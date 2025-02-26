 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Rebel Bourbon is launching Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon

Rebel is launching a bourbon with NASCAR driver Kyle Busch

By
Rebel
Rebel

The only thing better than watching a NASCAR race is enjoying the same race with a glass of fine bourbon in your hand. While you can easily crack open any number of nuanced, memorable whiskeys for this purpose, why not imbibe one made specifically for drinking while viewing car racing? Lucky for you, the folks at Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel Bourbon – the Official Bourbon of Richard Childress Racing – are announcing the limited-edition release of Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon.

Rebel Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

Each barrel of whiskey included in Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon was selected by the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion. It begins with Rebel’s timeless wheated recipe and matured for four years. The result is a 108-proof whiskey with a rich, complex flavor profile featuring a “velvety smooth finish with a hint of spice,” according to the brand.

Recommended Videos

“We wanted to do something we’ve never done before, in the spirit of living against the grain and doing things your own way, and KB 108 is the perfect answer,” Philip Lux, Rebel Bourbon brand manager said in a press release.

Related

“Kyle selected every barrel for this one-of-a-kind release with the guidance of Master Distiller John Rempe. Each barrel was hand-bottled, giving each bottle a bit of rebellious character and a flavor profile to match! This special release is made to be enjoyed by collectors and fans of Rebel, Kyle and RCR alike.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Rebel made only 5,000 cases of this limited-edition bourbon whiskey available to the public. It’s now available nationwide at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
What are the different types of bourbon?
There are a handful of different types of bourbon
whiskey glass

In my almost two decades of writing about alcohol, I've learned many things. One thing I realized is that America's "native spirit" bourbon is by far the most beloved American whiskey variety. Sure, there are countless fans of American-made rye whiskey and the newly categorized American single malt whiskey. But neither is as popular as bourbon.

For those new to this type of whiskey, bourbon is geographically specific to the US. It must be made in the US (but definitely not just Kentucky) and have a mash bill of at least 51% corn. It must be distilled to no more than 160 proof and enter the barrel at 125. It also must be matured in new, charred American oak barrels and contain no artificial colors or flavorings. While there are a handful of other rules and regulations, those are the most important.

Read more
Woodford Reserve launches New Distillery Series: Chocolate Whisper Redux 139.4
Woodford Reserve is launching a second Chocolate Whsiper whiskey
Woodford Reserve

Located in the heart of horse racing country in Versailles, Kentucky, Woodford Reserve is one of the biggest names in the bourbon world. It's beloved for its flagship expressions and limited-released offerings. Recently, the iconic brand announced the launch of a truly unique whiskey.
Woodford Reserve Chocolate Whisper Redux 139.4

Woodford Reserve Chocolate Whisper Redux 139.4 is a limited-edition whiskey in its Distillery Series, which was created to push the brand's innovative and creative boundaries. This new expression is also Woodford Reserve's highest-proof expression ever made. It's also the second Chocolate Whisper release, as the first one was launched in 2021.

Read more
Pronghorn launched a bourbon matured in Madagascar vanilla extract-soaked cognac casks
Pronghorn's new bourbon is aged in a very unique barrel
Pronghorn

You've likely had your fair share of unique expressions if you're a whiskey drinker. We're talking about whiskeys elevated by maturing or finishing in unique barrels. And very few of those whiskeys are as unique as Pronghorn's newest expression.
Edmond's Honor

This whiskey was made to pay homage to the sometimes overlooked Edmond Albius, the Malagasy botanist and vanilla cultivation pioneer of the 1800s. It's an ultra-premium bourbon that's matured in vanilla extract-soaked cognac casks.

Read more