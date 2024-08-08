Elevate your usual Whiskey Sour

We love a good whiskey sour. This reasonably simple cocktail consists of whiskey, simple syrup, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Some bartenders and home mixologists add a garnish of a cocktail cherry and a lemon wedge and some even add an egg white into the mix. Regardless of how it’s made and what ingredients and garnishes you use, it’s a tart, sweet, boozy cocktail perfect for all seasons. While the drink is perfect as it is, there’s one variation that we enjoy almost (if not more) than the original. We’re talking about the iconic New York Sour.

The original whiskey sour has been ingrained in the fabric of the cocktail landscape since the mid-1800s. While there’s a bit of mystery about its true origins, the first time the drink appeared in print was in Jerry Thomas’ ‘Bartender’s Guide’ in 1862. Since then, there have been a few alternatives to the classic recipe including The Libertine, Baltimore Bang, and the New York Sour.

The New York Sour

Created in the 1880s as an offshoot of the Whiskey Sour, the drink was originally referred to as the Continental Sour. Legend says that even though it’s now referred to as the New York Sour, it was actually created in Chicago. This simple take on the whiskey sour keeps all the flavors you’re used to while changing things up and adding an extra flavor dimension with a float of dry red wine.

What does it taste like?

While the classic whiskey sour is known for its mix of citric tart flavor, sugary sweetness, and sweet corn booziness, the New York Sour adds one more dimension to bring everything together nicely. All of those other flavors are elevated by the tannic, dry, ripe fruit flavor of the red wine topper. You’ll find different flavors and expressions with each sip you take.

What you’ll need to make a New York Sour

2 ounces of bourbon whiskey

1 ounce of fresh lemon juice

.5 ounces simple syrup

.5 ounces dry red wine

The New York Sour recipe steps

1. Put ice in a shaker.

2. Add the bourbon, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup into the shaker.

3. Shake vigorously to combine.

4. String it into an ice-filled Old Fashioned or rocks glass.

5. Top with dry red wine poured over the back of a bar spoon so that it floats on top.

6. Add a lemon peel for garnish.

Bottom line

The best thing about the New York Sour is that it elevates the original cocktail without requiring you to purchase a handful of new ingredients while learning new techniques and procedures. To make it, you simply mix up the cocktail the way you always do and add the topper of dry red wine at the very end. It’s a whole new cocktail with one simple step.