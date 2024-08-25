 Skip to main content
Add some red wine to your whiskey sour because why not

Do you prefer your whiskey sour with a red wine float or without?

Starward Whisky
The sour is the archetype from which hundreds of cocktails descend: the simple, classic, and delicious combination of spirit, lemon juice, and sugar is a springboard for endless variations. And what better day to consider this hallowed icon of every drinks menu than today, Sunday August 25, National Whiskey Sour Day.

A whiskey sour is one of the first cocktails many people try, and it remains the pinnacle for many. The classic recipe is simple and to the point, with no nonsense and no fuss. But there’s also an immensely popular variation of the whiskey sour which is back in fashion in a big way — the New York sour. This keeps the same base of whiskey shaken with lemon and simple syrup, but once you’ve strained that into your rocks glass you add another ingredient. You float a small amount of red wine over the drink to add rich color and deep, tannin-y taste.

As strange a combination as that sounds, it has stuck around because the fruity, rich red wine plays really well with the fruity, boozy taste of the whiskey. If you’re interested in trying it out, below are two variations of the New York sour, from Starward Whisky and Templeton Whiskey. And as a bonus, there’s a cherry variation on the sour as well.

Starward Whisky’s New World Sour

Death & Co
Starward Whisky

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Starward Two-Fold Whisky
  • 1 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz Simple Syrup
  • 1.5 oz Australian Red Wine

Method:

Add Two-Fold, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with Australian Red Wine

Templeton Whiskey’s Templeton Sour

Templeton Whiskey
Templeton Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Templeton Rye 6 Year
  • 3/4 oz Simple Syrup
  • 3/4 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1 Egg White
  • 1 oz Malbec

Method:

Add all ingredients except the Malbec to a shaker and do a dry shake (no ice). Then add ice and shake again. Strain into a rocks glass filed with ice and float with the Malbec.

Templeton Whiskey’s Cherry Blossom Whiskey Sour

Templeton Whiskey
Templeton Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Templeton Midnight Rye
  • 0.5 oz Yuzu Liqueur
  • 0.75 oz Simple Syrup
  • 0.75 oz Lemon Juice
  • 3 dashes Cherry Bitters

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with ice and add a float of the Midnight Rye. Garnish with a cherry skewer.

