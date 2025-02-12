 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Fall in love with these sweet bourbon cocktails

Try these bourbon-inspired twists on classic cocktails

By
2BAR’s Seelbach Cocktail
2BAR

When it comes to whiskey varieties for use in cocktails, bourbon is a stand-out for its versatility. Depending on how you combine it with other ingredients, bourbon can be sweet, or spicy, or spirituous, and that lends itself to uses in many kinds of drinks. If you’re looking for something sweet to drink this Valentine’s season, then 2BAR spirits has suggestions for making use of its bourbon in these twists on classic cocktails.

There’s a bourbon-heavy take on the ever-popular espresso martini, that also adds chocolate notes for that indulgent feeling, and a Seelbach cocktail which adds bourbon to sumptuous Champagne for a real touch of luxury.

Recommended Videos

2BAR Bourbon Chocolate Espresso Martini

2BAR

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz 2BAR Bourbon
  • 1.5 oz freshly brewed espresso (1 shot)
  • 3/4 oz brown sugar syrup
  • 2 dashes 2BAR’s Spinnaker chocolate bitters

Method:

  1. Make the Syrup: Combine ½ cup brown sugar with ½ cup water in a saucepan. Heat on medium until the sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool.
  2. Prepare the Espresso: Brew the espresso and let it cool slightly.
  3. Assemble: In a shaker over ice combine 2BAR bourbon, brown sugar syrup, espresso, and bitters. Shake well and strain into martini or coupe glass. Garnish as desired with shaved chocolate or espresso beans.

2BAR’s Seelbach Cocktail

2BAR

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz 2BAR straight bourbon
  • 1/2 oz triple sec
  • 7 dashes Angostura bitters
  • 7 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
  • 5 oz domestic sparkling wine, chilled
  • Orange twist (for garnish)

Method:

  1. Mix: In a mixing glass filled with ice, combine bourbon, triple sec, and bitters. Stir until chilled (about 30 seconds).
  2. Assemble: Strain the mixture into a Champagne flute. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with an orange twist

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Red vs. green: Choose year team with these tequila cocktails
Show your team some love with these color-themed cocktails
Green Avocado Blitz

If you go all out for Super Bowl day and love to decorate your place in support of your team then you'll want to check out these tequila drinks, which come in team-supporting colors for the game today.

These cocktails from Tequila Cazadores use the brand's blanco variety which is perfect for mixing, and they come in two fun colors: red or green, so you can show your support for your chosen team. The green option for you Eagles fans uses avocado plus other traditional Mexican flavors like cilantro, jalapeño, and lime for a refreshing, savory-noted drink. And the red option for the Chiefs fans uses pomegranate for color and flavor, along with grapefruit and elderflower liqueur for a fruity, floral drink.

Read more
Whip up these last-minute cocktails for the Big Game
Get ready for the game with these quick cocktails
BBB_Touchdown Punch

The guests have arrived, the snacks are out, the TV is on, the commentary is just beginning -- there's only one thing missing for you to enjoy the game today. If you're in need of last-minute drinks suggestions, then don't worry -- we've got a couple of dead simple options for tasty whiskey drinks for you to toast your team.

First option is a tasty shandy cocktail, which is a great option for something delicious and more special than just a beer, but without being too high in abv. If you're looking for a way to ease yourself into the game, then this one lets you enjoy the flavors of a cocktail without too much booze. And secondly, there's a simple punch, which you can throw together in just a few minutes and is a great way to make quick and easy drinks for a crowd.
Brother’s Bond Bourbon Game Time Shandy

Read more
Sparkling cocktails for celebrating victory in the Big Game
Elevate the day with bubbles
Mumm

While the most obvious drink for Game Day might be the humble beer, there's no reason you shouldn't turn the day into something a bit special by mixing up some high-end drinks. And what's more classy, or more celebratory, than sparkling wine? If you are up for getting a bit fancy for the Super Bowl, then sparkling wine brand Mumm has suggestions for delicious drinks that will add a touch of class to your day.

They suggest to build these cocktails in the glass for an easier game-day experience, but if you want to do that then you'll need to make sure that your ingredients are pre-chilled, so don't forget to pop them into the fridge.

Read more