 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Uncle Nearest now has a lower proof whiskey designed for cocktails

This is the lowest-proof whiskey from Uncle Nearest

By
Uncle Nearest
Uncle Nearest

By now, you’ve heard of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Named for Nearest Green, the first known African-American master distiller and the man who taught Jack Daniel how to distiller, the brand launched in 2017. Well-known for its highly awarded whiskey, the brand announced it’s releasing a new expression to its portfolio.

Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey

Uncle Nearest
Uncle Nearest

It’s called Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey; it’s an 84-proof, sippable, mixable expression crafted by four-time Master Blender of the Year and fifth-generation Green descendant Victoria Eady Butler. This complex, flavorful Tennessee whiskey was created with home bartenders in mind. It’s lower in alcohol than some of the brand’s other releases, but won’t get lost among the other ingredients in an Old Fashioned, Sazerac, or any other whiskey-driven cocktail.

Recommended Videos

“Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey captures the spirit of my great-great-grandfather, Nearest Green, while still upholding our pillars of excellence and unmatched quality,” Butler said in a press release. “With this new brand, we’re not just expanding our offerings—we’re expanding the Uncle Nearest family, reaching new consumers who may not consider spending more than $50 on a bottle. Our goal is simple: To make Nearest Green a household name, bringing people together to honor our past while embracing the future of Tennessee Whiskey.”

Related

Where can I buy it?

A bottle of whiskey with two glasses of whiskey
Dmitry Ersler / Adobe Stock

Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey is currently available for purchase at the Uncle Nearest Website and ReserveBar for a suggested retail price of $29.99. Beginning October 5th, it will also be available for purchase at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee. So, buy it online or visit this extremely popular distillery to get your hands on a bottle.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
How to make a French 75, a great cocktail you’re (probably) overlooking
The French 75 sounds cool, is cool, and tastes wonderful
Boozy bubbly lemon French 75 cocktail

When it comes to the cocktails that give a feeling of celebration, there's one iconic drink that doesn't get the recognition it deserves. Even among cocktail enthusiasts, the French 75 has been too often overlooked in favor of more punchy, spirit-forward drinks. And while there is absolutely a place for a bracing martini, there's also a time for something sparkling, refreshing, and just downright delicious that's easy for anyone to drink and enjoy. This classic drink is worthy of your attention, especially if you're in a celebratory mood.

In the simplest terms, the French 75 ingredients are gin, Champagne, lemon juice, and sugar. That's it. The sparkling wine is the main ingredient, making it an effervescent, delicious, sweet, citrus-filled experience. What's not to love?
The French 75 recipe

Read more
Mix-a-long: The classic Boulevardier cocktail gets a makeover with The Manual, Wolves Whiskey
Mix-a-long: Make a cocktail with The Manual and Wolves Whiskey
wolves whiskey

Maybe you caught our previous coverage of Wolves Whiskey here on The Manual. We've had the chance before to sit down with Eduardo Gonzalez, the Operations Manager of Wolves Whiskey, and learn a little more about the brand and its unique distilling process. We couldn't get enough, so we brought him back for more. Only, this time, we're doing things a little differently. Instead of sharing a traditional interview, both Gonzalez and resident conversationalist Dan Gaul have teamed up to make and enjoy some delicious cocktails.

In true "let's go" fashion, Gonzalez starts by sharing one of the best moments from that interview. "One of my favorite parts of the conversation is what we like to drink. Being in the spirits industry, your favorite cocktail, you kind of go through phases. But the longest-running phase for me has always been the Boulevardier," he says.

Read more
Bird Creek Whiskey’s new releases are made with rare barley types
You've never tried whiskeys made with these barleys before
Bird Creek

Portland, Oregon-based Bird Creek Whiskey was founded in 2017. It’s already well-known for its single malt whiskeys made with rare barley types. Recently, it continued this trend by announcing the release of four new extremely limited expressions made with Francin and Purple Egyptian grains.
The grains

For those unaware, Francin was originally grown in the Czech Republic. Now grown near La Grande adjacent to Oregon’s Wallowa mountain range, it’s a two-row barley that adds flavors like dried hay, toast, and fruit to the whiskey flavor profile.

Read more