Embrace the flavors of the season with these tequila cocktails

Autumn weather means just one thing, flavor-wise: it’s pumpkin spice season. The combination of spices is as popular in cocktails as it is in foods or in coffees, and there are plenty of ways to add a pumpkin spice note to your drinks. One spirit you might not consider mixing with pumpkin spice though is tequila — but its agave notes can go with the spice combo if you lean into the fruity flavors. A recipe from Maestro Dobel Tequila calls for orange and lime juice as well as reposado tequila and pumpkin spice, with a cinnamon salt rim to bring the flavors together.

And if you’re after another style of cozy tequila cocktail for fall, then there’s also a recipe for a tequila mulled apple cider which has warm, spicy seasonal flavors and uses a glug of heavy cream as a float to add creaminess and texture to the drink. You can even spike the cream with your favorite flavor to add some extra kick.

Maestro Dobel Pumpkin Spice Reposado

Ingredients:

2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila

1 oz Orange Juice

3/4 oz Lime Juice

3/4 oz Pumpkin Spice

Garnish: Cinnamon Salt Rim

Method:

1. Add cinnamon salt to cocktail coupe rim.

2. Place ingredients in shaker, add ice, and shake. Strain into chilled glass.

Maestro Dobel Mulled Apple Cider

Ingredients:

2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila

4 oz Mulled Apple Cider

Spiked Heavy Cream Float

Grated Nutmeg

Cinnamon Stick

Method:

1. Add Maestro Dobel Reposado Tequila and warm mulled cider to a mug and stir

2. Add spiked heavy cream float, grated nutmeg and a cinnamon stick to garnish.