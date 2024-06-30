 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is the oldest winery in the world

You're going to want to add this one to your travel itinerary

By
Staffelter Hof Winery, Distillery & Guesthouse since A.D. 862
Staffelter Hof Winery, Distillery & Guesthouse since A.D. 862

If you have wine on your mind when it comes to European travel this summer, you may be envisioning the rolling, lush hills of Tuscany or the romantic and magnificently beautiful vineyards in Bordeaux. While these are incredible wine destinations, to be sure, there’s another location you may want to consider. The Staffelter Hof estate, located in Kröv in the Mosel region of Germany, is the oldest winery in the world and still in full working operation. Remarkably in business since 862 A.D., this incredible estate is not only the world’s oldest winery but also one of the world’s oldest operating businesses in general.

The property, which includes an abbey as well as grape vineyards, was owned and run by the Catholic church until the French Revolution, when the government gained control of the estate. In 1805, however, Staffelter Hof was privately purchased by a man named Peter Schneiders, and the remarkable estate has been in his family’s care ever since. Seven generations after Schneiders’ purchase, Jan Matthias Klein – a Schneider descendant – runs and manages the impressive property.

Recommended Videos

More than a century later, the abbey stands as a cultural center and museum open to the public as Schneiders’ family continues their sacred winemaking traditions.

Old, but not stuck in the past

Staffelter Hof Winery, Distillery & Guesthouse since A.D. 862
Staffelter Hof Winery, Distillery & Guesthouse since A.D. 862

Jan Matthias Klein has brought the natural magic of winemaking back to what it once was – pure, traditional, and beautifully raw. Under Klein’s leadership, the winery uses only natural insect repellants and ingredients in the winemaking processes. The hand-bottled wines are left unfiltered and with minimal added sulfur or cellar intervention. While these more modern-day approaches to winemaking are rare in the region, Staffelter Hof is admirably dedicated to doing things the right way, having been practicing organic farming since 2011 with no end in sight for this ancient establishment. In 2012, Staffelter Hof was eco-certified by the European Organic Certifiers Council.

The estate’s collection of natural, unfiltered wines includes many conventional wines as well as sparkling varieties, ice wines, and even a few exceptional liqueurs.

Should you like to plan a visit to the Staffelter Hof estate, there are seven fully furnished, on-site guestrooms available so that you can stay overnight surrounded by the property’s incredibly rich history and absolutely delicious wines. The Staffelter Hof website boasts, “Apartments and holiday homes combined with a passion for good wine: With us, you can feel the atmosphere of a thousand-year history and at the same time spend your holiday in a Mediterranean ambiance between olive trees, laurel, oleander and banana trees.” It sounds like a stop worth making on your summertime travels.

In addition to the divine accommodations at Staffelter Hof, the property also hosts a number of tours, wine tastings, concerts, luncheons, guided hikes, and many other cultural events, each bursting with delicious wine and incredible history.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Coffee cocktails beyond the espresso martini
Alternative ways to get a cocktail buzz on
An espresso martini at Club Trocadero Bonaire in Kralendijk, Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands.

It's sweet, it's rich, and it's full of caffeine -- everyone loves an espresso martini. Though this cocktail peaked in popularity a few years ago, it's still a favorite drink for many thanks to its delicious, easy-drinking qualities. But if you feel like branching out, then there are more coffee cocktails in the world for you to consider. Of course there's the Irish Coffee (made with hot coffee and whiskey, and topped with whipped cream), but there are also some more interesting options for you to try to recreate a cup of joe in your glass.
Mezcal Espresso Martini
Small variations can make a big difference, and one way to up your espresso martini game is to swap out the spirits for something different. Rather than vodka, I like to use rum in my espresso martinis, but another option suggested by mezcal brand Mezculum is to drop some mezcal in there instead, to create something more smokey and savory.

“Replacing vodka with Mezcalum helps balance the sweetness with a more savory note," says Erin Lichy, Co-Founder of Mezcalum. "Add some mole bitters for a little extra flair!”
Cognac coffee cocktail
A lesser known but delicious cocktail doesn't actually contain coffee, but is traditionally known as a Coffee Cocktail because it looks like a coffee once you've made it. If you like the heartiness of a latte and you love the foam on top of your coffee, then this cocktail could scratch that itch for you.

Read more
Here’s what people are drinking for the Fourth of July
From hard seltzers to rum punch - what's hot this holiday
Fourth of July sparkler and flag

With Fourth of July coming next week, everyone is getting ready for grilling, picnicking, and, of course, drinking. As people get ready to toast to the start of the summer, restaurant technology company Toast has analyzed it platform data to highlight what the top trends are for eating and drinking this July 4. So if you're looking for some inspiration, or wondering what drinks you should pick up to keep the crowd happy, then have a look at the drinks data below.

One trend that has climbed to great new heights over the last decade is hard seltzers, with many people opting to sip an alcoholic lemonade or other simple, pre-made beverage whether they are going out or staying in. That trend is rocketing on up toward summer, so if you want a simple and crowd-pleasing option for drinks then a bucket of ice with a bunch of hard seltzers is an easy win. If you're feeling fancy though, you can mix your own sparkling water cocktails to get that bubbly, refreshing drink experience but with your own choices of flavoring.

Read more
The best new non-alcoholic drinks for a happy hour without the hangover
NA drinks are better than ever
Wilderton Aperitivo and citrus.

Within the vast realm of drinks, the most evolved as of late is arguably the non-alcoholic category. While we've seen exciting new cocktail trends and useful new beer hop varieties, it's the NA world that's made the biggest strides in the last couple of years. That means we no longer have to shutter when seeing things like zero proof on labels, as the options now are better than ever.

Why the upswing? A perfect storm, really. Wellness trends continue while tech continues to evolve, making the creation of such drinks all the easier. The non-alcoholic drinks sector has proven itself to be a major player in the marketplace, and the producers have responded accordingly, giving these beverages the TLC they deserve.

Read more