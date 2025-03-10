 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Reserva de la Familia by Jose Cuervo is launching its 2025 Collector’s Box

Reserva de la Familia is launching its 2025 Collector’s Box

By
Reserva de la Familia
Reserva de la Familia

For those unaware, 2025 is the thirtieth anniversary of Jose Cuervo’s Reserva de la Familia. To celebrate, the popular brand is releasing a 2025 collector’s box adorned with artwork from renowned Mexican contemporary artist Ana Segovia.

Reserva de la Familia 2025 Collector’s Box

Tequila
istock/bhofack2

Every year, Reserva de la Familia hires a new Mexican artist to design the artwork for the Extra Añejo collector’s box. This year, the piece that adorns the collector’s box is called “No Señorita, Esos Colores son Prohibidos,” and it features images of the traditional pastel charrería attire, a major symbol of Mexican national identity.

Recommended Videos

“My artwork for this year’s collector’s box is grounded from a place of memory. I drew inspiration from the figures of Mexican rodeo, Mexican cinema and, directly, tequila, connecting my style of vibrant hues to the iconography of rural spaces in Mexico,”  Segovia said in a press release.

Related

“As a longtime fan of the brand, I’m honored to be this year’s featured artist. You can truly taste the craftsmanship and history of this special tequila, which I’ve strived to capture through my design.”

The box is highly collectible, and the tequila inside the bottle is also noteworthy. This small batch tequila begins with six- to nine-year-old agave piñas. After cooling in traditional brick ovens, it’s double distilled in copper pot stills before aging in a blend of new American and French oak barrels. The result is a dark amber-colored tequila that begins with a nose of almonds, dark chocolate, cinnamon, and oak. The palate is a mix of oak, toasted almonds, vanilla, and cinnamon. The finish is long, velvety, and memorable.

Where can I buy it?

Tequila
istock/AlexPro9500

The 2025 collector’s box is available at select retailers and online stores for the suggested retail price of $189.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Echo Spirits is launching its newest Engineer Series Blended Bourbon
Echo Spirits pays homage to its beginnings with a new whiskey
Echo Spirits

Opened in 2019, Columbus, Ohio’s Echo Spirits was founded by Joe Bidinger and Nikhil Sharoff, both engineers when the doors first opened. In the years since, they’ve been able to quit their “day jobs” to put all of their effort into their whiskeys and rums, but that hasn’t stopped them from paying tribute to their former careers. They do this by releasing whiskeys in their aptly named Engineer Series.
Echo Spirits Engineer Series Batch 25A -Trail Mix

The newest addition to the ongoing series is Echo Spirits Engineer Series Batch 25A—Trail Mix. This blended bourbon consists of whiskeys from two Kentucky-based Bardstown Bourbon Company mash bills. Both are 60% corn, 36% rye, and 4% barley. They were also both matured for five years. The difference between the two whiskeys is that one was double-oaked at Echo Spirits for an extra year and a month in heavy toast new American oak from the Speyside Cooperage in Craigellachie, Aberlour, Scotland.

Read more
Boann Distillery is launching three single pot still Irish whiskeys in the U.S.
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Boann is launching three Irish whiskeys
Boann Distillery

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the family-owned Boann Distillery, situated in the town of Drogheda, County Meath, Ireland, is releasing its first Single Pot Still Irish Whiskeys in the U.S. And it’s not just releasing one or two whiskeys. It’s launching three unique expressions at once.
The three expressions

The three core expressions—Marsala, Madeira, and Pedro Ximénez —were released last month. Each whiskey is 47% ABV and begins as the brand’s award-winning Single Pot Still spirit before aging in specific barrels.

Read more
Finvara The King’s Gambit Irish Whiskey makes its US debut
Finvara The King’s Gambit Irish Whiskey is launching just in time for St. Patrick's Day
Pouring whiskey into a glass

If you're a fan of Irish whiskey, you have a lot to choose from. You can grab a bottle of the tried and true Jameson Irish Whiskey, Tullamore D.E.W., Bushmills, or Redbreast. Or you can purchase a bottle of a lesser-known whiskey. If the latter idea interests you, just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Mack Brands announced the launch of FINVARA, The King's Gambit, in the U.S.
FINVARA The King's Gambit

Irish Master Distiller David F. Hynes crafts this whisky at the distillery located in Ireland's Fort of Dealgan by the Castle Town River. The whiskey blends pure grain, malted, and unmalted barley. It's triple distilled in copper pots and then matured and finished in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels and sherry casks.

Read more