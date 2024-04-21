 Skip to main content
These are the wine regions in jeopardy due to climate change, study says

How climate change is affecting the wine world

Mark Stock
By
Climate change is altering every aspect of the world we live in, and that’s especially the case for agriculture. The wine industry continues to adapt, from making English sparkling wine to treating smoke impact from increased wildfires.

A new study published in Nature paints a pretty bleak future for wine, at least in some iconic growing areas. The study estimates that up to 70% of top wine production areas on the planet will no longer be suitable by the end of the century. That’s dire news for places like California, Greece, Italy, and more.

Wine has been evolving alongside climate change for years, and all hope is not lost. However, the industry will have to continue evolving to keep pace, experimenting with new growing methods and potentially new vineyard areas.

Regions in jeopardy

Most of the wine map resides in more temperate areas not too far from the equator. Yet, thanks to rising temperatures and more extreme weather, this map is shifting. Regions that are particularly vulnerable include warmer areas like Mendoza, Australia, California, and the southern stretches of Italy and Spain.

These regions have already seen significant shifts, like heat spikes and drought, that lead to earlier harvests. On top of that, all that increased radiation (not to mention CO2, as the report points out) has negatively affected grape quality and forced some producers to grow elsewhere or not at all.

Moreover, an estimated 30% of the most affected wine regions are experiencing conditions too dramatic for premium wine production to continue. That’s a sobering pill to swallow for some of the planet’s most well-known wine zones, from Malbec to Provence.

Ways to adapt

male worker picking grapes in vineyard

The adaptation game has already begun. Over the last several decades, we’ve seen wine producers seek out cooler, more suitable land for cultivation. They’ve planted estates at higher elevations, and regions once thought irrational for premium wine production (Colorado, Vermont, the Midwest) are showing promise. Of course, this expansion leads to potential run-ins with natural areas, disputes over conservation, and natural resource depletion.

The industry will have to get smarter and is showing signs of doing so. More drought-resistant grape varieties are being championed, and sustainability has become a way of life. Traditional farming methods have given way to more natural approaches, and producers are trying their hand at making new wines to honor the warmer growing seasons.

Will new wine regions emerge?

Undoubtedly, new regions will emerge, and in many cases, they already have. New appellations are popping up all over the globe (otherwise known as American Viticultural Areas here in the U.S.), pushing farther and farther from the equator to avoid extreme heat and weather (hail and excessive rain cause problems too, damaging buds and introducing disease, etc.). Look for places in northern Europe to shine, as well as cooler domestic pockets like the Pacific Northwest.

The most startling conclusion could be once-famous winemaking areas going extinct. Places like the Barossa Valley in Australia and Paso Robles may one day soon simply be too extreme weather-wise for wine.

Great wine doesn’t have to be super expensive — Pros’ best tips for finding a good, affordable bottle
Want to enjoy great wine on the cheap? Here's how
Wine bottles

You know the saying: The more expensive the wine, the better the wine. Turns out, the old adage isn't always true. Increasingly, there are great finds to be found all over the wine map, touting lower-shelf price tags without sacrificing any quality.

Getting to them, however, is not always a cakewalk. So we picked the brains of some industry types -- sommeliers, in particular. They offered some excellent pointers on finding great wines on the cheap. These tips will allow you to save money while enjoying some standout Sauvignon Blanc or Gamay Noir, arming you with new favorite producers. Who knows, maybe the price point will be so friendly you'll even consider stocking up on a new wine, cellaring a few bottles for years to come.

Read more
This is what ‘DOC’ and ‘DOCG’ mean on your wine labels
Do you know which is the best?
Wine bottles

Italian wine is truly a thing of beauty. The whole of Italian culture is beautiful, to be sure, but it just isn't a truly picturesque Italian fantasy without a gorgeous bottle of wine in the picture. There's something so romantic, so luscious, so sexy, and rich about a perfect Italian wine, and it's one of our very favorite indulgences. Unfortunately, the nuances of Italian wine are also incredibly complex, and understanding how these bottles are ranked and classified is a whole other - perhaps less sexy - artistic experience.

When perusing the aisles of your local wine store, you may see a few familiar Italian names peppering the shelves. Words like Sangiovese, Chianti, and Moscato d'Asti are all warm in their familiarity, filling us with images of the Italian countryside and romantic gondola rides. But then there are words that may fill you with confusion, letters like "DOCG" or "IGT" marked on the label, making your head spin with all of the possible hidden meanings behind such mysterious acronyms.

Read more
It’s official: Gen Z is not a fan of wine (and what that means for everyone else)
Gen Z doesn't need wine to be high on life. What's that like?
Friends toasting with beer

For those of us wine-worshipping Millennials, the thought of the younger generation not inheriting this shared fervor for all things viticultural is outright ludicrous. But according to a new report from Silicon Valley Bank’s 2024 State of the US Wine Industry, that appears to be exactly what's happening. Perhaps it was our overenthusiasm that spooked the members of Gen Z; perhaps they found our DIY cork art and tacky TJ Maxx wine-pun napkins too "cheugy," and we've frightened them off of the incredible nectar forever. Perhaps we Millennials were just too outspoken in our passion, and wine is now somehow being reduced and widdled down to nothing but a once-trendy item that will age out of style with those of us who can still rap every word of the Fresh Prince intro. It's enough to make one shed tears into their oversized wine glass. How can this be?

The study
Widely viewed as one of the most comprehensive analyses of the wine industry, Silicon Valley Bank's report is bleak but with a few hints at a silver lining for those of us who are hoping to see the wine industry keep its head above water.

Read more