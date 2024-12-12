Pure Madness Brewery Group launches beer trio for winter

The group behind crafty west coast labels Roadhouse Brewing Co. and Melvin Brewing just dropped three beers for winter. What are they? Two IPAs and a crisp lager.

Parent company Pure Madness Brewery Group oversees the two labels above. The new beers include Roahouse’s Haze King Hazy IPA and Loose Boots Après IPA and Melvin’s Jackson Hole Lager. The first beer is brand new while the latter pair is part of a seasonal re-release, the Loose Boots dressed in a new label.

An homage to ski season, the release comes just in time for heavy snow and hitting the slopes (not to mention après ski drinks). All the beers come in at 5% ABV or less, making them great for in between runs on the slopes or after a day on the mountain. While we love a good barrel-aged beer, the colossal style is best reserved as a great nightcap drink.

Recommended Videos

The new beer was made in partnership with Jackson Hole’s Snow King Resort and made with hops like El Dorado, Mosaic, and Srata. Both labels know winter sports, as Melvin is based in Wyoming while Roadhouse is set in Jackson Hole.

“We’re stoked to team up with Snow King Resort to bring Haze King to life—it’s the perfect brew to toast your turns on Jackson’s ‘Town Hill,’” notes Pure Madness co-founder Gavin Fine. “Between this collab, the return of Jackson Hole Lager, and Loose Boots rocking a fresh new look, we’ve got your après lineup dialed for ski season.”

The beers are available in select spots in the west and more info can be found on the brands’ wesbsites.