The Marigold Margarita adds floral syrup to the classic cocktail

The marigold, or Flor de Muerto, is used as syrup in this recipe

1800 Tequila

Part of the Día de los Muertos celebrations you’ll see this weekend to honor those who have died is an abundance of marigold flowers, used to decorate ofrendas in the traditional orange color. The bright color and strong scent of the flowers is thought to help guide souls to visit their families, and the flowers are sometimes known as the Flor de Muerto because of their connection with the festival.

Marigolds are also edible, so they can be used for decorating cakes, cocktails, and other food or drinks. So why not try them in cocktail syrups too? A recipe from the brand 1800 Tequila makes use of marigold syrup to create a seasonal variation on the classic margarita cocktail, using crystal clear Cristalino Tequila for a fancy touch, along with lime juice for sharpness and mango puree for fruity sweetness. The drink is finished off with a tajin rim for a hint of spice, and a marigold flower for a beautiful garnish.

Making marigold syrup is a simple enough job, as it requires bringing equal parts of sugar and water to a boil, added marigold petals and letting them simmer for a few minutes, then letting the syrup cool before straining out the petals to leave a beautiful yellow-orange syrup ready to use.

Marigold Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz 1800 Cristalino
  • 0.5 oz Fresh Lime
  • 0.5 oz Mango Purée
  • 0.25 oz Marigold Syrup
  • Garnish with Tajin Rim and Marigold Flower

Method:

In a mixing tin, combine all ingredients. Add ice and shake. Strain into a margarita glass over fresh ice. Garnish with one or more marigold flowers and half-rim with Tajín.

