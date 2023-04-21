 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Our honest review of Nutiva’s product line: Should you buy it?

Learn about the pros and cons of the Nutiva and Coconut Secret product lines

Christine VanDoren
By

When it comes to oils and sauces, it’s easy to not think about the ingredients and nutrition facts, as you’re likely more focused on the food itself. However, this information is just as important. Today, I’ll will be reviewing various Nutiva products and giving my honest opinion on whether or not I think they should be a staple in your kitchen.

Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Nutiva coconut oil.

Nutiva coconut oil can be a great healthy alternative to other oils. It can typically be used at higher heats, and it makes a tasty addition to many meals. 

Related Videos

Ingredients

  • Organic unrefined cold-pressed virgin coconut oil

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 120

Total fat: 14 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 0 mg

Total carbohydrates: 0 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

I would recommend this product because it doesn’t have any added sugars. While it is high in fat, coconut oil is a great source of healthy fats that promote brain and heart health and healthy hormone levels.

Nutiva Organic Avocado Oil

Nutiva avocado oil.

Similar to coconut oil, avocado oil is a healthier oil option, whether you’ll be using it for cooking or mixing into a dish. Avocado oil has a neutral taste and can stand a high smoke point of 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ingredients

  • Organic steam refined avocado oil

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 120

Total fat: 14 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 0 mg

Total carbohydrates: 0 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

I would recommend you purchase this product. It’s organically sourced and is a great option for grilling, roasting, sautéing, and even adding to salads.

Nutiva Organic Almond Coconut Spread

Nutiva almond coconut spread.

If you’re looking for an alternative to your typical nut butters, this spread may be a tasty choice. It’s vegan, plant based, and gluten free, making it an option for a wide range of people.

Ingredients

  • Organic dried coconut
  • Organic palm oil
  • Organic roasted almonds
  • Organic coconut flour
  • Organic tapioca flour
  • Organic cane sugar
  • Organic coconut milk powder (organic coconut milk, organic tapioca maltodextrin)
  • Organic high oleic sunflower oil
  • Organic sunflower lecithin
  • Sea salt
  • Organic vanilla extract

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 2 tbsp

Calories: 210

Total fat: 19 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 35 mg

Total carbohydrates: 9 g

Dietary fiber: 4 g

Total sugars: 3 g

Protein: 2 g

Should you buy it?

With this product, it’s really up to you. The second ingredient is palm oil, and there has been plenty of debate about how ethical its extraction is considering the impact on the environment. Beyond that, all-organic ingredients have been used to make this spread, and there is less added sugar than in other similar products.

Coconut Secret Organic Coconut Aminos

Coconut Secret coconut aminos.

Coconut aminos are an alternative to soy sauce that you can add to various dishes, whether you are stir-frying, dipping, or marinating. 

Ingredients

  • Organic coconut tree sap
  • Sea salt 

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 15

Total fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 270 mg

Total carbohydrates: 4 g

Dietary fiber: 0 g

Total sugar: 3 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

I would recommend this product because of how it can replace soy sauce, and it contains 72% less sodium!

Coconut Secret Organic Spicy Coconut Aminos

Coconut Secret coconut aminos.

If you need your coconut aminos to have a little kick, this flavor is the way to go!

Ingredients

  • Organic coconut tree sap
  • Sea salt
  • Organic smoked paprika powder
  • Organic ginger powder
  • Organic garlic powder
  • Organic scorpion chili powder

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 15

Total fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 270 mg

Total carbohydrates: 4 g

Dietary fiber: 0 g

Total sugars: 3 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

I would recommend this coconut aminos product as well because it has so few calories, less sodium than others, and can make flavoring your dishes that much easier by eliminating the need for some spices.

Coconut Secret Organic Garlic Sauce & Marinade

Coconut Secret sauce.

This garlic stir fry sauce could pair nicely with almost any combination of meat, veggies, and noodles.

Ingredients

  • Organic coconut tree sap
  • Sea salt
  • Organic garlic powder
  • Organic ginger powder
  • Organic cayenne pepper

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 15

Total fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 300 mg

Total carbohydrates: 4 g

Dietary fiber: 0 g

Total sugars: 3 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

Overall, this sauce is a good option because it’s so low in calories. It’s important to note that just one tablespoon contains 13% of your daily sodium intake, so be careful with measurements!

Coconut Secret Organic Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade

Coconut Secret sauce.

Teriyaki is another tasty flavor that this brand offers, and it pairs especially well with rice, salmon, and broccoli — or any of your favorite veggies.

Ingredients

  • Organic coconut tree sap
  • Sea salt
  • Organic ginger powder
  • Organic onion powder
  • Organic garlic powder
  • Organic cayenne pepper

Important nutrition facts

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 30 

Total fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 280 mg

Total carbohydrates: 8 g

Dietary fiber: 0 g

Total sugars: 8 g

Protein: 0 g

Should you buy it?

This sauce contains twice as many calories as the other flavor and a similar amount of sodium. The additional calories are due to more carbohydrates per serving from the naturally occurring sugar in the tree sap. While I think this product is good overall, some people may prefer an option with fewer calories and less sugar.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Freelance writer

Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her passion is helping others learn how strong and healthy they can become by transforming their daily habits. Christine spends most of her time in the gym and learning how she can influence others through positivity!

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

The best tequilas you can buy for less than $20
These wallet-friendly tequilas taste much more expensive than they are
best tequilas under 20 espolon tequila

Tequila can start a party. It also can end one very quickly. Your focus should stay on those that can star at any gathering. A solid tequila doesn't have to break the bank, either. Also, keep this in mind when looking for quality tequila, affordable or not: Make sure it's 100% agave. Those headache-inducing tequilas of your past were more than likely only part agave -- they just need to be 51%. The additional sugar in those was likely your culprit.

All tequila hails from the Mexican state of Jalisco. All start as Blue Weber Agave and take a wonderful ride to reach their final destination on a drinker's palate. This Mexican spirit has a beautiful, rich history. The excellence of this well-made spirit can be witnessed even in inexpensive versions -- neat or mixed into a tasty margarita.

Read more
Egg nutrition: Should you eat the whole egg or stick to egg whites?
Are eggs good for you?
White eggs in an egg carton.

There's probably no food product that science has gone back and forth on more than the egg. We know it's delicious. We know it makes a great breakfast food, whether you're scrambling up eggs, perfecting that omelet, or eating them hard-boiled (and that's just scratching the surface of egg-related recipes. But should you eat the whole egg, or just the egg white?

Decades ago, when housewives made gigantic stacks of pancakes for the family every weekday morning (at least, that's what TV told us happened) it was an absolute given that you ate both the egg white and the egg yolk. But then people began worrying about their high saturated fat and cholesterol content — and thus began the debate about egg nutrition, and whether it was healthier to eat the whole egg or just the egg white. Which is it? Here's what you need to know.
Are eggs good for you?

Read more
These foods high in melatonin will help you sleep better
Get a better sleep naturally by eating these 9 melatonin foods
Hands holding wine grapes.

Getting a quality night's sleep becomes more and more of a challenge as we age. Some of us have tried blackout curtains, sleep masks, weighted blankets, or any number of supplements promising better rest. If you're looking for an all-natural solution, though, melatonin is the way to go. Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally in the pineal gland in the brain. Among several functions, melatonin plays a key role in regulating the body’s circadian rhythms, or sleep-wake cycles. Accordingly, the pineal gland produces more melatonin when the sun goes down, and levels dip at daybreak. Foods high in melatonin or even melatonin supplements are a popular way to increase the concentration of melatonin and possibly improve the quality and quantity of sleep.
Melatonin supplements are typically non-habit-forming and safe for adults and children in doses of around 0.5 to 5 milligrams. However, melatonin supplements may cause drowsiness, nausea, and dizziness, and they can interfere with certain medications.

Fortunately, if you’re looking to support your body’s own natural melatonin levels but you don’t want to rely on supplements, there are several sleep-aid foods that contain melatonin. Adding any of these foods high in melatonin to your dinner plate or bedtime snack routine may help regulate your sleep patterns over time and help you get more restful sleep. Though little nutritional data exists about the specific concentration of melatonin in different foods, the following foods are known to be particularly high in melatonin.

Read more