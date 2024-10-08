 Skip to main content
Prosecco vs. Champagne: The difference is about more than just location

Before you pop that bubbly, you should know what you're drinking

Sparkling wine is the most celebratory of drinks, to be sure. Be it a wedding, anniversary, birthday, or any other kind of festivity or celebration, there’s sure to be a bit of bubbly nearby. It is almost impossible to be unhappy with a flute of sparkling wine in one’s hand, and for good reason. This bubbly beverage is absolutely delicious, tickles the nose in the most wonderful way, and always ensures that good times are about to be had.

But like many of the most popular and intriguing things in life, this beloved beverage is shrouded in a bit of mystery. Regrettably, many people still mistakenly refer to all sparkling wines as “Champagne,” which is far from accurate. Blanketing all sparkling wines under one label does a disservice to both authentic Champagne and to other—often more delicious—varietals that deserve their own sparkling reputation.

While there are many forms of sparkling wine, Champagne and Prosecco are two of the most popular and, therefore, most commonly confused wines on the market. Let’s take a look at all of the ways these two beautiful sparkling wines are different and why they should be respected in their own right.

Champagne

You may already know that true Champagne needs to come from a specific region in France to earn its name. What you might not have realized, though, is that location alone is not enough to earn the title of Champagne. Yes, this sparkling wine must come from the Champagne region of France to qualify, however, there are a number of rules and regulations that must be followed for a bottle to earn this prestigious title. Growing practices of the vineyard, the caves where the wine is aged, and many other factors are taken into account when awarding the prestigious title of Champagne.

To be considered Champagne, the grape varieties must be Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Arbane, Petit Meslier, and/or Pinot Gris. Most varieties are a mixture of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier, but climate change has forced the introduction of the latter varieties, often with serendipitously delicious results.

Champagne’s flavor profile and aromas are subtle and fruity yet beautifully complex. Notes of apples, pears, lemons, and grapefruit are common. They also often contain spicier notes of candied ginger and cumin, with earthy and floral hints of honey and fresh blossoms. The aging process of Champagne can also allow for toasty and even buttery notes of brioche and freshly baked bread.

How Champagne is made

The creation of Champagne begins in the same way any other wine is made. Grapes are harvested, pressed, fermented, and made into a final blend. This final blend is then combined with yeast and sugar and sealed so that the wine can ferment once more. This process creates carbon dioxide that has no means of escape and, therefore, dissolves into the wine, creating all of those delicious bubbles.

At this point in the process, winemakers must follow specific aging regulations depending on the Champagne they’re making before each bottle is riddled – a process that removes sediment from the wine – and then bottled for sale.

Prosecco

Unlike Champagne, Prosecco comes from Italy, specifically the Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia regions in the Northeastern part of the country. Known for its fruit-driven and bright freshness, this sparkling wine is made from the Glera grape variety, which must make up at least 85% of the wine to be considered Prosecco. This late-ripening, straw-colored grape is known for its high acidity and light body, which is perfect for sparkling wine.

Prosecco is bright and fresh on the palate, often due to its youthfulness. Unlike Champagne, Prosecco is best consumed within the first few years of production, making this younger wine far less structured and complex than its more aged counterpart but no less delicious in its own right. Prosecco is adored for its zippy freshness and easy sippability. Another perk of Prosecco is that, due to its less complex aging processes, this sparkling wine is often far more affordable than Champagne, allowing you to stock up on an extra case or two.

How Prosecco is made

While Champagne and Prosecco are made with different grapes in different countries, the differences don’t stop there. The wine-making process itself is also quite different between these two wines.

Prosecco starts off the same way as Champagne, with grapes being harvested, crushed, fermented, and blended, But from there, the process takes a turn. When it comes time for a second fermentation, the wine is placed into large stainless steel tanks instead of bottles. This process enhances the fruit-forward character of the grapes and makes for a much more affordable bottle of sparkling wine.

