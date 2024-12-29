Master the perfect pour-over coffee with Pure Over’s expert tips

Table of Contents Table of Contents What makes the Pure Over different Sustainability of glass Tips for getting the best brew Getting the most out of your Pure Over

Pour-over coffee is the perfect brewing method for java junkies, like myself, who love control over the coffee brewing process and enjoy the coffee brewing experience. Yet, coffee innovators like Etai Rahmil, the founder of Pure Over, have found a way to take the tried-and-true pour-over brewing process to the next level. Featuring an all-glass design, the Pure Over is all about reimagining the coffee brewing experience for coffee drinkers who want control over the quality of their brew. And I’m really excited about this new product!

Born from a passion for design and quality coffee, Pure Over’s products reflect an artisanal approach to brewing that balances aesthetics with functionality. The brand focuses on using materials that are better for your health, making tastier coffee, and designing products to last a lifetime — hence, the glass design. We’ve interviewed Rahmil to learn about this all-glass revolution in pour-over brewing. In our interview, we dive into how nontoxic, sustainable materials ensure a cleaner, safer brew.

What makes the Pure Over different

“What truly sets Pure Over apart is its all-glass design. Made from scientific-grade borosilicate glass by skilled artisans, it offers a pure, unadulterated coffee experience. There’s no paper or metal to interfere with the taste, letting the true essence of the coffee shine through. It’s not just about the materials — it’s about the design, too.”

In addition, “We’re the only pour-over brewer with an inverted cone design. I designed it this way to combine percolation and immersion extraction methods so you get the best of both worlds. The result is a smooth, rich cup of coffee that stands out from other pour-over makers. On top of that, Pure Over’s unique cake filtration eliminates any bypass brewing, ensuring a consistent brew every time. It’s not just functional — it’s beautiful, too. The design is sleek, forward-thinking, and made to look stunning on your counter. Everything about the Pure Over is crafted to enhance your coffee experience from start to finish.”

Another thing Rahmil loves about the Brew Kit is that it’s more than just a coffee maker. Rather, it is a “stunning conversation piece that will elevate your kitchen.” Rahmil designed the brewer to be more of a statement piece that consumers feel great about leaving out on their kitchen counters. Plus, houseguests are always curious when they see the brewer sitting out. This pour-over coffee maker goes beyond just making coffee — it creates an “intentional, elevated experience that encourages you to slow down and savor your everyday routine. It helps you set the tone for your day, turning a simple act into something meaningful.”

As a gift, the Pure Over Brew Kit stands out. It’s not just about great coffee — it’s the experience, the craftsmanship, and the design. It’s a thoughtful, beautiful gift that will leave a lasting impression and make any coffee lover smile.

Sustainability of glass

Another key component of the Pure Over brand is sustainability and environmental impact. According to Rahmil, every day, 750 million single-use paper filters and 36 million coffee pods end up in landfills. Yet, “with the Pure Over, you can say goodbye to that waste. Our built-in glass filter is designed to last forever, eliminating the need for disposable paper filters and plastic components with every brew.”

“Glass is durable and recyclable, so you can enjoy your coffee knowing that you’re making a more eco-friendly choice. The Pure Over is a long-lasting, sustainable alternative that reduces waste and helps protect the planet — one cup at a time.”

Tips for getting the best brew

For first-time Pure Over users, “we recommend starting with a true medium ground size — it’s the sweet spot that lets the Brew Kit’s unique cake filtration shine. To make the process as simple as possible, we offer a brew guide tool on our website. Just input your grinder make and model; it will recommend the perfect setting for your equipment — no guesswork required.”

Additionally, Rahmil noted, “For those who want an even easier start, we’ve partnered with Dan McLaughlin from Golden Triangle Coffee, a longtime supporter of our brand. They’ve crafted a coffee ground perfectly for Pure Over, designed to pair seamlessly with our Brew Kit for a smooth, flavorful cup every time. It’s a great way to experience Pure Over with coffee dialed in for the perfect brew. When you nail the ground size, the Brew Kit brings out a remarkably clean and smooth cup, highlighting the true flavors of the beans without any interference from paper or metal.”

Getting the most out of your Pure Over

Rahmil, a modern glass artist, is enthusiastic about how Pure Over improves coffee for individuals and the environment. Enhancing the coffee experience for people involves understanding how to maximize the benefits of Pure Over. We asked Rahmil for his top tips on refining the brewing method. He suggested allowing coffee grounds to bloom for 45 to 60 seconds before pouring.

This “blooming” allows the CO2 to escape from freshly roasted beans and helps create a stable brew bed cake, setting the stage for a smooth, flavorful cup. “If you don’t have a scale handy, use the diffuser lid to measure your beans. Fill it to the top with whole beans, and you’ll be close to 20 grams — just right for a great brew.”