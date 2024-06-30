You're going to want to add this one to your travel itinerary

If you have wine on your mind when it comes to European travel this summer, you may be envisioning the rolling, lush hills of Tuscany or the romantic and magnificently beautiful vineyards in Bordeaux. While these are incredible wine destinations, to be sure, there’s another location you may want to consider. The Staffelter Hof estate, located in Kröv in the Mosel region of Germany, is the oldest winery in the world and still in full working operation. Remarkably in business since 862 A.D., this incredible estate is not only the world’s oldest winery but also one of the world’s oldest operating businesses in general.

The property, which includes an abbey as well as grape vineyards, was owned and run by the Catholic church until the French Revolution, when the government gained control of the estate. In 1805, however, Staffelter Hof was privately purchased by a man named Peter Schneiders, and the remarkable estate has been in his family’s care ever since. Seven generations after Schneiders’ purchase, Jan Matthias Klein – a Schneider descendant – runs and manages the impressive property.

More than a century later, the abbey stands as a cultural center and museum open to the public as Schneiders’ family continues their sacred winemaking traditions.

Old, but not stuck in the past

Jan Matthias Klein has brought the natural magic of winemaking back to what it once was – pure, traditional, and beautifully raw. Under Klein’s leadership, the winery uses only natural insect repellants and ingredients in the winemaking processes. The hand-bottled wines are left unfiltered and with minimal added sulfur or cellar intervention. While these more modern-day approaches to winemaking are rare in the region, Staffelter Hof is admirably dedicated to doing things the right way, having been practicing organic farming since 2011 with no end in sight for this ancient establishment. In 2012, Staffelter Hof was eco-certified by the European Organic Certifiers Council.

The estate’s collection of natural, unfiltered wines includes many conventional wines as well as sparkling varieties, ice wines, and even a few exceptional liqueurs.

Should you like to plan a visit to the Staffelter Hof estate, there are seven fully furnished, on-site guestrooms available so that you can stay overnight surrounded by the property’s incredibly rich history and absolutely delicious wines. The Staffelter Hof website boasts, “Apartments and holiday homes combined with a passion for good wine: With us, you can feel the atmosphere of a thousand-year history and at the same time spend your holiday in a Mediterranean ambiance between olive trees, laurel, oleander and banana trees.” It sounds like a stop worth making on your summertime travels.

In addition to the divine accommodations at Staffelter Hof, the property also hosts a number of tours, wine tastings, concerts, luncheons, guided hikes, and many other cultural events, each bursting with delicious wine and incredible history.