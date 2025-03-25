Welcome the warmer weather with these whiskey cocktails for spring

Table of Contents Table of Contents Hoppy Camper Baa Baa Bramble The Sunny Rabbit Breadfruit Turmeric Spritz Dowling’s Garden Sip

Spring is here, the weather is warming up, and there’s no better excuse for mixing up a spring cocktail. These fun, fruity recipes combine fresh and refreshing ingredients with whiskey to create a relaxed, celebratory atmosphere for welcoming the new season.

Hoppy Camper

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Gold Rum

1 oz Mash & Mallow

.5 oz Gardenia Mix (Honey, Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract)

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Orange Juice

Method:

Recommended Videos

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake. Strain into glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple frond and flower.

Baa Baa Bramble

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

½ oz. Green Chartreuse

½ oz. Lemon Juice

5 Blackberries

Mint & Blackberries for Garnish

Method:

Muddle blackberries and then add remaining ingredients. Shake and pour into a collins glass and top with soda. Garnish with mint and blackberries.

The Sunny Rabbit

Ingredients:

2 oz. Rabbit Hole Distillery Heigold High Rye Double Malt Bourbon

4 oz. Lemonade

3-4 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 orange slice for garnish

Method:

In a tall glass, add Angostura bitters and Heigold. Fill glass with crushed ice and top with lemonade. Garnish with an orange slice.

Breadfruit Turmeric Spritz

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz ROOTS Infused Mutiny Island Vodka

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz pineapple syrup

½ oz lychee syrup

2 to 3 oz sparkling rosé

2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Garnish: pineapple leaf, lemon peel

Method

Combine ingredients directly into a chilled large wine glass with ice and stir until well mixed. Add garnishes.

Dowling’s Garden Sip

Ingredients:

2 oz Mary Dowling Tequila Barrel Whiskey

1 ½ oz fresh lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

3 to 4 fresh strawberries

3 to 4 fresh basil leaves

Prosecco

Garnish: strawberry slice, basil leaf

Method:

Muddle the fresh strawberries and basil leaves together. Add the fresh lime juice, simple syrup and whiskey to the shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice, top with splash of prosecco and garnishes.