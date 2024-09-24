Jose Cuervo released a spooky new tequila

It’s almost October, a month that ends with a night of ghouls, ghosts, and other creepy creatures. It doesn’t necessarily feel like a month for sipping and mixing with tequila. Whiskey seems to get all the love when the weather turns cooler. But the folks at Jose Cuervo think that’s a shame. That’s why they recently released a new, unique tequila expression that’s perfect for chilly fall weather called Jose Cuervo Devil’s Reserve.

It gets its name because it’s a blend of Jose Cuervo Silver and a hit of lingering sweet heat. Instead of 80-proof, it’s bottled at a less potent 60-proof. It’s sure to add some agave, vegetal sweetness, and heat to your favorite tequila-based cocktails this October (and well into the winter months).

“Devil’s Reserve unleashes an entirely new taste upon the world of tequila, bringing the Devil’s mischievous spirit to life for those craving unforgettable nights of adventure with the perfect drink in hand,” Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Proximo Spirits said in a press release. “Cuervo has an epic legacy in creating centuries of good times across 10 generations, and no one knows how to raise a little hell as much as we do. The Devil is in the details.”

Where can I buy it?

If the thought of adding some agave sweetness and fiery heat to your Paloma, Margarita, or any other tequila-based cocktail appeals to you, you’re in luck. Jose Cuervo Devil’s Reserve is available for purchase at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of only $20.99. Grab a bottle and add some fire to your fall.

