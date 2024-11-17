 Skip to main content
Puerto Rican Rum brand Ron del Barrilito is launching a 27-year old rum

This new rum from Ron del Barrilito spent almost three decades maturing

By
Ron del Barrilito
Ron del Barrilito

When you think of Puerto Rican rum, you might initially think of Bacardi. This isn’t surprising since it’s one of the most popular and most accessible rum brands in the world. But it’s not the first rum brand founded on the island. The oldest brand still operating on the island is Ron del Barrilito, founded in 1880. Bacardi was actually founded in Cuba before moving to Cuba in the 1930s.

Renowned, timeless brand Ron del Barrilito is set to release the second edition of Pedro Fernández Selection II, named for its founder, Don Pedro Fernández. This 27-year-old rum was first launched last year and was so popular that the brand decided to release it again.

Pedro Fernández Selection II

Ron del Barrilito
Ron del Barrilito

The release of the second edition of Pedro Fernández Selection II coincides with the 145th anniversary of the  creation of the popular Ron del Barrilito Three Stars rum by Don Pedro Fernández,

This soon-to-be highly sought-after rum comes from a single barrel that began maturing on October 3, 1997. Referred to as Barrel number 1598, its total yield is only 229 bottles of this nuanced 43.6% ABV aged rum.  Entirely aged in oloroso sherry oak barrels, it’s known for its mellow, sippable flavor notes of dried fruits, sweet sherry, and rich oak.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

If you’re a collector of rare rums (specifically rums from Ron del Barrilito) or appreciate long-matured rum, this is the expression for you. You can purchase one of the 229 numbered edition P. Fernández Selection II bottles for the suggested retail price of $1,485 at Ron del Barrilito’s website or by visiting the Hacienda Santa Ana Visitor Center.

