrup
  • ½ oz lychee syrup
  • 2 to 3 oz sparkling rosé
  • 2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters
  • Garnish: pineapple leaf, lemon peel

Method

Combine ingredients directly into a chilled large wine glass with ice and stir until well mixed. Add garnishes.

Dowling’s Garden Sip

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Mary Dowling Tequila Barrel Whiskey
  • 1 ½ oz fresh lime juice
  • 1 oz simple syrup
  • 3 to 4 fresh strawberries
  • 3 to 4 fresh basil leaves
  • Prosecco
  • Garnish: strawberry slice, basil leaf

Method:

Muddle the fresh strawberries and basil leaves together. Add the fresh lime juice, simple syrup and whiskey to the shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice, top with splash of prosecco and garnishes.

