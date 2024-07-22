 Skip to main content
Rum brand Barcardi makes a vinyl record out of sugarcane

It features a track from Camila Cabello's new album

barcadi sugarcane vinyl bacardi camila cabello jpg
As booze-related promos go, this is a strange one, but undeniably kind of neat: Barcardi, the ubiquitous rum brand, has created a limited edition vinyl record made of sugarcane. The single chosen for the vinyl is  “I LUV IT” by Camila Cabello, former member of Fifth Harmony. Cabello hails from Cuba and has worked with Barcadi before, which she describes as the quintessential rum brand.

The sugarcane vinyl is created using repurposed materials and ethically sourced sugarcane, which is broken down to create a bioplastic which can then be formed into a vinyl disk. The process uses low temperatures, which helps to save on energy.

“It’s fascinating to see what sugarcane can do beyond making rum,” said Marc Carey, co-founder of the group Evolution Music, a group which aims to make the music industry more sustainable and which worked on the release. “These records are built to last as long as PVC vinyl and designed to sound just as good, if not better.”

As well as the vinyl, Barcadi also shared three cocktail recipes inspired by the album.

Cocktails inspired by C, XOXO

I LUV IT Punch Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Barcadi rum
  • 0.5 oz ST. GERMAIN elderflower liqueur
  • 0.5 oz Passion Fruit Nectar
  • 0.5 oz lime
  • 1 oz coconut water
  • Lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes as garnish

Method: Build all ingredients into a rocks glass filled with cubed ice. Give a quick stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes.

Chanel No.5 Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Barcadi rum
  • 0.75 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.75 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 0.5 oz Raspberry Syrup
  • 0.5 oz Martini Fiero
  • Bing Cherry with the stem as garnish

Method: Shake batch. Strain over ice. Garnish with a Bing Cherry.

B.O.A.T. Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Barcadi rum
  • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Kiwi Puree
  • 1.5 oz blue sports drink
  • Splash of Sparkling Lemonade
  • Lemon wheel as garnish

Method: Shake batch. Strain over ice. Top with soda. Garnish with lemon wheel.

