These mini Nutella muffins are just as delicious as they are simple to make

There are easy recipes. And then there are recipes so easy you have to stop and ask yourself — really? This can’t possibly be worth even the two minutes of prep time and dirty dishes to wash. We’ll be honest; most of the time, you’d be right. Many of the “easy” recipes out there that are advertised as being simple and delicious, just aren’t. They’re either far more complicated than you signed up for, or, they were in fact easy to make, but left you pretty dissatisfied in the end. You would think that this muffin recipe would hardly be worth your while with a mere three ingredients, but you would be wrong.

Born in the early days of COVID, due to the basic need for something sweet paired frustratingly with empty grocery store shelves, this clever food blogger created a deliciously decadent, perfectly poppable, Nutella-flavored, mini muffin dream.

These mini Nutella muffins make for a quick breakfast on the go that still feels indulgent, or an afternoon snack that everyone in the family will adore. So grab a spatula, because this easy recipe is so worth your time!

3-ingredient mini Nutella muffin recipe

(From A Taste of Madness)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Nutella

1 large egg

1/3 cup cake flour

Method:

Preheat oven to 350F and line a mini muffin pan with 13 paper liners, set aside. Cream together Nutella and eggs until smooth. Mix in the cake flour. Divide batter evenly into the prepared mini muffin pan Bake 11-12 minutes. Allow to cool in the pan completely before serving.

