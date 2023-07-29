 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is the most popular beer in the U.S. (you might be surprised)

This sexy staple has been right under your nose the whole time.

Lindsay Parrill
By
Beer taps at bar
Christian_Birkholz/Pixabay

When picturing the typical American cookout, picnic, or game day, of course, there is beer present. It just wouldn’t feel right if the brewskies weren’t flowing as you flip the barbecue ribs or high-five an awesome touchdown. But when you paint that mental image in your mind, which beer do you imagine is being enjoyed? Coors? Miller Lite? Budweiser? Some super cool hipster IPA, perhaps? While these are all excellent choices, it seems that the beer Americans most favor isn’t American in the least.

According to a recent poll by YouGov, Guinness is the beer Americans love most. Surprised? So were we. Don’t get us wrong — there’s nothing like a Guinness. Its comforting malty goodness and pleasantly bitter hop are exquisite, familiar, and wonderful. The dark and rich Irish brew has no doubt created many a fond memory with its velvety smooth charm. To be sure, we love to enjoy Guinness by the pint, and even use it as an ingredient in some of our favorite meals. We’ve not a bad word to say about this beautiful brew.

Recommended Videos

We’re just a little bit shocked that it outranked its competitors in this category. The UK’s favorite beer? Sure. But America’s? We have to say, there is something refreshing about Guinness’ superiority there. And hey, the numbers don’t lie. 58 percent of the adults polled had a positive opinion of the beer.

Related
Guinness
Christopher Zapf/Unsplash

Corona trails behind at 53%, followed by Heineken at 51%. The entire list includes 75 popular beers, with several presumed favorite beer brands ranking shockingly low on the scale. Below are the top 20.

The most popular beers in America in 2023:

  1. Guinness – 58%
  2. Corona – 53%
  3. Heineken – 51%
  4. Samuel Adams – 49%
  5. Blue Moon – 48%
  6. Budweiser – 48%
  7. Modelo – 47%
  8. Corona Extra – 46%
  9. Stella Artois – 46%
  10. Coors – 45%
  11. Miller High Life – 45%
  12. Corona Light – 44%
  13. Miller – 44%
  14. Pabst Blue Ribbon – 42%
  15. Bud Light – 42%
  16. Miller Genuine Draft – 42%
  17. Miller Lite – 42%
  18. Dos Equis – 40%
  19. White Claw – 40%
  20. Coors Light – 40%

Of course, the recent drama in the beer community is no doubt responsible for some shuffling on the list, which clearly states that the results are from the second quarter of this year. But Guinness is delicious. And we are here for it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
The surprising states that drink the most wine, beer, and liquor
Who drinks the most wine, liquor, and beer? Apparently the Northeastern states are doing something right
true crime podcast

It seems that where you live has a lot to do with what you drink and how much you drink. It also seems that, according to recent data, New Hampshire is a pretty fun place to be. Who knew?

The numbers listed below represent how much of the three categories of adult beverages — beer, wine, and spirits — people consume per capita in their state. And we have to say that the results were pretty surprising. Of course, there are factors to consider that one might not immediately think about. State liquor taxes, for example, vary from state to state, and people who live close to a border may very well cross state lines for a less expensive bottle of brew. New Hampshire's comparably tiny liquor tax probably has something to do with their eyebrow-raising presence so high on each of the three lists. But, of course, frugal, border-crossing shoppers can't possibly make that big of a difference. The only reasonable conclusion, therefore, is that the good people of New Hampshire are just doing life right.

Read more
The most beautiful bars in the U.S. (for those extra Instagram-worthy drink photos)
Some bars are so beautiful we can't help but talk them up. Here are the 10 prettiest bars in all the land
The Multnomah Whiskey Library in Portland has one of the largest selections of rare whiskeys in the nation.

With all respect to dives, haunts, and lounges, there's something to be said for a beautiful bar. The most attractive ones are feats of bar design and places we not only want to imbibe in, but ones where we stare in awe at the many comforting details. With so many great options, deciding on the most beautiful bars in America was not easy.

What separates the elites from the rest? Well, the best bars in America wow us with a combination of outstanding drinks and remarkable service. They tend to excel at those things and offer a certain ambience you just can't find anywhere else. From the architectural details of an old, perfectly maintained structure to brilliant design approaches, these places sing — visually, anyway.

Read more
8 surprising ways vodka can actually be good for you
Vodka: Could your favorite spirit somehow also be the key to good health?
benefits of vodka

The weekend is a great time to break out the top-shelf vodka and relax with a vodka cocktail. It’s when people choose to leave their worries behind and celebrate the week finally being over. However, there is much more to vodka than having a good time with your friends after a long, tiring week. Actually, there are quite a few health benefits of vodka most people don't even consider.

While vodka (like any type of alcohol) isn't necessarily healthy, there are some benefits to the spirit. Just make sure you don't use them to justify excessive drinking.
1. It can help you de-stress
Everyone has a way that they use to unwind after a long and stressful day at work. While some might turn to exercise or binge-watching Netflix shows to relax, some choose vodka as their companion for the night.

Read more