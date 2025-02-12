Fall in love with these sweet bourbon cocktails

When it comes to whiskey varieties for use in cocktails, bourbon is a stand-out for its versatility. Depending on how you combine it with other ingredients, bourbon can be sweet, or spicy, or spirituous, and that lends itself to uses in many kinds of drinks. If you’re looking for something sweet to drink this Valentine’s season, then 2BAR spirits has suggestions for making use of its bourbon in these twists on classic cocktails.
There’s a bourbon-heavy take on the ever-popular espresso martini, that also adds chocolate notes for that indulgent feeling, and a Seelbach cocktail which adds bourbon to sumptuous Champagne for a real touch of luxury.
2BAR Bourbon Chocolate Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
- 2 oz 2BAR Bourbon
- 1.5 oz freshly brewed espresso (1 shot)
- 3/4 oz brown sugar syrup
- 2 dashes 2BAR’s Spinnaker chocolate bitters
Method:
- Make the Syrup: Combine ½ cup brown sugar with ½ cup water in a saucepan. Heat on medium until the sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool.
- Prepare the Espresso: Brew the espresso and let it cool slightly.
- Assemble: In a shaker over ice combine 2BAR bourbon, brown sugar syrup, espresso, and bitters. Shake well and strain into martini or coupe glass. Garnish as desired with shaved chocolate or espresso beans.
2BAR’s Seelbach Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 1 oz 2BAR straight bourbon
- 1/2 oz triple sec
- 7 dashes Angostura bitters
- 7 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
- 5 oz domestic sparkling wine, chilled
- Orange twist (for garnish)
Method:
- Mix: In a mixing glass filled with ice, combine bourbon, triple sec, and bitters. Stir until chilled (about 30 seconds).
- Assemble: Strain the mixture into a Champagne flute. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with an orange twist