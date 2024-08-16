 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Sip on these cocktails to celebrate National Rum Day

From the Daiquiri to the Painkiller, rum is the backbone of a huge variety of cocktails

By
national rum day 2024 high res hibiscus spritz 02 comp
Flor de Caña

Today is National Rum Day, so let’s take a beat to consider this often-overlooked spirit. It’s easy to drink, easy to mix, and for that reason it sometimes doesn’t get celebrated as much as more challenging spirits like Scotch. But rum is a vast category, encompassing everything from complex, aged fine rums for sipping to sweet spiced rums for casual mixed drinks, so it’s worth taking some time to explore all the variety that it offers.

Rum is the backbone of many of the world’s favorite cocktails, like the crowd-pleasing Mojito, the easy to make Dark n Stormy, and the perennially popular Cuba Libre. If you truly want to appreciate the nuances of a good rum (short of sipping it neat), then one of the best cocktails to show off all of its complexities is a Daiquiri. With nothing but rum, lime juice, and some sweetener, this is the perfect choice for getting to know new rums.

Recommended Videos

There’s also an entire world of Tiki drinks which embrace the diversity of light rums, dark rums, and everything in between. These can be challenging to make at home unless you have an extremely well stocked bar though, so one great place to start is with the easily accessible (and currently trendy) Painkiller.

And if you’re after something new, then brand Flor de Caña has shared two new recipes for the holiday, making use of rum and other fruity, floral, and spicy ingredients.

Tropical Hibiscus Spritz

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Flor de Caña Rum
  • 1 oz hibiscus concentrate
  • 0.5 oz passion fruit juice
  • 2 oz prosecco
  • Ice cubes
  • Pineapple leaf and hibiscus flower for garnish

Method:

Fill a wine glass with ice cubes and add Flor de Caña rum, hibiscus concentrate, and passion fruit juice to the glass. Next, stir gently to combine ingredients and top up the glass with prosecco. Garnish with a pineapple leaf and hibiscus flower.

Flor Watermelon Spicy Daiquiri

FLOR WATERMELON SPICY DAIQUIRI
Flor de Caña

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Flor De Caña 12-Year Rum
  • 3 oz Watermelon juice
  • 1 oz Lime juice
  • 1 oz Jalapeño syrup

Method:

Add the Flor de Caña rum, watermelon juice, fresh lime juice, and jalapeño syrup to a shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled glass filled with ice and garnish with watermelon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
An unusual collab between a Bourbon distillery and a knife company
GiantMouse Knives is working with Kentucky-based Castle & Key Distillery
giantmouse knives castle key distillery gmxck promo image horizontal

As beverage collabs go, here's an unusual one: beloved Kentucky bourbon brand Castle & Key Distillery is working with premium knife company GiantMouse Knives to create a signature bourbon-inspired blade.

The Castle & Key Distiller’s Blade comes in two versions, one blue version that will be sold on its own, and one "Blackout" version that will come in a box set with a bottle of cask-strength Castle & Key Single Barrel Bourbon. The box set will be limited to 100 numbered units, with the blades and bottles having matching numbers. The set will only be available at the Castle & Key distillery shop for $400, while the blue blade can be purchased online for $325.

Read more
The taste of the summer is the tropical Painkiller cocktail
Combine navy rum with orange and pineapple juices and cream of coconut for the taste of summer
Painkiller

The world of Tiki cocktails can be something of a mystery, even for seasoned home bar enthusiasts. Many classic Tiki drinks require multiple different types of rum or special ingredients like orgeat syrup, which can be a hurdle for making them at home.

However, there is a classic Tiki cocktail which is an accessible way into the style, and which is one of this year's trendiest drinks. It's the Painkiller, a rum, pineapple, and orange juice cocktail which is easy to make with ingredients you can find in the supermarket, and which captures the lush, tropical flavors of this style of drink.

Read more
Alcoholic water is a thing now, thanks to Bluebird Hardwater
The brand is introducing four new flavored hard waters featuring spirits and fruits
bluebird hardwater flavors 4flavors1

Hot on the heels of the flavored water trend that has taken the U.S. by storm, there's a new range of water-based alcoholic beverages being released across the country. There are the hop waters which have the flavors of beer but without the alcohol, and a newer range of hard seltzers which are pushing the category beyond White Claw and into something more tasty and refined.

There's also a new option out there for fans of the style, which is alcoholic waters. Unlike seltzers, these aren't carbonated, but are rather a blend of water, spirits, and fruit flavors. The brand Bluebird Hardwater is pioneering this style, beginning with the release of the first canned alcoholic water, and now following that up with a range of flavored hard waters.

Read more