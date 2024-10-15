 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Step outside the box with these red wine cocktails for fall

From a fall twist on a fun sangria to a heavenly spiked hot chocolate

By
red wine cocktails fall joshcellars layerednewyorksour 3
Josh Cellars

One drink that many people enjoy but that rarely finds its way into cocktails is red wine. Red wine has deep, rich flavors which are compelling to drink but can make it hard to mix, as you need something that balances its complexity without overwhelming it. Wine brand Josh Cellars has taken up the challenge though, and shared three red wine cocktails which are perfect for fall.

There’s the iconic New York Sour, which is a unique take on the whiskey sour which adds a red wine float. The red wine adds richness and depth to the flavor, and if you can get the float technique right and prevent the liquids from mixing in the glass, it also gives a stunning layered effect which captures the colors of fall leaves. When trying to float a cocktail ingredient, the key is to be patient and pour slowly, using the back of a spoon to cushion the impact of the ingredients and prevent them from mixing.

Recommended Videos

There’s also a recipe for an always-popular sangria, which is the perfect make-ahead drink for a casual evening with friends. This version uses apples and pears rather than the more often used citrus to give a taste of fall, making it a fun twist on a beloved fav.

Related

Finally, there’s a spiked hot chocolate which sounds heavenly, adding some rich tannin notes to the sweetness of your typical hot chocolate and making it something more adult, while keeping the fun and coziness of a warm mug full of chocolate and marshmellows.

Layered New York Sour

Josh Cellars

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Bourbon
  • 1 oz. Lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz. Simple syrup
  • 2 oz. Josh Cellars Hearth Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Ice

Method:

Add bourbon, lemon juice and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake well and pour into an Old Fashioned cocktail glass. Fill with ice.

To achieve the layered float effect, gently pour the Hearth Cabernet Sauvignon over the back of a spoon, letting it rest on the surface of the already-poured cocktail mixture.

Fall Red Wine Sangria

Josh Cellars

Ingredients:

  • 2 apples, cored and sliced
  • 2 bosc pears, cored and sliced
  • 1 bottle Josh Cellars Legacy Red Blend
  • 2 cups apple juice
  • ¼ cup bourbon
  • 3 – 4 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 – 3 star anise
  • Ice

Method:

Add the sliced apples, sliced pears, cinnamon sticks and star anise to a large pitcher. Add ice and then pour in the Josh Cellars Legacy Red Blend, the apple juice and the bourbon. Stir and refrigerate for about 3 hours to let the flavors infuse.

Add ice to a wine glass and pour in the sangria. Garnish with slices of apple and pear.

Red Wine Hot Chocolate

Josh Cellars

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
  • 1 part semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 part milk of choice
  • Vanilla extract and sea salt to taste
  • Marshmallow and cocoa powder

Method:

Combine in a saucepan over low heat

Once the chips are melted, remove pan from heat

Stir in vanilla extract and a pinch of sea salt

Top with frothed milk and marshmallow

Garnish with sprinkle of cocoa powder

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Elevate these classic fall cocktails with SirDavis Whisky
Try these takes on classic cocktails making use of high-end whisky
sirdavis whisky cocktails honey bee 1 credit lesley kirchhoff

Beyoncé's SirDavis whisky has been making a stir since its launch earlier this summer, and it's as high-end a release as you'd expect from Queen Bee. But this whisky isn't only for sipping -- the brand also recommends mixing it into elevated cocktails. Here are three takes on classic cocktails which make use of SirDavis, aiming to show off the best of its flavors.
Honey Bee
Ingredients:

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Honey Syrup*
Garnish: Honeycomb

Read more
If you like whiskey, you need to try the Cotillion cocktail this autumn
The Cotillion is another classic cocktail to add to your repertoire
Cotillion cocktail

If you’re a fan of whiskey-based cocktails, you probably have your favorites. We’re talking about iconic drinks like the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Sazerac, and more. But, if you limit yourself to these well-known whiskey-based drinks, you’re really doing yourself a disservice.

Many classic cocktails have returned to prominence thanks to the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts. But there are just as many mixed drinks that still wait for you in the shadows, seemingly forgotten by time. One of these lesser-known drinks that deserves more attention is the Cotillion.

Read more
Supercharge your mulled wine with an Amaretto Schuss
Incorporate this German traditional into your mulled wine for even more flavor
Gluhwein german mulled wine recipe

One of the great delights of the holiday season is a lovely, warming mug of mulled wine with its gentle spiced flavors and unmistakable aroma. Over in Europe, there's a strong traditional of Glühwein -- especially in Germany -- which is basically just a local version of mulled wine. There isn't a single official recipe that's recognized, but rather everyone has their own preferences and traditions for the way that it's made.

You start with a base of warmed red wine, then throw in spices like star anise, cinnamon, cloves, oranges or orange peel, and maybe a touch of honey for sweetness. Other people like to add spices like fresh ginger, juniper, licorice root, or cardamon, or to use caster sugar or brown sugar for the sweetner rather than the honey.

Read more