Sausalito Liquor Co. is releasing a limited-edition chocolate liqueur

Sausalito is releasing a chocolate liqueur just in time for the holidays

Chocolate liqueur
istock/HandmadePictures

California’s Sausalito liquor Co. is known for its popular gins and whiskeys. Now, just in time for the holiday season, it’s getting into the liqueur business with its limited-edition Unsinkable Chocolate Liqueur.

The Unsinkable Chocolate Liqueur

Sausalito liquor Co.
Sausalito liquor Co.

This crème de cacao is made thanks to a partnership with TCHO Chocolate, a well-known Berkeley, California-based chocolate brand. The journey to making this indulgent liqueur began three years ago when the two companies started considering collaborating. The spirits brand sampled various cacao nibs before settling on Ghanaian-sourced cacao nibs for the base of its chocolate liqueur.

It’s the same chocolate used to make the brand’s famous “Holy Fudge” candy bars. The result is a 48-proof, sweet, chocolate-filled liqueur that will likely earn a permanent spot on your home bar cart. Only 1,000 bottles were made of this limited-edition liqueur.

“We are so excited for this Unsinkable Chocolate Liqueur to be our first new product since we launched a year ago,” Scott Jampol, Sausalito Liquor Co., said in a press release. “It’s devilish, unexpected, shockingly drinkable, and unique – everything we look for in our spirits. It’s going to bring a lot of smiles to the holiday season and will inspire some amazing cocktails.”

Where can I buy it?

Chocolate
istock/Liudmila Chernetska

If you like the idea of adding a dessert-like, indulgent chocolate liqueur to your holiday table, The Unsinkable Chocolate Liqueur can be purchased for $33.99 at online stores and select retailers, as well as some Northern California restaurants, bars, and stores. What could be better after a heavy holiday mean?

Christopher Osburn
Writer
