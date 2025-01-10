 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

See off the winter blues with these shimmering and sparkling cocktails

Brighten up the dark months with these sparkling options

By
Lillet
Lillet

January can be a dark, dismal time of year. With short days, long nights, and chilly temperatures, it’s tempting to simply curl up in bed, pull the covers over your head, and refuse to come out until spring arrives. But alas, work must be done and lives must be lived, so we are all rudely called from our cozy nests to get on with daily chores.

If you’re looking for a way to brighten your dark days, however, then you can try out some of these sparkling cocktails. With light, fizzy ingredients, they’ll bring a little shine and sparkle to your evenings. If you’re not participating in Dry January and you’re looking for a cocktail to raise your spirits, these are just the ticket.

Recommended Videos

Lillet Rosé Spritz

Lillet

Ingredients:

  • 3 parts of Lillet Rosé
  • 3 parts of Soda Water
  • Recommended garnish: slice of grapefruit and / or orange

Method:

Related

Build Lillet Rosé and soda water over ice, and strain into a white wine glass filled with ice. Garnish with either a slice of grapefruit and/or orange.

Mumm Sparkling ‘Sparkle & Shine’

Mumm

Ingredients:

Method:

Build all parts into a coupe glass, garnish with cracked cinnamon stick, meyer lemon wheel.

Malibu Sparkling Pina Colada

Malibu

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml Malibu Original
  • 20 ml Pineapple Juice
  • 20 ml Cream of Coconut
  • 100 ml Sparkling Wine
  • Garnish: Pineapple wedge, add ice

Method:

Pour all ingredients (except sparkling wine) into an ice-filled shaker. Shake until cold, pour sparkling wine into the shaker, and stir. Strain into a chilled glass and top with a slice of pineapple.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Cozy up to the fire this winter with these Hot Toddy recipes
Incoporate flavors from peach to maple in your warm drinks
winter hot toddy recipes unnamed 22

With the cold of winter here in full force, now is a great time for enjoying cozy warm drinks. And there's perhaps no warm drink more iconic than the classic Hot Toddy. This simple combination of whisky, hot water, honey, and lemon juice is a favorite go-to when someone is feeling under the weather, but it's great even if you're just a bit chilly as well.

You can vary the recipe for your Hot Toddies too, to enjoy seasonal flavors like maple syrup, ginger, or even tea. The brand Wyoming Whiskey has shared three recipe ideas to help you get creative with your Hot Toddies at this time of year and to incorporate different flavors to highlight the notes and nuances of your whiskies. These recipes make use of the brand's bourbon offerings, matched to particular flavor combinations for something warm and delicious.
Maple Toddy

Read more
This bar crafts custom cocktails tailored to your favorite spices
Kancil, a Malaysian restaurant in New York, is creating a unique spin on Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails.
Selection of Kancil cocktails.

Picture this — you sit down at a restaurant. The waiter brings you a menu. Taking your time, you decide first on a drink selection. But instead of the usual drink menu, you notice something called a Cocktail Spice Box. Intrigued, you pick that. Soon, a server brings out a wooden box filled with tropical spices and ingredients. Choosing carefully, you pick three ingredients and a spirit of your choice before the server whisks off the box. Minutes later, a curated, custom cocktail arrives at your table.
If this kind of cocktail experience sounds like an experience you need, Kancil, a new Malaysian restaurant in Manhattan's Upper West Side, is exactly the spot for you. Salil Mehta, founder of Fungi Hospitality Group behind Kancil, spoke to us in detail about this unique cocktail program. "Guests would often order from the beverage menus but later return asking for more personalized, custom cocktails," explains Mehta. "This inspired the creation of the Kancil Cocktail Box — a way for guests to select from a curated assortment of seasonal ingredients and craft their own bespoke cocktails."

What is the Kancil Cocktail Box?
The cocktails at Kancil. Kancil
To start, the Kancil Cocktail Box features many carefully selected Malaysian ingredients, such as turmeric, tamarind, and more. The ingredients are all heavily present in Malaysian cuisine, one of the most diverse cuisines in Southeast Asia. For drink experts and cocktails mixologists, this food culture is an amazing canvas for creating drinks, especially when considering the range of spirits, such as gin, vodka, or tequila, that form the foundation.
"We focused on ingredients that are versatile, iconic to Southeast Asian cuisine, and pair beautifully with cocktails," says Mehta. "Each element was chosen to balance boldness and approachability, ensuring that the flavors shine without overwhelming the drink. Ingredients like turmeric, rempah spice, and culantro were selected for their ability to evoke the warmth and complexity of traditional Malaysian cuisine while still being accessible for cocktail enthusiasts."

Read more
Use this genius flavor wheel for perfect martinis every time
This flavor wheel will steer you to the perfect vermouth and bitter partners for your gin
perfect martini flavor wheel botanist hot toddy jpg

Creating the perfect martini is a real art form. While there are plenty who love the classic version of the drink -- just gin, with a tiny whiff of dry vermouth, stirred together and perhaps garnished with an olive -- there are also millions of martini variations incorporating just about every flavor and liqueur you can imagine. While purists might decry drinks like the Espresso Martini as not a martini at all (which I might have to agree with -- though it is a fine drink, it isn't really a martini) there are still variations you can make which keep within the bounds of tradition.

The key to a good martini variation is understanding your base spirit. With gin, you'll find a wide range of botanicals used which give a big range of flavors to the final product. So you need to identify the key flavors of your gin, and use that to pick your vermouth and your bitters.

Read more