Embrace the flavors of the season with these tequila cocktails

Autumn weather means just one thing, flavor-wise: it’s pumpkin spice season. The combination of spices is as popular in cocktails as it is in foods or in coffees, and there are plenty of ways to add a pumpkin spice note to your drinks. One spirit you might not consider mixing with pumpkin spice though is tequila — but its agave notes can go with the spice combo if you lean into the fruity flavors. A recipe from Maestro Dobel Tequila calls for orange and lime juice as well as reposado tequila and pumpkin spice, with a cinnamon salt rim to bring the flavors together.
And if you’re after another style of cozy tequila cocktail for fall, then there’s also a recipe for a tequila mulled apple cider which has warm, spicy seasonal flavors and uses a glug of heavy cream as a float to add creaminess and texture to the drink. You can even spike the cream with your favorite flavor to add some extra kick.
Maestro Dobel Pumpkin Spice Reposado
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila
- 1 oz Orange Juice
- 3/4 oz Lime Juice
- 3/4 oz Pumpkin Spice
- Garnish: Cinnamon Salt Rim
Method:
1. Add cinnamon salt to cocktail coupe rim.
2. Place ingredients in shaker, add ice, and shake. Strain into chilled glass.
Maestro Dobel Mulled Apple Cider
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila
- 4 oz Mulled Apple Cider
- Spiked Heavy Cream Float
- Grated Nutmeg
- Cinnamon Stick
Method:
1. Add Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila and warm mulled cider to a mug and stir
2. Add spiked heavy cream float, grated nutmeg and a cinnamon stick to garnish.