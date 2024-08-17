 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Old Forester sweepstakes offer the chance to buy the rare Birthday Bourbon 2024

The 24th annual release in this beloved bourbon series

By
old forester birthday bourbon 2024 us dsc9435
Old Forester

Beloved bourbon brand Old Forester is known for its highly coveted limited releases, and as the end of summer approaches the brand will be debuting this year’s entry in its much desired Birthday Bourbon series. A tradition that now stretches back 24 years, the birthday expression will be released on September 2 to honor the brand’s creator George Garvin Brown.

This year’s release promises bright fruits on the nose with spice cake and buttercream icing, then flavors of juicy fruits and toasted oak with a hint of spice, and a long caramel apple finish with sweet tobacco.

Recommended Videos

Aged for 12 years and bottled at 107 proof, the bourbon comes from 209 barrels in total. “Twelve years of maturation in Warehouses G and L has produced a rich and unique flavor profile perfect for this sought-after annual release,” said Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo.

The release will be available at some retailers, but as the Birthday Bourbon releases typically sell out fast and come in highly limited quantities, this year Old Forester will also do a national sweepstakes to give people the chance to purchase a bottle online.

Interested customers can join the sweepstakes on Old Forester’s website until August 21, and winners will have the chance to buy a bottle for $200 before the end of the year. There is only one bottle available per person and the winner will have to collect it in person at the distillery in Louisville between September 5 and December 14.

“There’s no better way to celebrate our founder and longstanding history than by getting our rarest expression in the hands of bourbon lovers across the country,” said Master Taster Melissa Rift.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Experts have spoken on the best Irish Whiskeys of 2024
See which expressions a panel of judges chose as their favorites in a blind tasting
Whiskey fire

It used to be the case that if you wanted great whiskey, you had to look to Scotland or certain regions of the U.S., and that whiskeys from places like Ireland were considered low quality and cheaply produced. But that isn't the case any more, with Irish whiskies becoming more and more popular and building a reputation for flavor and quality. Recently, the results of the Irish Whiskey Masters 2024 were announced, with expert judges selecting and celebrating the very best of Irish whiskeys.

The competition judged a selection of offerings from the 45 distilleries in Ireland, which were tasted blind to identify the strongest expressions in the categories of blended, single malt, single grain, single pot still, and new make spirit. The categories were also divided by price bracket, to help show that good quality options can be found at every price point. Judges handed out silver, gold, and master medals for their top picks.

Read more
The classic bourbon cocktails everyone should know how to make
Learn these classic bourbon-based cocktails
Old Fashioned

 

If we had to (for some strange reason) pick only one spirit to mix with, it would be bourbon whiskey. We understand that spirits like gin, vodka, white rum, and blanco tequila are more well-suited for summery cocktails. And while summer is the season in which we’re most likely to whip up a cocktail or two, we believe that bourbon is the perfect spirit for all seasons.

Read more
Limestone Branch Distillery announces a double-finished limited edition bourbon
Yellowstone Limited Edition is finished in cognac and brandy casks
yellowstone bourbon 2024 limited edition 2 v4 png

The world's interest in bourbon shows no sign of slowing down, and more and more distilleries are meeting that demand not only with regular releases but also with special limited edition expressions. Limestone Branch Distillery out of Kentucky, one of the longstanding names in traditional bourbon, creates small batch whiskeys including a yearly release of its Yellowstone straight bourbon whiskey, with the latest expression just announced.

The brand has been announcing yearly Yellowstone releases since 2015, and this year's spirit features double finishing in two different types of casks. The 2024 expression is an extra aged bourbon, and is a blend of 7 year old and 17 year old aged bourbons, which are double finished in brandy and cognac casks to create a soft, round spirit with flavors of pear, sugar, and honey.

Read more