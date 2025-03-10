Reserva de la Familia by Jose Cuervo is launching its 2025 Collector’s Box

Table of Contents Table of Contents Reserva de la Familia 2025 Collector’s Box Where can I buy it?

For those unaware, 2025 is the thirtieth anniversary of Jose Cuervo’s Reserva de la Familia. To celebrate, the popular brand is releasing a 2025 collector’s box adorned with artwork from renowned Mexican contemporary artist Ana Segovia.

Reserva de la Familia 2025 Collector’s Box

Every year, Reserva de la Familia hires a new Mexican artist to design the artwork for the Extra Añejo collector’s box. This year, the piece that adorns the collector’s box is called “No Señorita, Esos Colores son Prohibidos,” and it features images of the traditional pastel charrería attire, a major symbol of Mexican national identity.

“My artwork for this year’s collector’s box is grounded from a place of memory. I drew inspiration from the figures of Mexican rodeo, Mexican cinema and, directly, tequila, connecting my style of vibrant hues to the iconography of rural spaces in Mexico,” Segovia said in a press release.

“As a longtime fan of the brand, I’m honored to be this year’s featured artist. You can truly taste the craftsmanship and history of this special tequila, which I’ve strived to capture through my design.”

The box is highly collectible, and the tequila inside the bottle is also noteworthy. This small batch tequila begins with six- to nine-year-old agave piñas. After cooling in traditional brick ovens, it’s double distilled in copper pot stills before aging in a blend of new American and French oak barrels. The result is a dark amber-colored tequila that begins with a nose of almonds, dark chocolate, cinnamon, and oak. The palate is a mix of oak, toasted almonds, vanilla, and cinnamon. The finish is long, velvety, and memorable.

Where can I buy it?

The 2025 collector’s box is available at select retailers and online stores for the suggested retail price of $189.

