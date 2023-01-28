 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

3-ingredient Nutella muffins may be your new food obsession

These mini Nutella muffins are just as delicious as they are simple to make

Lindsay Parrill
By

There are easy recipes. And then there are recipes so easy you have to stop and ask yourself — really? This can’t possibly be worth even the two minutes of prep time and dirty dishes to wash. We’ll be honest; most of the time, you’d be right. Many of the “easy” recipes out there that are advertised as being simple and delicious, just aren’t. They’re either far more complicated than you signed up for, or, they were in fact easy to make, but left you pretty dissatisfied in the end. You would think that this muffin recipe would hardly be worth your while with a mere three ingredients, but you would be wrong.

Born in the early days of COVID, due to the basic need for something sweet paired frustratingly with empty grocery store shelves, this clever food blogger created a deliciously decadent, perfectly poppable, Nutella-flavored, mini muffin dream.

These mini Nutella muffins make for a quick breakfast on the go that still feels indulgent, or an afternoon snack that everyone in the family will adore. So grab a spatula, because this easy recipe is so worth your time!

3-ingredient mini Nutella muffin recipe

A Taste of Madness/Facebook

(From A Taste of Madness

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup Nutella
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/3 cup cake flour

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 350F and line a mini muffin pan with 13 paper liners, set aside.
  2. Cream together Nutella and eggs until smooth.
  3. Mix in the cake flour.
  4. Divide batter evenly into the prepared mini muffin pan
  5. Bake 11-12 minutes.
  6. Allow to cool in the pan completely before serving.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Did you know these popular foods are high in saturated fat?
An array of meats and cheeses.
Experts agree: The salmon cooking tips you need to tap its great benefits
Secret Island Salmon on a plate.
Chinese New Year: 10 traditional foods and what they symbolize
chinese new year food meanings pexels henry amp co 6936860
Stock your home bar with these fantastic vodka mixers
Everything you ever wanted to know about the BRAT Diet
Toast in a bread rack.
The scoop on sparkling wine — it’s not just for New Year’s Eve anymore
A toast with several glasses of sparkling wine.
Ramen noodles can be so much more than just a 2 am drunken mistake
instant ramen noodles packet better
New Year’s Eve deserves these pours, some of the best drinks of the year
Grasshopper 2.0 cocktail.
Treat your body: These are the best foods high in collagen
Bowls of bone broth on a tray
The 10 best movie drinking games to play on Netflix
El Tesoro celebrates 85 years with an incredible limited edition tequila
el tesoro limited edition tequila
5 festive mocktails for a sober New Year’s Eve
new years eve mocktail recipes
This perfect winter cocktail is like drinking cake and we love it
how to make a tom and jerry allison griffith vcxk bo97vq unsplash