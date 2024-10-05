 Skip to main content
Try a Sei Less, Drink More cocktail in honor of National Vodka Day

Combine Grey Goose vodka with herbal liqueur and passion fruit puree to make this elegant drink

By
sei less drink more cocktail 1
Sei Less

This week is host to National Vodka Day, and to celebrate the event trendy New York restaurant Sei Less has its own signature cocktail making use of vodka. Known for its star-studded clientele including musicians like Cardi B and Travis Scott, the restaurant features Asian fusion food and its cocktail menu opts for modern twists on classic drinks.

Vodka can arguably be either the easiest spirit to mix into a cocktail — because high-quality vodkas have such a subtle taste that they can be mixed with practically anything — or the hardest — because it’s difficult to make a vodka cocktail which really stands out. The drink for Sei Less, called the Sei Less, Drink More, uses the botanical liqueur Rockey’s and the sharp sweet zing of passion fruit puree to add interest and complex flavors to the drink.

There’s also Moscato wine in there for length and more sharpness and sweetness, plus a dash of simple syrup to add a sweet balance. The vodka used is, naturally enough for a celebrity-frequented restaurant, Grey Goose. Known mostly for its smoothness, Grey Goose mixes well into practically any vodka cockail and is a favorite high-end choice at many bars, restaurants, and clubs.

How to make a Sei Less, Drink More

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Grey Goose vodka
  • ½ oz Rockey’s liqueur
  • 1 oz passion fruit puree
  • ¾ oz simple syrup
  • 1 oz Moscato

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shake with plenty of ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass filled with more ice and garnish with an orchid flower on top.

Fresh, zingy, and crowd-pleasing: Try these classic mint cocktails
Mint goes with everything from gin to bourbon in these classic cocktails recipes
Mojito

Mint is a great ingredient to use in cocktails, adding a zip of freshness to your drinks. It's found in many classic recipes, so if you're wondering how to make use of this tasty ingredient then try out some of the recipes below.
Mojito

One of the most iconic cocktails of all time is the Mojito. Made with a simple combination of rum, lime, sugar, and mint, this Cuban classic is beloved the world over. Even those who aren't frequent rum drinkers will enjoy this thanks to its fresh, bright flavors and the pleasing mix of lime and mint. Use a decent quality white rum for the best results, and try to get the freshest mint and lime that you can. If you can get some mint fresh from the garden, even better.

Read more
Compostable cups for more sustainable picnic cocktails
Ditch the Solo cups and try these compostable cups and cocktail recipes for your next gathering
compostable cup cocktail recipes olive you bloody mary

Whether you're heading out on a picnic, getting ready for tailgate season, or hosting a party and in need of extra glasses, most people will turn to disposable plastic cups as a quick and lightweight solution. But we all know single use plastic is bad for the environment, and most of these cups will end up in landfill.

Now, the brand Repurpose has an alternative solution, with its compostable wine cups. These stemless cups hold 12 oz. and are made from corn in a biodegradable polyester (PLA) which can be commercially composted. While they're described as wine cups, they would make for perfect cocktail cups as well, and the brand has a set of cocktail ideas to help make your next gathering more sustainable.
Olive-You Bloody Mary
Ingredients:

Read more
How to strain a cocktail (and why you should)
Learn this important technique for both shaken and stirred drinks
Bartender pouring drink through strainer

When you start out making cocktails, you'll find that many cocktail recipes are quite minimal. They tell you what ingredients you need, in what quantity, and give you basic instructions -- and that's it. They tend to assume you know all the key skills of cocktail making, and unlike many food recipes, they don't explain the necessary techniques. That can be frustrating if you're new to the hobby! But don't worry. The skills are generally pretty easy to learn as long as you have some guidance.

One instruction you'll often see in cocktail recipes is to strain the drink once you have shaken or stirred it. If you're not sure what that means or how to do it then this guide should help.
How to strain a cocktail
One of the key pieces of equipment you need to make cocktails is a hawthorne strainer. This is a round, flat piece of metal with a handle and a large spring curved around its edge. It should be just the right size to fit on top of your shaker tin.

Read more