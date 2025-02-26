Rebel Bourbon is launching Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rebel Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon Where can I buy it?

The only thing better than watching a NASCAR race is enjoying the same race with a glass of fine bourbon in your hand. While you can easily crack open any number of nuanced, memorable whiskeys for this purpose, why not imbibe one made specifically for drinking while viewing car racing? Lucky for you, the folks at Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel Bourbon – the Official Bourbon of Richard Childress Racing – are announcing the limited-edition release of Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon.

Rebel Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon

Each barrel of whiskey included in Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon was selected by the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion. It begins with Rebel’s timeless wheated recipe and matured for four years. The result is a 108-proof whiskey with a rich, complex flavor profile featuring a “velvety smooth finish with a hint of spice,” according to the brand.

Recommended Videos

“We wanted to do something we’ve never done before, in the spirit of living against the grain and doing things your own way, and KB 108 is the perfect answer,” Philip Lux, Rebel Bourbon brand manager said in a press release.

“Kyle selected every barrel for this one-of-a-kind release with the guidance of Master Distiller John Rempe. Each barrel was hand-bottled, giving each bottle a bit of rebellious character and a flavor profile to match! This special release is made to be enjoyed by collectors and fans of Rebel, Kyle and RCR alike.”

Where can I buy it?

Rebel made only 5,000 cases of this limited-edition bourbon whiskey available to the public. It’s now available nationwide at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750ml bottle.