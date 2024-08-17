The 24th annual release in this beloved bourbon series

Beloved bourbon brand Old Forester is known for its highly coveted limited releases, and as the end of summer approaches the brand will be debuting this year’s entry in its much desired Birthday Bourbon series. A tradition that now stretches back 24 years, the birthday expression will be released on September 2 to honor the brand’s creator George Garvin Brown.

This year’s release promises bright fruits on the nose with spice cake and buttercream icing, then flavors of juicy fruits and toasted oak with a hint of spice, and a long caramel apple finish with sweet tobacco.

Recommended Videos

Aged for 12 years and bottled at 107 proof, the bourbon comes from 209 barrels in total. “Twelve years of maturation in Warehouses G and L has produced a rich and unique flavor profile perfect for this sought-after annual release,” said Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo.

The release will be available at some retailers, but as the Birthday Bourbon releases typically sell out fast and come in highly limited quantities, this year Old Forester will also do a national sweepstakes to give people the chance to purchase a bottle online.

Interested customers can join the sweepstakes on Old Forester’s website until August 21, and winners will have the chance to buy a bottle for $200 before the end of the year. There is only one bottle available per person and the winner will have to collect it in person at the distillery in Louisville between September 5 and December 14.

“There’s no better way to celebrate our founder and longstanding history than by getting our rarest expression in the hands of bourbon lovers across the country,” said Master Taster Melissa Rift.