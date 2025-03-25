Welcome the warmer weather with these whiskey cocktails for spring

Spring is here, the weather is warming up, and there’s no better excuse for mixing up a spring cocktail. These fun, fruity recipes combine fresh and refreshing ingredients with whiskey to create a relaxed, celebratory atmosphere for welcoming the new season.
Hoppy Camper
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Gold Rum
- 1 oz Mash & Mallow
- .5 oz Gardenia Mix (Honey, Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract)
- .5 oz Lime Juice
- .5 oz Orange Juice
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake. Strain into glass. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple frond and flower.
Baa Baa Bramble
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- ½ oz. Green Chartreuse
- ½ oz. Lemon Juice
- 5 Blackberries
- Mint & Blackberries for Garnish
Method:
Muddle blackberries and then add remaining ingredients. Shake and pour into a collins glass and top with soda. Garnish with mint and blackberries.
The Sunny Rabbit
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Rabbit Hole Distillery Heigold High Rye Double Malt Bourbon
- 4 oz. Lemonade
- 3-4 dashes Angostura Bitters
- 1 orange slice for garnish
Method:
In a tall glass, add Angostura bitters and Heigold. Fill glass with crushed ice and top with lemonade. Garnish with an orange slice.
Breadfruit Turmeric Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz ROOTS Infused Mutiny Island Vodka
- ½ oz lemon juice
- ½ oz pineapple syrup
- ½ oz lychee syrup
- 2 to 3 oz sparkling rosé
- 2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters
- Garnish: pineapple leaf, lemon peel
Method
Combine ingredients directly into a chilled large wine glass with ice and stir until well mixed. Add garnishes.
Dowling’s Garden Sip
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Mary Dowling Tequila Barrel Whiskey
- 1 ½ oz fresh lime juice
- 1 oz simple syrup
- 3 to 4 fresh strawberries
- 3 to 4 fresh basil leaves
- Prosecco
- Garnish: strawberry slice, basil leaf
Method:
Muddle the fresh strawberries and basil leaves together. Add the fresh lime juice, simple syrup and whiskey to the shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice, top with splash of prosecco and garnishes.