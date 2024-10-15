From a fall twist on a fun sangria to a heavenly spiked hot chocolate

One drink that many people enjoy but that rarely finds its way into cocktails is red wine. Red wine has deep, rich flavors which are compelling to drink but can make it hard to mix, as you need something that balances its complexity without overwhelming it. Wine brand Josh Cellars has taken up the challenge though, and shared three red wine cocktails which are perfect for fall.

There’s the iconic New York Sour, which is a unique take on the whiskey sour which adds a red wine float. The red wine adds richness and depth to the flavor, and if you can get the float technique right and prevent the liquids from mixing in the glass, it also gives a stunning layered effect which captures the colors of fall leaves. When trying to float a cocktail ingredient, the key is to be patient and pour slowly, using the back of a spoon to cushion the impact of the ingredients and prevent them from mixing.

There’s also a recipe for an always-popular sangria, which is the perfect make-ahead drink for a casual evening with friends. This version uses apples and pears rather than the more often used citrus to give a taste of fall, making it a fun twist on a beloved fav.

Finally, there’s a spiked hot chocolate which sounds heavenly, adding some rich tannin notes to the sweetness of your typical hot chocolate and making it something more adult, while keeping the fun and coziness of a warm mug full of chocolate and marshmellows.

Layered New York Sour

Ingredients:

2 oz. Bourbon

1 oz. Lemon juice

1/2 oz. Simple syrup

2 oz. Josh Cellars Hearth Cabernet Sauvignon

Ice

Method:

Add bourbon, lemon juice and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake well and pour into an Old Fashioned cocktail glass. Fill with ice.

To achieve the layered float effect, gently pour the Hearth Cabernet Sauvignon over the back of a spoon, letting it rest on the surface of the already-poured cocktail mixture.

Fall Red Wine Sangria

Ingredients:

2 apples, cored and sliced

2 bosc pears, cored and sliced

1 bottle Josh Cellars Legacy Red Blend

2 cups apple juice

¼ cup bourbon

3 – 4 cinnamon sticks

2 – 3 star anise

Ice

Method:

Add the sliced apples, sliced pears, cinnamon sticks and star anise to a large pitcher. Add ice and then pour in the Josh Cellars Legacy Red Blend, the apple juice and the bourbon. Stir and refrigerate for about 3 hours to let the flavors infuse.

Add ice to a wine glass and pour in the sangria. Garnish with slices of apple and pear.

Red Wine Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

1 part Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

1 part semisweet chocolate chips

1 part milk of choice

Vanilla extract and sea salt to taste

Marshmallow and cocoa powder

Method:

Combine in a saucepan over low heat

Once the chips are melted, remove pan from heat

Stir in vanilla extract and a pinch of sea salt

Top with frothed milk and marshmallow

Garnish with sprinkle of cocoa powder