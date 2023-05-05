 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tepache is the pineapple mixer you need this spring

It’s not a simple sweet, pineapple candy type of thing.

Sam Slaughter
By

tepache
pineapple-margarita

Born in Mexico long ago, tepache is delicious, seasonable, tropical goodness in a glass. A mild drink made from fermented pineapple, tepache has a big following and many uses. As with so many other south-of-the-border liquids taking off (tequila, mezcal, sotol), it’s only a matter of time before tepache does the same.

The drink got its start in central Mexico and has since become popular throughout the rest of the country as well as restaurants in the states focusing on Mexican cuisine and towns in the American southwest. It’s refreshing, has a low alcohol content, and is often served in portable little bags with a straw jammed in. There’s nothing fancy about the stuff, and it’s often whipped up at home.

Related

So are you ready to give tepache a go? Read on to learn a bit more about the beverage.

Related Videos

History of tepache

The drink dates back to pre-Hispanic times in the heart of Mexico and was first popularized by the Nahua community. The name tepache comes from an old Aztec word that referred to a corn-based drink. Tepache was made from corn originally, but gradually, pineapple rinds became the main source of sugar for the fermentation. That transition from corn to pineapple is colonialism at work, as Spanish rule brought with it new goods from elsewhere.

In its early days, the drink was used for sacred purposes. Today, it’s mostly sold by street vendors, served in juice bars, and experimented with by the modern generation of mixologists. Thanks to the natural fermentation process, a bit of CO2 is produced. That means the drink is a little effervescent, not to mention a little funky in terms of flavor. A little earthy and a little fruity, it’s kind of like kombucha.

How tepache is made

Sliced pineapple.

While so many fermented drinks use the flesh or juice of the fruit, tepache is a bit different. A little like grappa, which uses grape skins or pomace, tepache uses the rind of the pineapple. It ferments quickly, often in-barrel by the commercial producers, and ultimately clocks in at about 3.5% ABV. It’s not very alcoholic and is a bit like a light pineapple beer. Mexicans tend to add things like cinnamon or brown sugar to the drink because the plain liquid is not very sweet. Another common tactic is mixing it with a lager, making for a radler-like drink.

How to use tepache

Mixing with tepache is a lot of fun, as it’s versatile and injects a little tiki flair into most cocktails. It does well with a lot of spirits (we love it with rum the most) and can also be cut deliciously with cider, prosecco, seltzer, soda, and more. When mixing with the stuff, be sure to try some savory additions, even if it’s just a salted rum (we suggest Tajín); the saline qualities team up well with the tepache. It’s like a pineapple fermented in the sun, dipping its feet in the warm saltwater of the ocean.

With spring here, look to muddle fresh fruit with some tepache as well before adding your spirit of choice. It can also do deceptively well with scotch. If you need to sweeten the resulting drink, try things like honey as opposed to simple syrup to really enhance and play off of the flavors. Tepache can really liven up a margarita and does will with ginger and ginger beer as well. Try it in any number of signature Mexican drinks and Mexican cocktails.

Tepache recipe

Folks have been making homespun batches of tepache for centuries. We like this liquor.com recipe, as it’s both easy to pull off and quite satisfying. Oh, and if you didn’t know, piloncillo is unrefined cane sugar, quite popular in Latin America. You can use brown sugar as a substitute.

Ingredients

  • 8 cups filtered water
  • 1 cup piloncillo or packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 medium pineapple (peel and core only)
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 4 whole cloves

Method

  1. Combine water and piloncillo in a glass container and stir until sugar is nearly completely dissolved.
  2. Add pineapple core and rind as well as baking spices.
  3. Cover the container loosely with cloth.
  4. Let sit at room temperature for several days. It will begin to ferment, creating gas and bubbles. Discard foam if you wish.
  5. Strain into new container and store in fridge.
  6. Serve within a week, as it will continue to ferment. Plus, it tastes better while still on the fresh side.

The Last Palabra Recipe

Cucumber Watermelon Margarita

We like this recipe from Big Easy. While their tasty prickly pear tepache is preferred, a regular pineapple version does the trick too by working wonderfully with the tequila flavors and the kiss of sweetness from the liqueur. As the name suggests, it’s a riff on the classic Last Word cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces tequila, such as Tanteo blanco
  • 2/3 ounce green chartreuse
  • 1/2 ounce Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
  • 1 ounce Big Easy Prickly Pear Tepache
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 dash El Guapo Fuego Bitters
  • Luxardo cherries, for garnish
  • Lime wheel, for garnish

Method

  1. Shake all ingredients, except the tepache, with ice and fine strain into a chilled flute glass.
  2. Add tepache.
  3. Garnish with cherries and lime wheel.

Editors' Recommendations

Sam Slaughter
Sam Slaughter
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Sam Slaughter was the Food and Drink Editor for The Manual. Born and raised in New Jersey, he’s called the South home for…
This is why you should be cooking with whiskey
Sometimes, just like you, your dishes just need a shot of whiskey to make everything better
Whiskey in a crystal glass sitting on a rock in front of a fire

There are few things as wonderful as whiskey. It's an absolute divine gift from the gods and we will fight anyone who disagrees. Yes, it's a hill we're willing to die on, and for a damned good reason. Not only is this beloved amber spirit a perfect refreshment on its own -- the epitome of comfort in a glass -- but it also makes for a wonderfully diverse and complex addition to many of your existing favorite meals. A few drops of this sweet nectar and dishes are absolutely transformed into better, more mysterious, richer versions of themselves. So put the wine aside tonight -- this is how you really use booze in your cooking.

Surprisingly, you can add whiskey to foods all across the culinary board. In a marinade, it flavors meats from the inside out with its rich, golden notes. Reduced in a sauce, it becomes bold and punchy, pleasing the palette with a spicy kick. And if you add a few tablespoons into your chocolate dessert, such as a frosting or batter, don't blame us when you find you can never have a whiskey-less piece of cake again.

Read more
You should be dry brining your steaks — here’s why
This is the easiest way to get the most flavor out of your meats
Dry brined steaks

When the word "brine" comes to mind, you may imagine yourself the night before Thanksgiving, wrestling a 19-pound turkey, trying to fit the thing into a container large enough to hold it and the salty water bath you're submerging it into. It isn't always the most fun activity, sometimes resulting in slippery poultry skidding across the kitchen floor and spewing curse words that make your visiting pearl-clutching mother-in-law blush. Thankfully, today, we're discussing dry brining, a much easier, much less stressful way to tenderize and flavor your proteins, and a new way to cook steak.
Essentially, dry brining is just a fancy culinary term for salting, then resting meat. And it's certainly not just for turkey. When you salt a piece of beef, pork, or poultry and allow that salt to penetrate the meat, you're creating flavor magic. When a piece of protein is seasoned with salt, it draws the juices from the meat to the surface. After a few minutes, that juice will break down the salt, which creates a concentrated dry brine. When left to rest in this way, meat becomes far more flavorful and tender than if you'd merely seasoned the meat right before cooking.
Furthermore, everything you dry brine, from steak and chicken breasts to pork chops, will have a far more even, beautifully golden, crispy crust. This is because the moisture that draws back into the meat after salting creates a much drier surface. And a dry surface is a deliciously golden one when cooked.
The recipe below is a beautifully simple one from Omaha Steaks, walking you through how to dry brine a steak, but this method to make steak will work on just about any protein you can think of, so get creative! And maybe next Thanksgiving, skip the water bath.

Dry-brined New York strip recipe
(From Omaha Steaks)
Omaha Steaks deliciously pairs these New York strips with grilled brown butter balsamic onions, which is exquisite. Enjoy these dry-brined steaks by themselves and/or with your beloved side dishes.

Read more
These are the many myths about sake you probably believe
You don't have to know everything about sake to enjoy it, but you should at least know the basics
sake pouring

Frankly, sake is a poorly understood beverage. This ancient Japanese drink is the subject of much confusion, partially because we don't drink a whole lot of it, so it tends to attract myths. Still, you should drink more of it; it's delicious and complex, like wine. While we're at it, you might as well gain a clearer understanding of the stuff.

It's okay; a good chunk of Americans don't know what IPA stands for. We're all life's students, and there's joy in learning. So let's unpack the many myths surrounding this rice-based beverage.

Read more