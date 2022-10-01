This amazing fall breakfast is better than avocado toast (yeah, we said it)

For those of us who are good little millennials, avocado toast is a sacred part of our morning routine. Something about our day just feels amiss if it’s not started with our trusty trendy toast, scarfed on the go, rinsed down with our favorite morning brew. This healthy breakfast has been getting us going for a while now, and you’re not getting any complaints from us. But what if we told you that the latest trend in breakfast food could add a little fall flavor to your old routine, while still maintaining many of the best parts of your tried-and-true avocado-y favorite?

Why we love sweet potato toast

The name “sweet potato toast” may be a bit misleading. Unlike avocado toast, where toasted bread is topped with avocado, in this case, the sweet potato is the toast. No bread required. A thin slice of sweet potato is baked to perfection, warm and crisp on the outside, pillowy on the inside, then topped with whatever strikes your fancy — including avocado. It’s the best of both worlds. You want to make a big batch of sweet potato avocado toast? We are here for it. Maybe you want to mix it up and give your usual bagel toppings a new stage on which to shine. Anything you put on toast — nut butters, jams, honeys, soft cheeses and fruits — will taste delicious topped on a slice of sweet potato instead.

If this all sounds a little peculiar to you, consider what a versatile ingredient sweet potato is. It’s one of the few ingredients that’s equally delicious in both savory and sweet applications. Sweet potato fries? Yes, please. Grandma’s sweet potato casserole, complete with all the brown sugar and marshmallows? Why must we wait for Thanksgiving?! Whether it be salty, sweet, fruity, nutty, earthy, or savory, the sweet potato knows how to do it all. This is why this is such a genius breakfast idea.

It’s worth noting that sweet potato toast is also a wonderful option for those sticking to special diets such as vegan, paleo, and Whole30. But even if you don’t have any particular dietary restrictions, this is a deliciously healthy way to work in a few extra vitamins and minerals to your menu. Sweet potatoes are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, beta carotene, and potassium.

Sweet potato toast recipe

(From Feel Good Foodie)

This healthy, cozy, fall breakfast can be enjoyed so many ways. Top with a fried egg and crumbled bacon for a complete, hearty breakfast. We absolutely loved ours with almond butter, pumpkin seeds, and a drizzle of honey.

Ingredients:

1/2 large sweet potato

Cooking spray

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 350F. Place a wire rack on a large rimmed baking sheet. Using a large sharp knife, slice the sweet potato lengthwise down the middle. With a steady hand, make 4-5 thin slices about 1/4″-1/3″ thick from the middle of the sweet potato. You can keep the skin or discard. Spray sweet potato slices with cooking spray and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until potatoes are fork tender, but not fully cooked or soft. Remove the sweet potatoes from the oven, and cool on a wire rack before adding toppings.

