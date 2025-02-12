Fall in love with these sweet bourbon cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents 2BAR Bourbon Chocolate Espresso Martini 2BAR’s Seelbach Cocktail

When it comes to whiskey varieties for use in cocktails, bourbon is a stand-out for its versatility. Depending on how you combine it with other ingredients, bourbon can be sweet, or spicy, or spirituous, and that lends itself to uses in many kinds of drinks. If you’re looking for something sweet to drink this Valentine’s season, then 2BAR spirits has suggestions for making use of its bourbon in these twists on classic cocktails.

There’s a bourbon-heavy take on the ever-popular espresso martini, that also adds chocolate notes for that indulgent feeling, and a Seelbach cocktail which adds bourbon to sumptuous Champagne for a real touch of luxury.

Recommended Videos

2BAR Bourbon Chocolate Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz 2BAR Bourbon

1.5 oz freshly brewed espresso (1 shot)

3/4 oz brown sugar syrup

2 dashes 2BAR’s Spinnaker chocolate bitters

Method:

Make the Syrup: Combine ½ cup brown sugar with ½ cup water in a saucepan. Heat on medium until the sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool. Prepare the Espresso: Brew the espresso and let it cool slightly. Assemble: In a shaker over ice combine 2BAR bourbon, brown sugar syrup, espresso, and bitters. Shake well and strain into martini or coupe glass. Garnish as desired with shaved chocolate or espresso beans.

2BAR’s Seelbach Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz 2BAR straight bourbon

1/2 oz triple sec

7 dashes Angostura bitters

7 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

5 oz domestic sparkling wine, chilled

Orange twist (for garnish)

Method: