A Beginner’s Guide to CBD with Mirth Provisions’ Adam Stites

For this week’s episode of The Manual Podcast, it’s just Nicole and Sam today sitting down with the founder of Mirth Provisions, Adam Stites.

Mirth Provisions makes a variety of THC products, but we brought Stites on to talk about something that has been sweeping the nation in the last few years, CBD. Cannabidiol is the second-most prevalent compound found in cannabis plants (behind THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol). The compound is taken to help users feel better and is used in a wide variety of products, including Stites’ own Otto’s CBD Cider.

On the show, we dig in to what CBD is and why it’s become such a popular ingredient in edibles and other items. Stites explains how his own company came to be and how it uses CBD in its own products. Along the way we investigate a number of things, including: Can you overdose on CBD; Are there negative effects to CBD; What the best way to take CBD is, and more.

If you’ve seen CBD out in public and don’t know much about it — or have tried it and are curious to learn more about the compound — this episode is definitely for you.

