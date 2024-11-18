 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Get cozy with these pumpkin spice and apple cider tequila cocktails

Embrace the flavors of the season with these tequila cocktails

By
pumpkin spice tequila cocktail dobel holidays bumpkin lumpkin reposado holiday 0126
Maestro Dobel Tequila

Autumn weather means just one thing, flavor-wise: it’s pumpkin spice season. The combination of spices is as popular in cocktails as it is in foods or in coffees, and there are plenty of ways to add a pumpkin spice note to your drinks. One spirit you might not consider mixing with pumpkin spice though is tequila — but its agave notes can go with the spice combo if you lean into the fruity flavors. A recipe from Maestro Dobel Tequila calls for orange and lime juice as well as reposado tequila and pumpkin spice, with a cinnamon salt rim to bring the flavors together.

And if you’re after another style of cozy tequila cocktail for fall, then there’s also a recipe for a tequila mulled apple cider which has warm, spicy seasonal flavors and uses a glug of heavy cream as a float to add creaminess and texture to the drink. You can even spike the cream with your favorite flavor to add some extra kick.

Recommended Videos

Maestro Dobel Pumpkin Spice Reposado

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila
  • 1 oz Orange Juice
  • 3/4 oz Lime Juice
  • 3/4 oz Pumpkin Spice
  • Garnish: Cinnamon Salt Rim

Method:

Related

1. Add cinnamon salt to cocktail coupe rim.
2. Place ingredients in shaker, add ice, and shake. Strain into chilled glass.

Maestro Dobel Mulled Apple Cider

Maestro Dobel Tequila
Maestro Dobel Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila
  • 4 oz Mulled Apple Cider
  • Spiked Heavy Cream Float
  • Grated Nutmeg
  • Cinnamon Stick

Method:
1. Add Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila and warm mulled cider to a mug and stir
2. Add spiked heavy cream float, grated nutmeg and a cinnamon stick to garnish.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
We’re feeling these cozy tequila cocktails for fall
Flavors of cinnamon, pumpkin, and pear play well with tequila
fall seasonal tequila cocktails cinn ful cosmo

When you think about fall drinks, you mind probably goes straight to whiskey. After all, as the days get shorter and the nights get colder, whiskey is the naturally warming spirit that many of us gravitate towards. But while there are plenty of great whiskey cocktails for fall out there, you needn't limit yourself to just this spirit to get into a seasonal mood. Tequila can also be mixed into tasty and cozy seasonal drinks, as these recipes from Tequila Corralejo show.
Cinn-ful Cosmo
Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tequila Corralejo Silver
0.5 oz. Magdala Orange Liqueur
0.5 oz. Monin Cinnamon Syrup
0.5 oz. Lime Juice
2 oz. Owen’s Sparkling Cranberry

Read more
Expand your Tiki cocktail skills with this Don’s Mix recipe
This Tiki ingredient is easy to make at home
A glass of pineapple Tiki style cocktail.

Tiki cocktails are a world unto themselves, and with their tropical flavors, bright colors, and elaborate garnishes they're the perfect antidote to a dull, grey winter feeling. While going to a Tiki bar is always a good time, you might also be interested in mixing your favorite Tiki drinks at home. But if you've ever looked into the cocktail recipes, you'll know that they can be complex.

Tiki recipes often call for multiple types of rum, plus fruit juices like pineapple that you might not have on hand. These are all things you can buy from the store, however. Where it can get trickier is with some of the specialty ingredients you see called for, like orgeat syrup or Don's Mix. But the good news is that while these ingredients might be uncommon, they are easy enough to make at home.

Read more
Make your life easier with batched cocktails for Thanksgiving
Make large quantities of tasty drinks with flavors of apple and cinnamon to please a crowd
make your life easier with batched cocktails for thanksgiving hudson apple of my eye

The holidays are a wonderful time for catching up with family and friends, but they can be stressful too. Particularly if you're hosting and you're planning to cook, then you likely won't have much time to dedicate to make individual cocktails for each of your guests. And that can feel like a shame, as the great joy in making drinks is getting to share them with other people.

However, there is a solution to this hosting dilemma, and it's pre-batching your drinks ahead of time. If you plan in advance you can make your drinks before your guests even arrive, then have a pitcher or punch bowl from which people can help themselves. It's a fun and low-stress way to make drinks for a crowd, and you just need to make sure you pick an appropriate drink for batching. Stay away from anything with cream or dairy that could go off, and opt for easy crowd-pleasing seasonal flavors like apple, cinnamon, and maple syrup.

Read more