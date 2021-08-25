Ryan Reynolds Offers Fans a Round of Aviation Gin on Him

Whether receiving overnight shipments, flying to visit friends or relatives, or working as a cog in the multi-trillion-dollar global aerospace industry, aviation soars through all of our lives every day. Now, there’s a way for everyone to raise a glass in an ode to airplanes on Orville Wright’s birthday. In honor of the holiday, Aviation American Gin owner Ryan Reynolds toasted fans with a round on him by reimbursing folks 21 and older up to $7 invested in an Aviation Gin cocktail.

“In 1939, President Roosevelt drank a few Negronis and immediately declared August 19th National Aviation Day,” Reynolds said in a statement. “But don’t take my or FDR’s words for it – try it yourself. That’s right: This Aviation Day, I’m buying.”

Reynolds specializes in bringing a bit of joy to every scene, especially those times that involve part gin, part vermouth and one part Campari, with an orange zest. It’s easy to imagine enjoying a cold Negroni apéritif on ice with the superhero actor, the concoction stirred, not shaken.

This isn’t the Free Guy’s first foray into brightening up social observations with Aviation Gin. Last September, at the height of the pandemic, Reynolds stepped out of the Deadpool costume into his dad shorts to assist housebound parents turned educators. The activist’s offer? A jumbo 1.5-liter “Homeschool Edition” gin bottle.

“It’s just like the classic delicious Aviation Gin that you love but with more ounces,” Reynolds said in a television ad. “It can help with a variety of subjects: Fourth-grade geography, whatever the f—k new math is, and revisiting your own, long-forgotten middle school traumas.”

According to Drink Spirits, Aviation Gin was first produced in Portland, Oregon, by founders Christian Krogstad and Ryan Magarian in 2006. The “American dry gin” profile is not as strongly juniper flavored as some other gins. Produced by House Spirits Distillery in Portland, flavor ingredients include juniper, lavender, sweet and bitter orange peel, cardamom, coriander, Indian sarsaparilla and anise seed.

If you missed the day, you can still fly smooth through Aviation available at local retailers.

