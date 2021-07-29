When it comes to camping, there’s no greater pleasure than building and basking in the full glory of a man-made campfire. Though you likely had the help of some old newspapers and a lighter, that doesn’t make it any less impressive to have brought life to one of man’s greatest inventions. While it’s all well and good to simply gaze longingly into the fire, it’s even better to take a cue from our ancestors and get roasting, whether it be marshmallows, hot dogs, sandwiches, or a huge slab of meat. We’ve put together some of the best campfire accessories for roasting. The camping sticks will make the most out of your summer camping trip with this top campfire cookware.

MalloMe Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

Is there anything more classic than roasting a marshmallow over an open flame? Whether you choose to embark on an eternal quest for the perfect golden mallow or just burn it immediately on impulse, roasting that gooey goodness is a campfire must. However, it’s important to make sure you have the right equipment for the job. While you can always pick up a stick and slap a marshmallow on the end, it’s much more efficient to use a two-pronged roasting stick like this one. Otherwise, you may find yourself losing ‘mallow after ‘mallow due to a lack of stability. Though their primary use is marshmallows, you can also use them for smaller hot dogs and cocktail weenies if you so choose.

Rome Industries Pie Iron

You’ll find, if you do some extensive googling, that the majority of products meant for roasting food over the fire tend to be focused on either meat or marshmallows. Which is what makes the pie iron so unique. It’s a fairly simple design, but it allows you to make a wide variety of meals over the fire — sandwiches, pies, and cinnamon rolls, just to name a few.

Fire Buggz Fishing Pole

When it comes to roasting things over the fire, there’s always one thing to be wary of: Your proximity to the fire. Get too close and you’ll get burned, but get too far away and it’ll take you years to roast your weenies. With a fishing pole, however, you can maintain a safe distance from the flames while simultaneously getting the best possible heat applied to your meats. Though it doesn’t actually work as a legit fishing pole, it’s still an effective and fun way to roast a meal.

The Adjust-A-Grill

If you’re looking into more of a barbecue setup, then you’re going to want to pick up some sort of campfire grate. While there are many options to choose from, there are very few that let you adjust the height and direction of the cooking surface. The Adjust-A-Grill gives you the option to raise and lower the grate, as well as pull it away from the flames.

Carpathen Campfire Roasting Sticks

When roasting, the swivel factor is important. This set of roasting sticks is not only durable but also has a smooth swivel mechanism. They can also be adjusted up to 34 inches which gives them enough strength and balance in use. These sticks also come with a carrying bag that you can bring practically anywhere as well as a guide to safe storage. If you’re camping with the kids, this is the go-to set of roasting sticks.

KEKU Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

You don’t want your cookware to take up all the space in your backpack on a camping trip. These roasting sticks are the compact and durable choice to bring. The base size of these sticks is a size of a ruler and they can be extended from up to 32 inches. These sticks are perfect for roasting marshmallows and hotdogs. What’s even better is that they’re quite easy to clean.

Texsport Heavy Duty Barbecue Swivel Grill

When choosing an outdoor grill you can bring to your campsite, you need to go for something that’s durable and adaptable. This Texsport grill is the perfect combination of adjustable and compact. You can directly place the portable grill over a fire and it also can rotate up to 360 degrees. The height is adjustable from up to 17 inches for optimal heat coverage.

