 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A bourbon that celebrates and benefits the Texas environment

Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon goes meep meep

By
milam greene roadrunner bourbon unnamed 9
Milam & Greene Whiskey

Makers of some of our favorite bourbons, Milam & Greene, are coming out with a new release which aims to not only showcase the environmental conditions of Texas but also to help support parks and wildlife causes. The Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon is the fourth release in the brand’s 2024 Wildlife Collection, dedicated to the birds of Texas and to the beloved roadrunner in particular.

“Each single barrel release in The Wildlife Collection is a case study of the impact on the Texas heat cycle in developing flavors,” explained Heather Greene, Milam & Greene Whiskey CEO. “The Milam & Greene rickhouses are not temperature controlled, so when it gets hotter the whiskey expands into the pores of the barrels and reacts with the oak to extract compounds. As the weather cools the liquid contracts and the whiskey seeps out of the wood creating intense, complex aromas and flavors that make each barrel of this whiskey unique. The Roadrunner Single Barrel Bourbon endured one of the hottest, driest summers in Texas and was also exposed to several cold snaps.”

Recommended Videos

The new release was taken from a single cask, #507, which produced just 143 bottles and was made using a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. The bourbon has a high abv of 65.05%, and was aged both where it was distilled in Tennessee, and then at the Milam & Greene Rickhouse 1 in Texas, for a total of over eight years of aging. It offers aromas of leather and fruit, with flavors of cherry and vanilla and a sweet maple syrup finish. It will go on sale on August 21 at 3 p.m. CDT.

The release is named for the large ground-dwelling birds that live in the region, and a portion of the sales from the release will go to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation. “Roadrunners hang out during the warm summer months patrolling the grounds at our distillery in Blanco for small snakes and lizards,” said Milam & Greene Whiskey distillery manager, Rikk Munroe.

“We’ve affectionately named our favorite bird of the bunch ‘Meep Meep’ as she loves to show off her blazing speed for visitors like the roadrunner in the famous cartoon. We recommend that wily whiskey lovers mark their calendars for a wild chase because we expect this release to sell out as fast as ‘Meep Meep’ races around the distillery grounds.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
These American Peaks whiskey glasses are perfect for the mountaineer
The American Peaks range from Liiton features four of American's iconic mountains
american peaks whiskey glasses liiton set with the rugged mt whitney decanter jpg

Picking the right glass for your drinks is more complicated than it can seem at first glance. You want to make sure that the glass you're using shows off the drink to its best, but also offers a good drinking experience by emphasizing qualities like aroma or columns of bubbles. Whiskey fans generally use two types of glasses -- Glencairns, which are curved vessels designed for tasting, and tumblers, which are used for regular sipping.

Good quality whiskey tumblers are an essential for any serious whiskey fan, but with a classic design it's hard to improve on it. However, if you're looking for glasses which are a bit out of the ordinary but don't compromise on the drinking experience, then a new range from Liiton may be of interest.

Read more
An unusual collab between a Bourbon distillery and a knife company
GiantMouse Knives is working with Kentucky-based Castle & Key Distillery
giantmouse knives castle key distillery gmxck promo image horizontal

As beverage collabs go, here's an unusual one: beloved Kentucky bourbon brand Castle & Key Distillery is working with premium knife company GiantMouse Knives to create a signature bourbon-inspired blade.

The Castle & Key Distiller’s Blade comes in two versions, one blue version that will be sold on its own, and one "Blackout" version that will come in a box set with a bottle of cask-strength Castle & Key Single Barrel Bourbon. The box set will be limited to 100 numbered units, with the blades and bottles having matching numbers. The set will only be available at the Castle & Key distillery shop for $400, while the blue blade can be purchased online for $325.

Read more
The taste of the summer is the tropical Painkiller cocktail
Combine navy rum with orange and pineapple juices and cream of coconut for the taste of summer
Painkiller

The world of Tiki cocktails can be something of a mystery, even for seasoned home bar enthusiasts. Many classic Tiki drinks require multiple different types of rum or special ingredients like orgeat syrup, which can be a hurdle for making them at home.

However, there is a classic Tiki cocktail which is an accessible way into the style, and which is one of this year's trendiest drinks. It's the Painkiller, a rum, pineapple, and orange juice cocktail which is easy to make with ingredients you can find in the supermarket, and which captures the lush, tropical flavors of this style of drink.

Read more