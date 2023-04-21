Learn about the pros and cons of the Nutiva and Coconut Secret product lines

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When it comes to oils and sauces, it’s easy to not think about the ingredients and nutrition facts, as you’re likely more focused on the food itself. However, this information is just as important. Today, I’ll will be reviewing various Nutiva products and giving my honest opinion on whether or not I think they should be a staple in your kitchen.

Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Nutiva coconut oil can be a great healthy alternative to other oils. It can typically be used at higher heats, and it makes a tasty addition to many meals.

Ingredients

Organic unrefined cold-pressed virgin coconut oil

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 120

Total fat: 14 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 0 mg

Total carbohydrates: 0 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

I would recommend this product because it doesn’t have any added sugars. While it is high in fat, coconut oil is a great source of healthy fats that promote brain and heart health and healthy hormone levels.

Nutiva Organic Avocado Oil

Similar to coconut oil, avocado oil is a healthier oil option, whether you’ll be using it for cooking or mixing into a dish. Avocado oil has a neutral taste and can stand a high smoke point of 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ingredients

Organic steam refined avocado oil

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 120

Total fat: 14 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 0 mg

Total carbohydrates: 0 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

I would recommend you purchase this product. It’s organically sourced and is a great option for grilling, roasting, sautéing, and even adding to salads.

Nutiva Organic Almond Coconut Spread

If you’re looking for an alternative to your typical nut butters, this spread may be a tasty choice. It’s vegan, plant based, and gluten free, making it an option for a wide range of people.

Ingredients

Organic dried coconut

Organic palm oil

Organic roasted almonds

Organic coconut flour

Organic tapioca flour

Organic cane sugar

Organic coconut milk powder (organic coconut milk, organic tapioca maltodextrin)

Organic high oleic sunflower oil

Organic sunflower lecithin

Sea salt

Organic vanilla extract

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 2 tbsp

Calories: 210

Total fat: 19 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 35 mg

Total carbohydrates: 9 g

Dietary fiber: 4 g

Total sugars: 3 g

Protein: 2 g

Should you buy it?

With this product, it’s really up to you. The second ingredient is palm oil, and there has been plenty of debate about how ethical its extraction is considering the impact on the environment. Beyond that, all-organic ingredients have been used to make this spread, and there is less added sugar than in other similar products.

Coconut Secret Organic Coconut Aminos

Coconut aminos are an alternative to soy sauce that you can add to various dishes, whether you are stir-frying, dipping, or marinating.

Ingredients

Organic coconut tree sap

Sea salt

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 15

Total fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 270 mg

Total carbohydrates: 4 g

Dietary fiber: 0 g

Total sugar: 3 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

I would recommend this product because of how it can replace soy sauce, and it contains 72% less sodium!

Coconut Secret Organic Spicy Coconut Aminos

If you need your coconut aminos to have a little kick, this flavor is the way to go!

Ingredients

Organic coconut tree sap

Sea salt

Organic smoked paprika powder

Organic ginger powder

Organic garlic powder

Organic scorpion chili powder

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 15

Total fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 270 mg

Total carbohydrates: 4 g

Dietary fiber: 0 g

Total sugars: 3 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

I would recommend this coconut aminos product as well because it has so few calories, less sodium than others, and can make flavoring your dishes that much easier by eliminating the need for some spices.

Coconut Secret Organic Garlic Sauce & Marinade

This garlic stir fry sauce could pair nicely with almost any combination of meat, veggies, and noodles.

Ingredients

Organic coconut tree sap

Sea salt

Organic garlic powder

Organic ginger powder

Organic cayenne pepper

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 15

Total fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 300 mg

Total carbohydrates: 4 g

Dietary fiber: 0 g

Total sugars: 3 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

Overall, this sauce is a good option because it’s so low in calories. It’s important to note that just one tablespoon contains 13% of your daily sodium intake, so be careful with measurements!

Coconut Secret Organic Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade

Teriyaki is another tasty flavor that this brand offers, and it pairs especially well with rice, salmon, and broccoli — or any of your favorite veggies.

Ingredients

Organic coconut tree sap

Sea salt

Organic ginger powder

Organic onion powder

Organic garlic powder

Organic cayenne pepper

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 30

Total fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 280 mg

Total carbohydrates: 8 g

Dietary fiber: 0 g

Total sugars: 8 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

This sauce contains twice as many calories as the other flavor and a similar amount of sodium. The additional calories are due to more carbohydrates per serving from the naturally occurring sugar in the tree sap. While I think this product is good overall, some people may prefer an option with fewer calories and less sugar.

