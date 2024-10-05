Combine Grey Goose vodka with herbal liqueur and passion fruit puree to make this elegant drink

This week is host to National Vodka Day, and to celebrate the event trendy New York restaurant Sei Less has its own signature cocktail making use of vodka. Known for its star-studded clientele including musicians like Cardi B and Travis Scott, the restaurant features Asian fusion food and its cocktail menu opts for modern twists on classic drinks.

Vodka can arguably be either the easiest spirit to mix into a cocktail — because high-quality vodkas have such a subtle taste that they can be mixed with practically anything — or the hardest — because it’s difficult to make a vodka cocktail which really stands out. The drink for Sei Less, called the Sei Less, Drink More, uses the botanical liqueur Rockey’s and the sharp sweet zing of passion fruit puree to add interest and complex flavors to the drink.

There’s also Moscato wine in there for length and more sharpness and sweetness, plus a dash of simple syrup to add a sweet balance. The vodka used is, naturally enough for a celebrity-frequented restaurant, Grey Goose. Known mostly for its smoothness, Grey Goose mixes well into practically any vodka cockail and is a favorite high-end choice at many bars, restaurants, and clubs.

How to make a Sei Less, Drink More

Ingredients:

1 oz Grey Goose vodka

½ oz Rockey’s liqueur

1 oz passion fruit puree

¾ oz simple syrup

1 oz Moscato

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shake with plenty of ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass filled with more ice and garnish with an orchid flower on top.