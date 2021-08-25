  1. Food & Drink

Ryan Reynolds Offers Fans a Round of Aviation Gin on Him

By
Ryan Reynolds with his Aviation Gin.

Whether receiving overnight shipments, flying to visit friends or relatives, or working as a cog in the multi-trillion-dollar global aerospace industry, aviation soars through all of our lives every day. Now, there’s a way for everyone to raise a glass in an ode to airplanes on Orville Wright’s birthday. In honor of the holiday, Aviation American Gin owner Ryan Reynolds toasted fans with a round on him by reimbursing folks 21 and older up to $7 invested in an Aviation Gin cocktail.

“In 1939, President Roosevelt drank a few Negronis and immediately declared August 19th National Aviation Day,” Reynolds said in a statement. “But don’t take my or FDR’s words for it – try it yourself. That’s right: This Aviation Day, I’m buying.”

Related Guides

Reynolds specializes in bringing a bit of joy to every scene, especially those times that involve part gin, part vermouth and one part Campari, with an orange zest. It’s easy to imagine enjoying a cold Negroni apéritif on ice with the superhero actor, the concoction stirred, not shaken. 

This isn’t the Free Guy’s first foray into brightening up social observations with Aviation Gin. Last September, at the height of the pandemic, Reynolds stepped out of the Deadpool costume into his dad shorts to assist housebound parents turned educators. The activist’s offer? A jumbo 1.5-liter “Homeschool Edition” gin bottle. 

“It’s just like the classic delicious Aviation Gin that you love but with more ounces,” Reynolds said in a television ad. “It can help with a variety of subjects: Fourth-grade geography, whatever the f—k new math is, and revisiting your own, long-forgotten middle school traumas.”

According to Drink Spirits, Aviation Gin was first produced in Portland, Oregon, by founders Christian Krogstad and Ryan Magarian in 2006. The “American dry gin” profile is not as strongly juniper flavored as some other gins. Produced by House Spirits Distillery in Portland, flavor ingredients include juniper, lavender, sweet and bitter orange peel, cardamom, coriander, Indian sarsaparilla and anise seed.

If you missed the day, you can still fly smooth through Aviation available at local retailers.

Read more: 7 Celebrity Booze Brands 

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Food and Cooking Shows on Netflix to Binge Right Now

taco chronicles netflix

The 9 Best Beverage Coolers for Beer, Wine, and Soda in 2021

best beverage cooler on amazon

The 8 Best Beard Combs for Men to Shape and Detangle Their Facial Hair

best beard combs mid adult man brushing with comb while looking at mirror in living room

These Massage Guns Are Unbelievably Cheap at Amazon Today

Toloco Percussion Massage Gun with heads and carrying case.

We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Keurig Deal Is at Best Buy

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Maker with standard mug and brewed coffee.

How To Make a Crowd-Pleasing Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi with Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus by Rastelli Foods Group

This 4-in-1 Electric Shaver Is Only $18 During This Unbelievable Deal

Cshidworld's 4-in-1 electric trimmer set on white background.

Hurry! This Cuisinart Blender Is More Than Half Off at Best Buy Right Now!

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet Die-Cast Blender with smoothie on white background.

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Netflix Releases First-Look Photos of John Cho as Spike Spiegel

cowboy bebop netflix john cho first look rocking out the blue japanese suit as spike siegel in s live action

How To Make Salisbury Steak, an American Classic

Salisbury Steak from the Forked Spoon

We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Cordless Vacuum Deal Is

The LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum being used to clean a home.

Inside Big Bend National Park: Where the Mountains Meet the Desert in Texas

The Window in the Chisos Mountains of Big Bend National Park.

The Best Fuel Rewards Apps to Save You Money on Gas

Someone filling up their gas tank with fuel rewards app.