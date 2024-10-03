This is the lowest-proof whiskey from Uncle Nearest

By now, you’ve heard of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Named for Nearest Green, the first known African-American master distiller and the man who taught Jack Daniel how to distiller, the brand launched in 2017. Well-known for its highly awarded whiskey, the brand announced it’s releasing a new expression to its portfolio.

Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey

It’s called Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey; it’s an 84-proof, sippable, mixable expression crafted by four-time Master Blender of the Year and fifth-generation Green descendant Victoria Eady Butler. This complex, flavorful Tennessee whiskey was created with home bartenders in mind. It’s lower in alcohol than some of the brand’s other releases, but won’t get lost among the other ingredients in an Old Fashioned, Sazerac, or any other whiskey-driven cocktail.

“Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey captures the spirit of my great-great-grandfather, Nearest Green, while still upholding our pillars of excellence and unmatched quality,” Butler said in a press release. “With this new brand, we’re not just expanding our offerings—we’re expanding the Uncle Nearest family, reaching new consumers who may not consider spending more than $50 on a bottle. Our goal is simple: To make Nearest Green a household name, bringing people together to honor our past while embracing the future of Tennessee Whiskey.”

Where can I buy it?

Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey is currently available for purchase at the Uncle Nearest Website and ReserveBar for a suggested retail price of $29.99. Beginning October 5th, it will also be available for purchase at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee. So, buy it online or visit this extremely popular distillery to get your hands on a bottle.

