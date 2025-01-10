See off the winter blues with these shimmering and sparkling cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lillet Rosé Spritz Mumm Sparkling ‘Sparkle & Shine’ Malibu Sparkling Pina Colada

January can be a dark, dismal time of year. With short days, long nights, and chilly temperatures, it’s tempting to simply curl up in bed, pull the covers over your head, and refuse to come out until spring arrives. But alas, work must be done and lives must be lived, so we are all rudely called from our cozy nests to get on with daily chores.

If you’re looking for a way to brighten your dark days, however, then you can try out some of these sparkling cocktails. With light, fizzy ingredients, they’ll bring a little shine and sparkle to your evenings. If you’re not participating in Dry January and you’re looking for a cocktail to raise your spirits, these are just the ticket.

Lillet Rosé Spritz

Ingredients:

3 parts of Lillet Rosé

3 parts of Soda Water

Recommended garnish: slice of grapefruit and / or orange

Method:

Build Lillet Rosé and soda water over ice, and strain into a white wine glass filled with ice. Garnish with either a slice of grapefruit and/or orange.

Mumm Sparkling ‘Sparkle & Shine’

Ingredients:

1 part Malfy Arancia chilled

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

4 parts Mumm Sparkling Brut Rosé

Method:

Build all parts into a coupe glass, garnish with cracked cinnamon stick, meyer lemon wheel.

Malibu Sparkling Pina Colada

Ingredients:

50 ml Malibu Original

20 ml Pineapple Juice

20 ml Cream of Coconut

100 ml Sparkling Wine

Garnish: Pineapple wedge, add ice

Method:

Pour all ingredients (except sparkling wine) into an ice-filled shaker. Shake until cold, pour sparkling wine into the shaker, and stir. Strain into a chilled glass and top with a slice of pineapple.